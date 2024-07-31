Wizeline Announces Strong Q2 Momentum, Surpassing Key Benchmarks

Approximately $50 Million in New Clients and Projects Closed in Q2

Unveiled AI.R+, A New Operating Framework that Leverages AI To Accelerate Productivity, Delivery and Transformation

Strong Client Growth Drives European Expansion Strategy



SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wizeline, a global AI-native product engineering company, today announced continued strong momentum in the second quarter, building upon the positive results achieved in Q1.

Highlights from Wizeline’s Q2 2024 performance include:

Bookings : Secured approximately $50 million in bookings during Q2, demonstrating continued strong client demand for Wizeline’s unique blend of deep technical expertise and agile delivery.

: Secured approximately $50 million in bookings during Q2, demonstrating continued strong client demand for Wizeline’s unique blend of deep technical expertise and agile delivery. European Growth Strategy: Building on significant client growth, Wizeline is rapidly expanding its operations in Europe. With a strong foothold in Spain, the company is now targeting the UK.

Building on significant client growth, Wizeline is rapidly expanding its operations in Europe. With a strong foothold in Spain, the company is now targeting the UK. Client Growth : Welcomed 11 new clients across various industries, showcasing the company’s ability to deliver impactful solutions for a diverse range of businesses.

: Welcomed 11 new clients across various industries, showcasing the company’s ability to deliver impactful solutions for a diverse range of businesses. Talent Acquisition : Expanded the Wizeline team by over 200 new hires in Mexico, including Colombia and the newly established Argentina delivery center. This strategic expansion strengthens Wizeline’s global delivery capabilities and talent pool.

: Expanded the Wizeline team by over 200 new hires in Mexico, including Colombia and the newly established Argentina delivery center. This strategic expansion strengthens Wizeline’s global delivery capabilities and talent pool. Innovation: Launched AI.R+, a groundbreaking new operating framework that leverages artificial intelligence to accelerate productivity, optimize project delivery, and foster a culture of continuous improvement within Wizeline.



“Our Q2 growth is driven by the hard work and skills of our expanding Wizeline team, and the tremendous partnerships they’ve been able to foster among our global clients,” said Andres Angelani, CEO of Wizeline. “Our commitment to client satisfaction and accelerating business outcomes through AI, particularly with our new AI.R+ operating framework, has resulted in major productivity and innovation milestones that favorably position us going into the back half of the year and even beyond to 2025.”

Q2 represents the first full quarter for Angelani, who took over as CEO in April from Founder Bismarck Lepe, who moved to the role of Executive Chairman. Angelani’s first quarter as CEO saw him travel extensively to visit with global clients, as well as strengthen Wizeline’s go-to-market strategy and its approach to leveraging AI and data to accelerate client partnerships and transformative outcomes.

Looking Ahead

Wizeline remains focused on delivering exceptional value to its clients, attracting top talent across the globe, and pioneering new solutions through its AI.R+ framework. The company is committed to adding additional talent across Europe, particularly in major hubs like Spain as well as the UK. Wizeline is confident that these initiatives will fuel continued growth and success in the quarters to come.

About Wizeline

Wizeline, a global AI-centric technology solutions provider, specializes in developing cutting-edge digital products and platforms that leverage the power of artificial intelligence. In collaboration with our customers, we are revolutionizing businesses by harnessing data and AI to accelerate time to market and drive transformative outcomes. Our agile and adaptive teams bring a unique blend of AI expertise, advanced methodologies, and innovative solutions to deliver exceptional results while fostering a culture of continuous learning and innovation alongside our customers’ teams. We invest in doing well while doing good, striving to have a positive impact where we live and work. Our diverse culture of innovation, ownership, and community, combined with our AI-focused Academy, offers unparalleled opportunities for talented people to work on innovative projects and build thriving, long-term careers. Discover how Wizeline’s AI-centric approach can revolutionize your business at wizeline.com. To join our visionary team, explore exciting career opportunities at wizeline.com/careers.

