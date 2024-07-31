Alliance Games Introduces DePin - A Chain-Agnostic Solution to Revolutionize Web3 Gaming

Berlin, Germany, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Games , a community-driven platform dedicated to revolutionizing the gaming industry, introduced the DePin network for games. This groundbreaking solution offers a decentralized Web3 gaming infrastructure platform with server hosting and data storage services for blockchain-based games.





DePin stands for "decentralized physical infrastructure network," a pioneering chain-agnostic solution in the rapidly developing blockchain gaming industry. Its mission is to balance the relationship between user experience, gameplay, and decentralization, which the Alliance Games team believes is difficult for blockchain technology to achieve in its current form.

Alliance Games aims to reach its goal by providing a decentralized infrastructure for game hosting and data services via DePin. The platform uses crypto as the incentive layer to efficiently coordinate the setup and operations of physical infrastructure like storage, computers, wireless systems, etc.

Games can connect to the DePin network and run on decentralized servers maintained by permissionless nodes. Moreover, they can create a backup for user data across the decentralized network, which users can recover anytime.





Here are the primary features offered by Alliance Games:

Decentralized Public Cloud Hosting

Alliance Games provides a decentralized public cloud hosting service, allowing everyone to join by hosting nodes. This service utilizes common decentralized finance (DeFi) features such as staking and slashing to ensure network integrity and security.

Auto Payment System On Chain

Blockchain technology handles Network-based payments automatically, ensuring seamless and transparent transactions. This system ensures the distribution of rewards to node operators and the collection of fees. Furthermore, it streamlines the financial operations of the hosting service.

Security

Alliance Games offers secure, verifiable proof of the session outcome that users can verify on any blockchain or smart contract.

Decentralized Data Storage

Alliance Games' decentralized data storage service offers a robust, secure, and easy-to-use solution for storing game data on a permissionless network. Participants can host storage nodes, contributing to a distributed network that eliminates single points of failure and enhances data redundancy.

Modular Technical Design

The Alliance Games team designed its infrastructure to support any session-based logic, including Web2 and Web3 games. Its modular approach allows for seamless game session wrapping, catering to different gaming paradigms' specific needs.

With this infrastructure, Web3 games can benefit from verifiable proofs for blockchain rewards, ensuring transparency and trust. Meanwhile, Web2 games can record their outcomes in a centralized database, providing the required reliability. The platform's software development kits (SDKs) are versatile and can offer several functionalities to meet diverse development needs.

About Alliance Games

Alliance Games was founded by Simon and Dennis, developers of the popular on-chain game Chain of Alliance . The duo has extensive experience building blockchain games dating back to 2018. Unlike most generalized hosting and storage solutions, they developed Alliance Games specifically for game development and live game operations.

Chain of Alliance, the team's flagship game, will be the first game to launch on DePin. The upcoming event will make it a "never off-line" game for players. Chain of Alliance is a turn-based, party-builder RPG designed to maximize the advantages of Web3 and empower players. The game was developed by gamers for gamers. It is currently live, offering exciting quests ready for players to create and conquer the fantasy world.

Some of the biggest brands in the gaming world and crypto landscape back Alliance Games, including Animoca Brands, Spartan Group, and Overwolf.