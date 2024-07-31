Global Sports Analytics Market 2024-2028: Forecast to Register 26.06% CAGR - How Oracle, SAP, Salesforce, IBM, and SAS Institute Plan to Capitalize on this Growth

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sports Analytics Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sports analytics market is forecasted to grow by USD 6.01 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 26.06% during the forecast period. The market is driven by increase in adoption of cloud-based deployment solutions, growing demand for mobile applications in sports, and significant demand for sports analytics.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The study identifies the growth in use of wearable devices as one of the prime reasons driving the sports analytics market growth during the next few years. Also, growing focus on video analytics and integration of advanced technologies into sports analytics will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The sports analytics market is segmented as below:

By Type

Football

Cricket

Hockey

Tennis

Others

By Solution

Player Analysis

Team Performance Analysis

Health Assessment

Fan Engagement Analysis

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

A robust vendor analysis was designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sports analytics market vendors.

Also, the sports analytics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Blinkfire Analytics Inc.

Catapult Group International Ltd.

ChyronHego Corp.

Deltatre S.p.A.

ExlService Holdings Inc.

Experfy Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

iSportsAnalysis Ltd.

The Nielsen Co. US LLC

Oracle Corp.

Qualitas Global Services B.V.

Salesforce Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Sportcor

Sportradar Group AG

SportsSource Analytics

Stats Perform group of companies

TruMedia Networks Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

