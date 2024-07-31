Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Restaurant, Hotel & Hospitality Industry Almanac 2024: Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A complete market research report, including forecasts and market estimates, technologies analysis and developments at innovative firms within the Restaurant, Hotel & Hospitality Industry. Gain vital insights that can help shape strategy for business development, product development and investments.
This Research Provides Unique Analysis of the Following Major Trends Affecting the Restaurant, Hotel & Hospitality Industry
- Introduction to the Restaurant, Hotel & Hospitality Industry
- McDonald's and Other Fast-Food Companies Reposition to Adapt to New Consumer Tastes and Robotics
- Wages Rise for Restaurant, Hotel and Hospitality Workers
- Fast Food Faces Stiff Competition from Casual Dining Restaurants (Fast Casual/Fast Fine)
- Food Trucks Enjoy a Boom
- Craft/Microbreweries Proliferate
- Grubhub, DoorDash Deliver Restaurant Meals
- Virtual Restaurants with No Seats (Ghost Kitchens) Serve the Home Delivery Market
- Obesity Sparks Government, School and Corporate Initiatives/Snack Foods Get Healthier
- Retail Technologies Advance for Restaurant Online Ordering, along with Robotics and Automation
- Cruise Industry Enjoys High Occupancy and Launches New Ships
- Small Cruise Ships Feature Adventure, Luxury, Intimacy or Access to More Places
- River Cruise Lines Reap the Benefits of Low Capital Investment and High Fares
- Chinese Tourists Create Growth Opportunities for the Cruise and Hotel Industries
- Ecotourism, Sustainable Tourism, Adventure Tourism and Volunteerism Grow as Certification Standards Are Set
- Luxury Hotel Chains Expand Globally
- What Millennials and Mobile-Savvy Consumers Want as Tourists and Travelers
- Hotels Target Young Customers with Strategies Ranging from Micro Rooms and Hostels, to Hip Hotels that Encourage Mingling to Fitness Options
- Sharing Economy Gains Market Share in Travel with Online Sites Like Airbnb, Vrbo and Many Global Competitors
- Online Travel Agencies (OTAs)/Hotels Fight to Keep Control of the Customer
- Localization Drives Hotel Features, Marketing
- Dog-Friendly Hotels Gain Market Share
- The Future of the Restaurant, Hotel & Hospitality Industry
This Research Provides In-Depth Tables for the Following Restaurant, Hotel & Hospitality Industry Statistics
- Restaurant, Hotel & Hospitality Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview
- Estimated U.S. Restaurant & Food Service Industry Revenues by NAICS Code: 2016-2023
- Estimated U.S. Hotel & Accommodations Sector Quarterly Revenues: 2021-4th Quarter 2023
- Consumer Food Price Indexes, Food Away from Home & Food at Home, U.S.: 1997-2022
- Restaurant, Hotel and Hospitality Industry Employment by Business Type, U.S.: 2019-2024
- Restaurant & Food Service Employment and Wage Estimates by Occupation, U.S.: May 2023
Key Features:
- Business trends analysis
- In-depth industry overview
- Technology trends analysis
- Forecasts
- Spending, investment, and consumption discussions
- In-depth industry statistics and metrics
- Industry employment numbers
Key Questions Answered Include:
- How is the industry evolving?
- How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?
- How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?
- What is the size of the market now and in the future?
- What are the financial results of the leading companies?
- What are the names and titles of top executives?
- What are the top companies and what are their revenues?
Companies Featured
