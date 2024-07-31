Declaration of transactions in own shares completed on July 26, 2024

Paris, July 31, 2024

The declaration of transactions in own shares completed on 26 July 2024 was sent to the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on 31 July 2024. This document is available to the public in accordance with current regulations and can be consulted in the "regulated information" section of the Company's website.

