Sustainability and Environment Opportunity Trends in FMCG, Healthcare, Industrial, Mobility, Food and Agriculture, and ICT - Enabling Growth and Innovation to 2030

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trend Opportunity Profiles: Sustainability and Environment (3rd Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study comprises trend opportunity profiles of the top upcoming trends that cater to future environmental needs. It describes opportunities across key sectors, such as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), healthcare, industrial, mobility, food and agriculture, and information and communication technologies (ICT). It offers a set of transformative trends that help accelerate the net-zero goals through corporate social sustainability initiatives, guides organizations to incorporate these trends by representing exemplary use cases, and suggests opportunities from upcoming business models that are environmentally friendly and enable growth.



It also discusses technological innovations, such as IoT devices and sensors for emissions monitoring, climate mitigation through AI, carbon trading platforms, and the development of sustainable materials such as biopolymers. In addition, it includes initiatives taken by businesses to be prepared for extreme weather conditions and to improve their carbon footprint.

They've done this by developing smart buildings that mitigate climate impact, implement eco-friendly data storage centers, and promote sustainable agriculture practices. This series covers specific opportunities emerging from future trend evolutions designed to help clients discover and prioritize the most consequential medium- to long-term trends that will continually transform their business's growth environment.



Trend Opportunity Profiles

Green Procurement

IoT-enabled Emission Monitoring

Biopolymers

AI-enabled Climate Solutions

Carbon Marketplaces

Climate-resilient Smart Buildings

Sustainable Data Warehouse

Sustainable Agriculture

Scoring Parameters: Disruption Index

Scoring Parameters: Growth Index

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/prpk87

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.