Palisade Bio Participates in Virtual Investor “What this Means” Segment

Mitch Jones, MD, PhD, CMO of Palisade Bio highlights recent findings from a microbiome study confirming local bioactivation of lead product candidate, PALI-2108

Carlsbad, CA, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases, today announced the release of a Virtual Investor “What This Means” segment.

As part of this “What this Means” segment, Mitchell Jones, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Palisade Bio discusses the successful completion of a microbiome study confirming bacterial enzymes for local bioactivation of lead product candidate, PALI-2108, and what this means for its planned Phase 1 human clinical study for the treatment of Ulcerative Colitis.

The Virtual Investor “What This Means” segment featuring Palisade Bio is now available here. Additional videos from the “What This Means” series are available on demand at www.virtualinvestorco.com.

