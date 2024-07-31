Vietnam Alcoholic Drinks Market Analysis, Trends and Forecasts to 2028: Shochu/Soju Continues to Register Strong Growth

The market for alcoholic drinks in Vietnam posted a sharp decline in overall volume sales in 2023, in contrast to the buoyant performance of the previous year. This was attributable primarily to the elevated rate of inflation, which impacted household spending. With prices continuing to rise, many consumers, especially those in the lower-income segment, opted to cut back on non-essentials in order to save money.

This report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2019-2023), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2028 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Alcoholic drinks in 2023: The big picture
  • 2023 key trends
  • Competitive landscape
  • Retailing developments
  • On-trade vs off-trade split
  • What next for alcoholic drinks?

MARKET BACKGROUND

  • Legislation
  • Legal purchasing age and legal drinking age
  • Drink driving
  • Advertising
  • Smoking ban
  • Opening hours
  • On-trade establishments
  • Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2017-2023

TAXATION AND DUTY LEVIES

  • Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2023

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

  • Contraband/parallel trade
  • Duty free
  • Cross-border/private imports

KEY NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES

  • Outlook

MARKET INDICATORS

  • Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2018-2023

MARKET DATA

BEER IN VIETNAM

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2023 DEVELOPMENTS

  • Beer volumes are negatively impacted economic downturn, high prices of raw materials and Decree 100
  • Mid-priced lagers are particularly affected
  • Heineken Vietnam Brewery Co Ltd retains its leadership

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

  • Improved performance for beer, alongside economic recovery
  • Non-alcoholic beer has potential for development
  • Key players will make efforts to expand distribution via retail channels

CATEGORY BACKGROUND

  • Lager price band methodology
  • Lager by Price Band 2023

CATEGORY DATA

WINE IN VIETNAM

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2023 DEVELOPMENTS

  • Wine sees positive growth, despite ongoing economic uncertainty, as tourism revival has positive impact on volumes
  • Tourism revival has positive impact on on-trade volumes
  • Local players see challenges from smaller, imported brands, with Italian wines especially growing in popularity

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

  • Stronger expected performance for wine, thanks improving economy, revival of tourism and influence of Western culture
  • Sake will see buoyant growth, while demand for non-alcoholic wine will remain negligible
  • Local companies to focus on off-trade channel

CATEGORY DATA

SPIRITS IN VIETNAM

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2023 DEVELOPMENTS

  • Enforcement of Decree 100, combined with economic downturn, contributes to decline in spirits sales
  • Shochu/soju continues to register strong growth
  • Product innovation is key to attracting consumers

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

  • Gradual recovery for spirits, although tough drink-driving laws will continue to restrict consumption
  • Local players will show stronger presence in English gin
  • Presence of low alcoholic spirits will remain negligible

CATEGORY BACKGROUND

  • Vodka, gin, other blended Scotch whisky, dark rum and white rum price band methodology
  • Benchmark Brands 2023

CATEGORY DATA

CIDER/PERRY IN VIETNAM

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2023 DEVELOPMENTS

  • Cider/perry continues to register positive performance
  • Heineken Vietnam focuses on marketing activities to strengthen its leading position
  • Negligible presence for non-alcoholic cider/perry

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

  • Strong performance expected, in line with the increasing influence of Western lifestyles
  • Cider/perry is expected to see stronger competition from flavoured shochu/soju
  • Local players will enhance their presence in cider/perry

CATEGORY DATA

RTDS IN VIETNAM

2023 DEVELOPMENTS

  • Presence of RTDs remain negligible in Vietnam
  • Sales suffer from lack of manufacturer investment

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

  • Sales will remain negligible outside key urban centres
  • Product innovation will stimulate consumer interest

