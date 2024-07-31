Photolithography Market is expected to be valued at USD 12.99 billion by 2030 | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Photolithography Market.

“Global Photolithography Market Research Report 2024-2030” is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides an industry overview with growth analysis and historical and future cost, revenue, demand and supply data (if applicable). Research analysts provide detailed explanations of value chain and retailer analysis. This Photolithography Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report. This report also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry.

The global photolithography market is anticipated to grow from USD 9.05 Billion in 2023 to USD 12.99 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.30 % during the forecast period.

Top leading companies in the global Photolithography Market includes:

ASML Holdings, N.V, Nikon Corporation, Canon, Inc., JEOL Ltd, NuFlare Technology, Ultratech, Inc., Rudolph Technologies, Inc., SUSS Mictotec, A.G, Nil Technology, EV Group, Carl Zeiss AG, Samsung Electronics, Tokyo Electron Limited, Applied Materials, Veeco Instruments Inc., Vistec Electron Beam GMBH, Shanghai Microelectronics equipment group, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd, Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom Limited

Recent Development:

September 25, 2023: Samsung Electronics announced a new collaboration with AMD to advance 5G virtualized RAN (vRAN) for network transformation. This collaboration represents Samsung’s ongoing commitment to enriching vRAN and Open RAN ecosystems to help operators build and modernize mobile networks with unmatched flexibility and optimized performance.

JUNE 28, 2023: Imec, a leading research and innovation hub in nanoelectronics and digital technologies, and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), a leading supplier to the semiconductor industry, announced that they intend to intensify their collaboration in the next phase of developing a state-of-the-art high-numerical aperture (High-NA) extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography pilot line at Imec.

Photolithography Market segmentation:

Photolithography Market by Process

Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV)

Deep Ultraviolet (DUV)

I-Line

Krypton Fluoride (KrF)

Argon Fluoride Dry (ArF Dry)

Others

Photolithography Market by Light Source

Mercury Lamps

Fluorine Lasers

Excimer Lasers

Laser-Produced Plasma

Photolithography Market by Application

IC Patterning Process

Printed Circuit Board Fabrication

Microprocessor Fabrication

Others

Photolithography Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa).

Some key questions answered in the Photolithography Market report:

– What is the Photolithography Market growth, sales, production, consumption, import and export, trends, latest developments, etc. of each region/country?

– Which key regions or Photolithography Market segments will drive market development in the near future?

– The short-term and long-term factors affecting the industry due to COVID-19.

– Historical, current and future market development, growth and market size during the forecast period.

– The detailed qualitative analysis and quantitative insights provided in the report contribute to future growth.

– Comprehensive mapping of key players and the latest strategies adopted by industry players, Manufacturer behaviors analysis.

