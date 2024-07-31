Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract - June 2024

July 31, 2024
Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract with Exane BNP PARIBAS
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by IPSOS SA to Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at June 30, 2024:
- 20,202 IPSOS shares
- €652,701
During the 1st half 2024, it has been traded a total of:
|Purchase
|128,453 shares
|€8,107,247
|1,485 transactions
|Sale
|115,352 shares
|€7,308,512
|1,118 transactions
For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the last report (December 31, 2023):
- 7,052 IPSOS shares
- €1,423,021
During the 2nd half 2023, it has been traded a total of:
|Purchase
|109,338 shares
|€5,097,321
|1,138 transactions
|Sale
|117,484 shares
|€5,586,114
|1,110 transactions
At July 1, 2021, the date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- 12,527 IPSOS shares
- €926,655
At December 31, 2018, the date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2018-1 of July 2, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- 34,979 IPSOS shares
- €233,110
Attachment