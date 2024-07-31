Natural Harmony Foods Inc. Completes Financial Audits for 2022 & 2023

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Publicly-held Natural Harmony Foods Inc. (OTC: NHYF) is delighted to report the completion of its financial statement audits for the years 2022 and 2023. This accomplishment represents a significant advancement in the Company's corporate governance and will underpin its ongoing operations. It will also assist in removing its current shell status and lay the groundwork for its desired OTCQB listing.

The audits will also allow the Company to file S1 Registration Statements and access initial funding under its Promissory Note Agreement, which will accelerate the implementation of long-standing operational plans.

With a focus on revenue generation, the Company plans to allocate the initial funds primarily to the commercial launch of its nutraceutical products. A comprehensive marketing and sales strategy, including television and social media content, is in the advanced stages of planning. Initially, the Company’s focus will be on e-commerce in order to minimize costs and maximize market reach.

A portion of the initial capital will be allocated to advancing the due diligence phase of its clinical medical technologies, particularly its facial analysis technology for the objective identification of PTSD. Objective identification of mental health conditions has eluded professionals since the field's inception due to the subjective nature of psychological symptoms. An objective screening test will significantly aid in the early treatment of the condition.

The Company has registered Synbio International Inc with the State Department of Florida and awaits approval from FINRA for its new market ticker.





CEO and Managing Director Mr. Claudio Solitario said, "With the audits finalized and initial funding secured, we are poised to actively pursue initiatives that have the potential to significantly enhance shareholder value. The funding will allow the Company to formalize the relationships built over time and accelerate operational activities. This is an exciting period for the company with a new name, new funding, and new business opportunities on the horizon. I look forward to keeping shareholders regularly informed of progress.”

About Natural Harmony Foods, Inc.

Natural Harmony Foods Inc. (NHYF) aims to enhance patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs by developing cutting-edge AI-powered methods to aid in the diagnosis of medical conditions. These methods enable early, accurate screening, contributing to quicker and more effective treatment. NHYF focuses on developing AI-based screening techniques for medical conditions, capitalizing on the growing role of AI in clinical practice. Additionally, NHYF acknowledges the thriving nutraceutical market's potential and plans to enter it for early revenue, benefiting from the growing emphasis on natural approaches and the demand for dietary supplements that offer potential health benefits beyond basic nutrition. The Company’s nutraceutical formulas are scientifically designed to nutritionally support the body’s inherent abilities to positively respond to health conditions and will address the needs of the great many people who are searching for natural remedies for their health and wellness. The demand for nutraceuticals continues to expand, creating a dynamic landscape for NHYF’s nutraceutical businesses to flourish.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press include, among others, statements about our renegotiated settlement agreement. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our limited operating history; our dependence on third parties for many aspects of our business; general market and economic conditions; technical factors; the availability of outside capital; our receipt of revenues; legislative developments; changes in our expenditures and other uses of cash; our ability to find, recruit and retain personnel in sufficient numbers to support our growth; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

