Tokenize Xchange Bolsters Leadership Team with Strategic Hire Amid Rapid Growth

Singapore, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokenize Xchange, a leading digital asset exchange headquartered in Singapore, today announced the appointment of Carney Mak as Chief Strategy Officer. This key addition to the leadership team comes as the company rides a wave of expansion fueled by recent fundraising success.

Mak, a veteran in the fintech and cryptocurrency space, joins Tokenize Xchange at a crucial juncture. The company recently secured an additional US$11.5 million in Series A Phase 2 funding, bringing the total Series A to an impressive US$23 million. Mak's expertise is set to catalyze Tokenize's ambitious growth plans.

"Carney's appointment is a game-changer for us," said Hong Qi Yu, Founder and CEO of Tokenize Xchange. "His strategic vision and deep industry knowledge are exactly what we need as we navigate the complex, evolving landscape of digital assets in Southeast Asia."

Mak brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously spearheaded fintech and cryptocurrency ventures at FXHB Asset Management. His track record of innovation and leadership in banking and payments positions him perfectly to steer Tokenize's strategic initiatives.

"Joining Tokenize Xchange feels like catching a rocket mid-flight," Mak enthused. "The company's recent funding success and its commitment to regulatory excellence create a perfect launchpad for innovation. I'm thrilled to help shape the future of digital asset trading in this region."

Mak's arrival coincides with Tokenize's aggressive expansion plans. The company aims to expand its Singapore team and focus on enhancing compliance and operations. This growth strategy reflects Tokenize's commitment to fostering trust and transparency in the digital asset ecosystem, which is particularly crucial in light of recent sector-wide challenges.

With a strong presence across Southeast Asia, Tokenize Xchange has established itself as a regional leader in digital asset trading. The company's proactive approach to regulation distinguishes it in a rapidly evolving landscape. Tokenize operates under an exemption from the Monetary Authority of Singapore and has already received approval from the Securities Commission Malaysia, where it stands as the country's second-largest digital asset exchange. The company is actively pursuing similar licenses in other Southeast Asian jurisdictions. This multi-jurisdictional strategy underscores Tokenize's dedication to regulatory excellence and its ambition to set new benchmarks for secure, transparent, and compliant digital asset trading in the region.

Mak's role will be pivotal in leveraging these strengths. His mandate includes spearheading Tokenize's strategic initiatives across the Asia-Pacific region, driving innovation while ensuring alignment with the company's commitment to regulatory excellence.

"The digital asset space is at a critical inflection point," Mak noted. “Tokenize Xchange has the vision, the backing, and now the expanded leadership to not just participate in this new era but define it. I'm excited to roll up my sleeves and get to work."



About Tokenize Xchange:

Headquartered in Singapore with branches in key Asian markets, Tokenize Xchange is a premier digital asset exchange platform. It offers a secure, user-friendly platform for trading cryptocurrencies, serving individual and institutional investors. Emphasizing innovation, customer service, and compliance, Tokenize Xchange leads in shaping the future of finance globally. Its proprietary token, TKX, enjoys robust trading on major digital asset exchanges worldwide.

For more information, visit https://tokenize.exchange/



