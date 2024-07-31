Epidermolysis Bullosa Therapeutics Research 2024: Present Scenario and Growth Prospects - Comprehensive Insights About 22+ Companies and 24+ Pipeline Drugs

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Epidermolysis Bullosa - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 22+ companies and 24+ pipeline drugs in Epidermolysis Bullosa pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



There is no cure for Epidermolysis Bullosa. The current treatments for Epidermolysis Bullosa is are symptomatic cure. The primary aim is to protect the skin and stop blister formation, promote healing, and prevent complications. Research, including gene therapy and cell-based therapy are in clinical development to improve quality of life.



"Epidermolysis Bullosa - Pipeline Insight, 2024" report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Epidermolysis Bullosa pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Epidermolysis Bullosa treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Epidermolysis Bullosa commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Epidermolysis Bullosa collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Epidermolysis Bullosa R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Epidermolysis Bullosa.



Epidermolysis Bullosa Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Epidermolysis Bullosa report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II/III, II, I, preclinical and discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Epidermolysis Bullosa: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Epidermolysis Bullosa therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Epidermolysis Bullosa drugs.



Epidermolysis Bullosa Emerging Drugs

EB-101: Abeona Therapeutics



EB-101 is an autologous, engineered cell therapy for RDEB, a rare connective tissue disorder without an approved treatment in which patients suffer with severe epidermal wounds that impact the length and quality of their lives. People with RDEB have a defect in the COL7A1 gene, leaving them unable to produce Type VII collagen that helps anchor the dermal and epidermal layers of the skin. The US FDA has accepted the BLA of EB 101 for the treatment of Epidermolysis Bullosa. The drug is in the Preregistration stage of development for the treatment of patients with Epidermolysis Bullosa.



INM-755: InMed Pharmaceuticals



INM-755 is a cannabinol topical cream which has been under development for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. INM-755 cream for EB is the first cannabinol formulation to be tested in clinical trials as a therapeutic product. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with epidermolysis bullosa.



ZKN-013: Eloxx Pharmaceuticals



ZKN-013 is developed by Eloxx pharmaceuticals. It is a lead TURBO-ZM based molecule to address nonsense mutations in recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa.



Major Players in Epidermolysis Bullosa



There are approx. 22+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Epidermolysis Bullosa. The companies which have their Epidermolysis Bullosa drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Preregistration include, Abeona Therapeutics.

Key Questions

How many companies are developing Epidermolysis Bullosa drugs?

How many Epidermolysis Bullosa drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Epidermolysis Bullosa?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Epidermolysis Bullosa therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Epidermolysis Bullosa and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Abeona Therapeutics

InMed Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

BPGbio

BioMendics

Phoenicis Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics

Holostem Terapie Avanzate

TWi Pharmaceuticals

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

Key Products

EB-101

INM-755

ZKN-013

BP 31510

TolaSure

PTD 003

QR-313

Hologene-7

AC-203

Timbetasin

Phases

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral

Intramuscular

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule

Peptide

Product Type

Epidermolysis Bullosa Report Insights

Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Epidermolysis Bullosa Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

