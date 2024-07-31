Global Container/Kubernetes Security Industry Research 2024-2028 with 2023 as the Base Year - Insights for CISOs, Solutions, Revenue Forecasts, Pricing Trends, Competitive Landscape

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Container/Kubernetes Security Sector Driving Transformational Growth in Cloud Environments, Global, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research service provides insights into the global container/K8 security sector by verticals and horizontals.The analysis covers factors driving and restraining the adoption of container/K8 security solutions, revenue forecasts, pricing trends, competitive landscape trends, and insights for chief information security officers (CISOs).

Across industries, the mass adoption of cloud has resulted in rapid utilization of cloud-native technologies such as containers and Kubernetes (K8s). Containers and K8s allow organizations to build and run scalable applications; however, the widespread utilization of these technologies has created an expansive threat surface area and a more complex environment for organizations to manage and secure.



As a result, demand for container/K8 security solutions has increased for their capabilities such as automated container scanning, container image hardening, access policy controls, compliance checks, and real-time monitoring and detection of abnormal behaviors, which can help to ensure that the applications in containerized environments are secure and continuously protected.



This study also identifies emerging growth opportunities that stakeholders and players should consider and leverage. The base year is 2023, and the forecast period is 2024 to 2028.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Accelerated Digital Transformation Process

Demand to Consolidate Container/K8s Security with CNAPP

Demand to Integrate Container/K8s Security with AI Security

Key Topics Covered:



Transformation in Container and Kubernetes Security

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Container and Kubernetes (K8s) Security Industry

Ecosystem

Customer Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions: Containers/K8s Security

Definitions: Containers/K8s Security vs. CWPP

Scope of Analysis

Revenue and Forecast Disclaimer

Market Segmentation

Inclusion and Exclusion of Vendors

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Growth Generator

Market Background

Findings

Customer Expectations

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Percent Revenue by Vertical

Percent Revenue by Horizontal

Percent Revenue by Region

Revenue Share

Growth Generator: North America

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

Growth Generator: EMEA

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

Growth Generator: APAC

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

Growth Generator: LATAM

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

Container/K8s Security: Insights for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs)

The Future of Container/K8s Security

Container/K8s Security Industry: CISOs' Concerns

Evaluating Container/K8s Security: Insights and Recommendations

Best Practices Recognition



Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

Take the Next Step

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ljutu3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.