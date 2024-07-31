CORRECTION: AB “Novaturas” investor calendar for the year 2024

We publish revised version of investors calendar. The Company will announce interim consolidated financial statements for 6 months on August 23, 2024, taking into consideration recent change in finance team of the Company.

15 02 2024               Revenue and clients for January period 

28 02 2024               Interim consolidated financial statements for 12 months of 2023 

15 03 2024               Revenue and clients for February period 

15 04 2024               Revenue and clients for March period 

Till 30 04 2024          Draft decisions of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 

15 05 2024               Revenue and clients for April period 

22 05 2024               Interim consolidated financial statements for 3 months of 2024 

Till 31 05 2024          Decisions of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 

14 06 2024               Revenue and clients for May period 

15 07 2024               Revenue and clients for June period 

14 08 2024               Revenue and clients for July period 

23 08 2024               Interim consolidated financial statements for 6 months of 2024 

13 09 2024               Revenue and clients for August period 

14 10 2024               Revenue and clients for September period 

11 11 2024               Interim consolidated financial statements for 9 months of 2024 

15 11 2024               Revenue and clients for October period 

13 12 2024               Revenue and clients for November period 

15 01 2025               Revenue and clients for December period 

14 02 2024               Revenue and clients for January period 

28 02 2025               Interim consolidated financial statements for 12 months of 2024 

