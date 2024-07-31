Global Scientific & Technical Publishing Market Report 2024: Focus on Leading Publishers Elsevier, Springer Nature, Clarivate, American Chemical Society, Wiley, Informa, Pearson & More

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Scientific & Technical Publishing 2023- 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Scientific & Technical Publishing 2023-2027 report details the trends impacting the market, profiles leading scientific and technical publishers, identifies mergers, and acquisitions that have occurred in the market from 2023-2024, and provides a global forecast of the sector.

The report covers the following major categories outlining and impacting the market:

Market Overview

Market Sizing

Product Forms

Geographical Data

Market Trends

Leading Publishers

Mergers and Acquisitions

Global Market Forecast

Economic Outlook

The Report contains detailed and granular data and analysis on key trends and developments with a special focus on:

Market Sizing

AI Product Growth

Publishing Restrictions

Market Leaders

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Global Inflation Impacts

Companies Featured

American Chemical Society

Clarivate

De Gruyter

EBSCO

Elsevier

Emerald Publishing

InderScience

Informa

Institute for Electrical and Electronic Engineers

MDPI

Oxford University Press

Pearson

S&P Global

Sage Publishing

Wiley

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: MARKET OVERVIEW

MARKET SIZE

PRODUCT FORMS Journals Online Content Abstracting & Indexing Books Other

GEOGRAPHY Languages North America Dominates Asia Pacific Ascendant Currency Impacts



CHAPTER 2: MARKET TRENDS

AI MOVES TO CENTER STAGE

RETRACTIONS REACH NEW HIGH Crisis at Hindawi Countermeasures

M&A IMPACTS ON THE MARKET LANDSCAPE

R&D TRENDS

CHAPTER 3: LEADING SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL PUBLISHERS

MARKET LEADERS

ELSEVIER Business Segments Elsevier Business Primary Research ScienceDirect Sciences 2024 Databases, Tools and Electronic Reference Scopus Reaxys Elsevier.com Print Medical Publishing Recent Company Performance Elsevier Scientific & Technical Publishing Revenue Publishing Strategy Product Development Scopus AI Elsevier Datasets SciBite Launches Workbench Elsevier Partnership with Cactus Pilot Program for APC Tiers Journals Activity S&P GLOBAL Merger with IHS Markit Business Segments Market Intelligence Ratings Commodity Insights Mobility Indices Engineering Solutions Commodity Insights Recent Company Performance Scientific & Technical Publishing Publishing Strategy Product Development

SPRINGER NATURE Business Segments Research Segment Journals Open Access Books Platforms and Solutions SpringerLink Chart 3-3. SpringerLink Platform: Number of Journals in Scientific and Technical Subjects 2024 Springer Shop Consumer Media Recent Company Performance Scientific and Technical Publishing Revenue Publishing Strategy Product Development Acquisition of Slimmer AI Science Division Protocols.io Acquisition Research Square Curie TooWrite Other Activity

CLARIVATE ProQuest Acquisition Business Segments Academia & Government Web of Science ProQuest Life Sciences & Healthcare Cortellis Real World Data Recent Company Performance Scientific and Technical Publishing Revenue Publishing Strategy Product Development Innovation with AI Improvements for Web of Science

AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY Business Publications Chemical Abstracts Service Current Company Performance Publishing Strategy Product Development Acquisition of ChronosHub CAS Insights Launch Enhancement of Online Learning Resources

WILEY Business Segments Research Research Publishing Research Solutions Academic Academic Publishing Wiley Online Library Recent Company Performance Scientific and Technical Publishing Revenue Publishing Strategy Reorganization Divestment Plan Management Change Value Creation Plan Product Development Launch of New Database of Infrared Spectra New Scientific Journals

INSTITUTE FOR ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONICS ENGINEERS Global Scientific & Technical Publishing 2023-2027 Business Xplore Digital Library Standards Recent Company Performance Publishing Strategy Open Access Strategy New Journals Transformative Agreements

INFORMA Business Segments Taylor & Francis Journals Books Recent Company Performance Scientific and Technical Publishing Revenue Publishing Strategy Product Development American Nuclear Society Partnership with Taylor & Francis Expansion in Life Sciences Taylor & Francis Partners with Cactus on AI Solution Pilot of Transparent Peer Review Model

EBSCO INFORMATION SERVICES Business Segments EBSCO Information Services Databases EBSCOhost E-Books Discovery Recent Company Performance Scientific and Technical Publishing Publishing Strategy Product Development AI Pilots Underway Launch of EBSCOlearning BiblioGraph

PEARSON Business Segments Higher Education Pearson+ Recent Company Performance Scientific and Technical Publishing Revenue Publishing Strategy Product Development

OTHER SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL PUBLISHERS MDPI Sage Publishing Oxford University Press De Gruyter De Gruyter Brill InderScience Emerald Publishing Professional Organizations Universities University Publishers in Latin America University Publishers in Southeast Asia Academies and Learned Societies Chinese Academy of Sciences Royal Society of Chemistry Online Content Redalyc Latindex SciELO



CHAPTER 4: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

S&P Global Merger

Informa Intelligence

Publishers Build Scope Through Acquisitions

Research Tool Sciwheel Joins Sage

Investor for Emerald Publishing

AI Technology Sparks Acquisitions

Scientific Writing Tools

Expanding Scientific and Technical Portfolios

De Gruyter Brill

American Chemical Society Acquires ChronosHub

CHAPTER 5: MARKET FORECAST AND OUTLOOK

ECONOMIC OUTLOOK Global Inflation Persists Monetary Policy Impacts Corporate Strategy Effects GDP Growth Slows Near-Term Outlook: Leading Scientific and Technical Publishers

GLOBAL FORECAST

PRODUCT FORECAST

