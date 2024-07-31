European Missile Defense Industry Research 2024 2029: Growth Opportunities Spurred by Sustainable Fuel, Test and Measurements, & Missile Subsystems and Components

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in European Missile Defense, 2024 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research service overviews the European missile defense market, highlighting trends, challenges, drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities. The study provides an outlook on regional conflicts and recent developments in the field and contains an analysis of the market's competitive environment.



The demand for military equipment in the region because of the war in Ukraine has led to an increase in production by the European defense industry. Several countries require cutting-edge technology, particularly missiles, to maintain their military strength and protect their national security against adversaries.



In the last 5 years, organizations, such as the European Union and national governments, have launched defense-related funding programs and strategies to boost European defense companies, especially for small businesses, positively impacting the regional missile defense industry.



Several countries, however, have diverted resources from missile defense to send equipment to Ukraine, resulting in missile shortages, especially long-range strike capabilities, which are crucial in modern warfare.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Sustainable Fuel

Test and Measurement

Missile Subsystems and Components

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the European Missile Defense Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Regional Analysis

Market Factsheet

Market Participant Analysis

Market Trends Analysis

Representative Joint Programs

Country Profile: United Kingdom

Relevant Investments and Projects: United Kingdom

Country Profile: France

Relevant Investments and Projects: France

Country Profile: Germany

Relevant Investments and Projects: Germany

Country Profile: Italy

Relevant Investments and Projects: Italy

Country Profile: Ukraine

Other Notable Countries

Conclusions and Future Outlook

