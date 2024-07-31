Global Container/Kubernetes Security Industry Research 2024-2028 with 2023 as the Base Year - Insights for CISOs, Solutions, Revenue Forecasts, Pricing Trends, Competitive Landscape

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Container/Kubernetes Security Sector Driving Transformational Growth in Cloud Environments, Global, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service provides insights into the global container/K8 security sector by verticals and horizontals.The analysis covers factors driving and restraining the adoption of container/K8 security solutions, revenue forecasts, pricing trends, competitive landscape trends, and insights for chief information security officers (CISOs).
Across industries, the mass adoption of cloud has resulted in rapid utilization of cloud-native technologies such as containers and Kubernetes (K8s). Containers and K8s allow organizations to build and run scalable applications; however, the widespread utilization of these technologies has created an expansive threat surface area and a more complex environment for organizations to manage and secure.
As a result, demand for container/K8 security solutions has increased for their capabilities such as automated container scanning, container image hardening, access policy controls, compliance checks, and real-time monitoring and detection of abnormal behaviors, which can help to ensure that the applications in containerized environments are secure and continuously protected.
This study also identifies emerging growth opportunities that stakeholders and players should consider and leverage. The base year is 2023, and the forecast period is 2024 to 2028.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Accelerated Digital Transformation Process
- Demand to Consolidate Container/K8s Security with CNAPP
- Demand to Integrate Container/K8s Security with AI Security
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in Container and Kubernetes Security
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Container and Kubernetes (K8s) Security Industry
Ecosystem
- Customer Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions: Containers/K8s Security
- Definitions: Containers/K8s Security vs. CWPP
- Scope of Analysis
- Revenue and Forecast Disclaimer
- Market Segmentation
- Inclusion and Exclusion of Vendors
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
Growth Generator
- Market Background
- Findings
- Customer Expectations
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Considerations
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Percent Revenue by Vertical
- Percent Revenue by Horizontal
- Percent Revenue by Region
- Revenue Share
Growth Generator: North America
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Share
Growth Generator: EMEA
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Share
Growth Generator: APAC
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Share
Growth Generator: LATAM
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Share
Container/K8s Security: Insights for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs)
- The Future of Container/K8s Security
- Container/K8s Security Industry: CISOs' Concerns
- Evaluating Container/K8s Security: Insights and Recommendations
Best Practices Recognition
Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Next Steps
- Take the Next Step
