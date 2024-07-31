Spires Online Tutors Wins ‘Tuition Partner of the Year’ and ‘Technology Tools for Tuition’ 2024

London, England, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Spires Online Tutors, a trailblazing brand in the online tutoring industry, proudly announces its triumph in two prestigious categories at the 2024 National Tutoring Awards. Spires has been honoured with the titles ‘Tuition Partner of the Year’ and ‘Technology Tools for Tuition’ showcasing its remarkable contributions to the tutoring sector through innovative technology solutions and exceptional support for students and tutors alike.

Celebrating Excellence in Tutoring

The National Tutoring Awards, organised by The Tutors’ Association, celebrate outstanding achievements in the tutoring industry. The winners were unveiled at a Gala Dinner on 29th June 2024, at the Leonardo Royal Hotel London City.

Acknowledging Innovative and Effective Technology

The judges felt that Spires showed exceptional support to the tuition sector through their use of innovative and effective technology in delivering their tutoring products and services.

They saw off tough competition from established industry players like Tutorcruncher, Pencil Spaces and Lessonspace.

Dr. Leo Evans, CEO and Co-Founder of Spires Online Tutors, expressed his excitement: “We are honoured to be recognised by The Tutors’ Association. These awards are a testament to our commitment to leveraging technology to enhance the learning experience for students and tutors worldwide.”

Shahid Lakha, Education Consultant and Co-Founder of Spires Online Tutors, added: “Winning these awards reflects the dedication and hard work of our team. Their passion for delivering high-quality personalised support to the tutors and students on Spires has been instrumental in achieving these recognitions.”

Karol Pysniak, CTO and Co-Founder of Spires Online Tutors, remarked: “Innovation drives everything we do at Spires. Our technology tools are designed to make online learning as effective and engaging as possible. Being acknowledged in the Technology Tools for Tuition category validates our efforts to create cutting-edge solutions that benefit both tutors and students. We look forward to collaborating with more tutors and tutoring businesses, and supporting their growth.”

About Spires Online Tutors

Founded in 2014 by Oxbridge graduates, Spires has revolutionised the online tutoring landscape. It is the first online tutoring marketplace to connect students with professional tutors from top universities globally, covering over 400 academic subjects. Learners can have, record and pay for classes online in a simple, easy to use and intuitive browser-based platform that works seamlessly on desktop, laptop and mobile devices. Spires has built a reputation for quality and accessibility in tutoring, making it easier for students to find tutors and get the results they need to pass exams, and progress in life.

Spires Online Tutors Key Achievements

– Global Reach: Serving students in 120 countries, connecting 1000 tutors with 10000 students.

– High Satisfaction: Spires maintains a TrustPilot score of 4.7/5 from over 900 tutoring reviews, reflecting exceptional user satisfaction.

– Student Success: In 2023, 81% of Spires students improved their grades, with an average class rating of 4.97/5 across over 100,000 sessions.

– Selective Tutor Partnership: Only 4% of applicants are accepted onto the platform ensuring that students receive help from only the very best professional tutors.

– Spires Connect: An innovative white-label API solution facilitating tutoring business growth through portfolio expansion and access to the world’s most advanced tutoring platform.

Spires Connect

Spires Connect, a white-label solution, is revolutionising the way agencies and independent tutors scale their services and improve client retention. Designed to integrate seamlessly with Spires’ robust API, it enables agencies to offer a customised tutoring platform under their own brand. This innovative platform meets diverse client needs, addresses niche online tutoring subjects, and efficiently manages short-term requests. Discover how Spires Connect is elevating the tutoring industry visit Spires Online Tutors or contact the brand directly.

