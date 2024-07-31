Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Restaurant, Hotel & Hospitality Industry Almanac 2024: Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A complete market research report, including forecasts and market estimates, technologies analysis and developments at innovative firms within the Restaurant, Hotel & Hospitality Industry. Gain vital insights that can help shape strategy for business development, product development and investments.

This Research Provides Unique Analysis of the Following Major Trends Affecting the Restaurant, Hotel & Hospitality Industry

Introduction to the Restaurant, Hotel & Hospitality Industry

McDonald's and Other Fast-Food Companies Reposition to Adapt to New Consumer Tastes and Robotics

Wages Rise for Restaurant, Hotel and Hospitality Workers

Fast Food Faces Stiff Competition from Casual Dining Restaurants (Fast Casual/Fast Fine)

Food Trucks Enjoy a Boom

Craft/Microbreweries Proliferate

Grubhub, DoorDash Deliver Restaurant Meals

Virtual Restaurants with No Seats (Ghost Kitchens) Serve the Home Delivery Market

Obesity Sparks Government, School and Corporate Initiatives/Snack Foods Get Healthier

Retail Technologies Advance for Restaurant Online Ordering, along with Robotics and Automation

Cruise Industry Enjoys High Occupancy and Launches New Ships

Small Cruise Ships Feature Adventure, Luxury, Intimacy or Access to More Places

River Cruise Lines Reap the Benefits of Low Capital Investment and High Fares

Chinese Tourists Create Growth Opportunities for the Cruise and Hotel Industries

Ecotourism, Sustainable Tourism, Adventure Tourism and Volunteerism Grow as Certification Standards Are Set

Luxury Hotel Chains Expand Globally

What Millennials and Mobile-Savvy Consumers Want as Tourists and Travelers

Hotels Target Young Customers with Strategies Ranging from Micro Rooms and Hostels, to Hip Hotels that Encourage Mingling to Fitness Options

Sharing Economy Gains Market Share in Travel with Online Sites Like Airbnb, Vrbo and Many Global Competitors

Online Travel Agencies (OTAs)/Hotels Fight to Keep Control of the Customer

Localization Drives Hotel Features, Marketing

Dog-Friendly Hotels Gain Market Share

The Future of the Restaurant, Hotel & Hospitality Industry

This Research Provides In-Depth Tables for the Following Restaurant, Hotel & Hospitality Industry Statistics

Restaurant, Hotel & Hospitality Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview

Estimated U.S. Restaurant & Food Service Industry Revenues by NAICS Code: 2016-2023

Estimated U.S. Hotel & Accommodations Sector Quarterly Revenues: 2021-4th Quarter 2023

Consumer Food Price Indexes, Food Away from Home & Food at Home, U.S.: 1997-2022

Restaurant, Hotel and Hospitality Industry Employment by Business Type, U.S.: 2019-2024

Restaurant & Food Service Employment and Wage Estimates by Occupation, U.S.: May 2023

Key Features:

Business trends analysis

In-depth industry overview

Technology trends analysis

Forecasts

Spending, investment, and consumption discussions

In-depth industry statistics and metrics

Industry employment numbers

Key Questions Answered Include:

How is the industry evolving?

How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?

How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?

What is the size of the market now and in the future?

What are the financial results of the leading companies?

What are the names and titles of top executives?

What are the top companies and what are their revenues?

Companies Featured

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund

Accor SA Ltd

Ajisen (China) Holdings Limited

Alsea SAB de CV

Amara Holdings Limited

Amergent Hospitality Group Inc

Amrest Holdings SE

Aramark Corporation

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc

Ark Restaurants Corp

BAB Inc

Bagger Daves Burger Tavern Inc

Banyan Tree Holdings Limited

Baristas Coffee Company Inc

Biglari Holdings Inc

BJs Restaurants Inc

Bloomin Brands Inc

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boyd Gaming Corporation

Brinker International Inc

BT Brands Inc

BurgerFi International Inc

Caesars Entertainment Inc

Cafe de Coral Holdings Limited

Calavo Growers Inc

Cannae Holdings Inc

Carnival Corporation

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc

CAVA Group Inc

Century Casinos Inc

Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (The)

