Global Vegan Ice Cream Market Report 2024-2032 Featuring Major Players - Unilever, Tofutti Brands, Van Leeuwen, SorBabes, Perry's, NadaMoo!, Over The MOO, Morrisons, HappyCow, and Double Rainbow

The Vegan Ice Cream Market is projected to reach US$ 1.05 billion by 2032, up from US$ 704.97 million in 2023, with a CAGR of 4.60 percent from 2024 to 2032.



The vegan ice cream industry is booming, driven by a plethora of innovative flavors and ingredients. Traditional dairy alternatives like almond, soy, and coconut milk are now joined by oats, cashews, and hemp bases, offering diverse textures and tastes. Unique flavors like matcha green tea, lavender honey, turmeric chai, and reimagined classics cater to the most discerning palates.

Natural sweeteners like agave and coconut sugar enhance flavors while maintaining health benefits. Superfoods and unique additives like spirulina and adaptogens boost nutrition and appeal to health-conscious consumers. This ongoing innovation attracts vegans and those seeking healthier, ethical dessert options, fueling industry growth. In Feb 2024, Magnum launched vegan Blueberry Cookie Ice Cream With Sorbet Centre. Unilever-owned ice cream brand Magnum has expanded its plant-based range with new Chill Blueberry Cookie ice cream sticks.



The prevalence of dairy allergies and lactose intolerance is increasing in the general population



The demand for vegan ice cream is surging due to the increasing prevalence of dairy allergies and lactose intolerance. This has prompted a shift towards plant-based alternatives, such as non-dairy milk (e.g., almond, coconut, oat milk) and ice cream. The popularity of vegan ice cream is driven by growing consumer awareness about health and wellness, alongside a broader trend towards plant-based diets. Retailers and manufacturers are expanding their vegan ice cream lines to meet the diverse tastes of consumers.

This trend caters to dietary restrictions and appeals to a broader audience looking for healthier, environmentally friendly choices. Furthermore, in October 2023, Michelin Star pastry chef Olivia Green's 'Creme de la Crop,' a new vegan ice cream shop, received a national award from PETA, further validating the health benefits of vegan ice cream.



The rise in obesity is leading to a growing demand for vegan ice cream worldwide.



The prevalence of obesity-related diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular conditions has increased in recent years, with a projected rise in obesity rates worldwide by 2030. Affluent regions like North America and Western Europe are experiencing higher susceptibility to these health issues due to unhealthy eating habits and lack of physical activity. As a result, there is a growing demand for vegetarian food products, with a significant portion of Americans choosing to exclude meat from their diet and opt for plant-based meat substitutes. This shift in consumer preferences is leading to the expansion of the global vegan ice cream market.



Asia-Pacific vegan ice cream market



The Asia-Pacific ice cream market is growing due to higher disposable incomes and a preference for high-quality products. Increasing demand for ice cream and frozen desserts in the region, particularly in countries like India, Japan, New Zealand, and China, is driving this growth. China's ice cream market is primarily influenced by changing dietary habits, rising disposable incomes, and a growing middle-class population. The increase in per capita disposable income and the growth of the middle-income population group in China present opportunities for developing premium and artisanal ice cream brands in the country.



Japanese consumers enjoy traditional flavors like matcha, black sesame, cherry blossom and more adventurous options such as squid ink and wasabi. Manufacturers are constantly introducing new and unique flavors to cater to diverse preferences. In March 2024, Eclipse Foods launched its plant-based ice cream in Japan as eclipseco, featuring flavors like Cookie Butter Crumble, Classic Chocolate, and Mango Passion Fruit, now available at Family Mart stores in Tokyo. Kaori Onguchi, the company's country manager for Japan, sees this as a significant milestone and just the beginning of their journey in Japan.



Vegan Ice Cream Company News

Over The Moo, a plant-based ice cream brand introduced a new chocolate flavor to its coconut-based ice cream treats in the UK in May 2024.

December 2023, Salt & Straw is bringing back the Dairy Free Decadence Series, featuring five vegan ice cream flavors for a limited time. The flavors will be available in-store and for online orders.

May 2023: Haagen-Dazs has launched a new line of plant-based frozen treats in London, Ontario. These oat-based products are vegan-approved.

March 2023: Booja-Booja has relaunched its dairy-free ice cream collection with four new flavors and three updated recipes. The new flavors are cookie dough, mango and raspberry, intensely chocolate, chocolate fudge brownie, and improved editions of three existing varieties. The ice creams are all organic, vegan, dairy-free, soya-free, gluten-free, and kosher.

In 2022, Ben & Jerry's teams up with Tony's Chocolonely to combat modern slavery in chocolate production by adopting Open Chain principles to enhance working conditions for farmers.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global



