Sustainability and Environment Opportunity Trends in FMCG, Healthcare, Industrial, Mobility, Food and Agriculture, and ICT - Enabling Growth and Innovation to 2030

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trend Opportunity Profiles: Sustainability and Environment (3rd Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study comprises trend opportunity profiles of the top upcoming trends that cater to future environmental needs. It describes opportunities across key sectors, such as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), healthcare, industrial, mobility, food and agriculture, and information and communication technologies (ICT). It offers a set of transformative trends that help accelerate the net-zero goals through corporate social sustainability initiatives, guides organizations to incorporate these trends by representing exemplary use cases, and suggests opportunities from upcoming business models that are environmentally friendly and enable growth.

It also discusses technological innovations, such as IoT devices and sensors for emissions monitoring, climate mitigation through AI, carbon trading platforms, and the development of sustainable materials such as biopolymers. In addition, it includes initiatives taken by businesses to be prepared for extreme weather conditions and to improve their carbon footprint.

They've done this by developing smart buildings that mitigate climate impact, implement eco-friendly data storage centers, and promote sustainable agriculture practices. This series covers specific opportunities emerging from future trend evolutions designed to help clients discover and prioritize the most consequential medium- to long-term trends that will continually transform their business's growth environment.

Trend Opportunity Profiles

  • Green Procurement
  • IoT-enabled Emission Monitoring
  • Biopolymers
  • AI-enabled Climate Solutions
  • Carbon Marketplaces
  • Climate-resilient Smart Buildings
  • Sustainable Data Warehouse
  • Sustainable Agriculture
  • Scoring Parameters: Disruption Index
  • Scoring Parameters: Growth Index

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/prpk87

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Carbon Trading
                            
                            
                                Eco Friendly
                            
                            
                                Environmental
                            
                            
                                Environmentally Friendly
                            
                            
                                Green Procurement
                            
                            
                                Sustainability
                            
                            
                                Sustainable Agriculture
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data