Chefs Warehouse Inc (The)

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc

Choice Hotels International Inc

Chuys Holdings Inc

Civeo Corporation

CMR SAB de CV

Colabor Group Inc

Compass Group PLC

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc

Darden Restaurants Inc

Dennys Corporation

Dine Brands Global Inc

Dominos Pizza Enterprises Limited

Dominos Pizza Group PLC

Dominos Pizza Inc

Dusit Thani Public Company Limited

Dutch Bros Inc

EIH Limited

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc

Emperor Entertainment Hotel Limited

Fairwood Holdings Limited

FAT Brands Inc

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc

Flanigans Enterprises Inc

Fruitas Holdings Inc

Fuller Smith & Turner PLC

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited

Gamehost Inc

Genting Berhad

Genting Malaysia Berhad

Genting Singapore PLC

Golden Entertainment Inc

Good Times Restaurants Inc

Great Eagle Holdings Limited

Grupe SAB de CV

Grupo Posadas SAB de CV

H World Group Ltd

Haidilao International Holding Ltd

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc

HKFoods Oyj

Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Limited (The)

Hotel Properties Limited

Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Indian Hotels Company Limited (The)

InterContinental Hotels Group plc

Jack in the Box Inc

JD Wetherspoon plc

JDE Peet's NV

Jinhui Holdings Company Limited

Jollibee Foods Corporation

Kangwon Land Inc

Keg Royalties Income Fund (The)

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc

Kura Sushi USA Inc

Las Vegas Sands Corp (The Venetian)

Luckin Coffee Inc

Mandarin Oriental International Limited

Marcus Corporation (The)

Marriott International Inc

Marston's PLC

Marti Otel Isletmeleri AS

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc

Maxs Group Inc

McDonalds Corporation

McDonalds Holdings Company (Japan) Ltd

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

Melia Hotels International SA

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc

MGM China Holdings Limited

MGM Resorts International

Minor International PCL

Miramar Hotel and Investment Company Limited

Mitchells & Butlers plc

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc

MTY Food Group Inc

NagaCorp Ltd

Nathans Famous Inc

NH Hotel Group SA

Noble Romans Inc

Noodles & Company

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCL)

ONE Group Hospitality Inc (The)

Oriental Hotels Limited

OUE Limited

Papa Johns International Inc

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc

Penn Entertainment Inc

Performance Food Group Company

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp

Portillos Inc

Potbelly Corporation

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc

Red Rock Resorts Inc

Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd

Restaurant Brands International Inc

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited

Retail Food Group Ltd

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc

Sadot Group Inc

Sands China Ltd

SATS Ltd

Scandic Hotels Group AB

Shake Shack Inc

Shakeys Pizza Asia Ventures Inc

Shangri-La Asia Ltd

Shun Tak Holdings Limited

SIR Royalty Income Fund

SJM Holdings Limited

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited

Societe Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Etrangers a Monaco

Sodexo Group

Sonder Holdings Inc

SPoT Coffee (Canada) Ltd

Stamford Land Corporation Ltd

Star Entertainment Group Limited (The)

Starbucks Corporation

StoneX Group Inc

Studio City International Holdings Limited

Sun International Ltd

Sweetgreen Inc

SYSCO Corporation

Texas Roadhouse Inc

Thunderbird Resorts Inc

Tian An China Investments Company Limited

Tokai Kisen Co Ltd

Travel & Leisure Co

TUI AG

US Foods Holding Corp

Vacasa LLC

Wendys Company (The)

Whitbread PLC

Wingstop Inc

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc

Wynn Macau Limited

Wynn Resorts Limited

Yum China Holdings Inc

Yum! Brands Inc

For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t903de

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.