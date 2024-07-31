Global Scientific & Technical Publishing Market Report 2024: Focus on Leading Publishers Elsevier, Springer Nature, Clarivate, American Chemical Society, Wiley, Informa, Pearson & More

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Scientific & Technical Publishing 2023- 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Scientific & Technical Publishing 2023-2027 report details the trends impacting the market, profiles leading scientific and technical publishers, identifies mergers, and acquisitions that have occurred in the market from 2023-2024, and provides a global forecast of the sector.
The report covers the following major categories outlining and impacting the market:
- Market Overview
- Market Sizing
- Product Forms
- Geographical Data
- Market Trends
- Leading Publishers
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Global Market Forecast
- Economic Outlook
The Report contains detailed and granular data and analysis on key trends and developments with a special focus on:
- Market Sizing
- AI Product Growth
- Publishing Restrictions
- Market Leaders
- Key Mergers and Acquisitions
- Global Inflation Impacts
Companies Featured
- American Chemical Society
- Clarivate
- De Gruyter
- EBSCO
- Elsevier
- Emerald Publishing
- InderScience
- Informa
- Institute for Electrical and Electronic Engineers
- MDPI
- Oxford University Press
- Pearson
- S&P Global
- Sage Publishing
- Wiley
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: MARKET OVERVIEW
- MARKET SIZE
- PRODUCT FORMS
- Journals
- Online Content
- Abstracting & Indexing
- Books
- Other
- GEOGRAPHY
- Languages
- North America Dominates
- Asia Pacific Ascendant
- Currency Impacts
CHAPTER 2: MARKET TRENDS
- AI MOVES TO CENTER STAGE
- RETRACTIONS REACH NEW HIGH
- Crisis at Hindawi
- Countermeasures
- M&A IMPACTS ON THE MARKET LANDSCAPE
- R&D TRENDS
CHAPTER 3: LEADING SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL PUBLISHERS
- MARKET LEADERS
- ELSEVIER
- Business Segments
- Elsevier Business
- Primary Research
- ScienceDirect
- Sciences 2024
- Databases, Tools and Electronic Reference
- Scopus
- Reaxys
- Elsevier.com
- Medical Publishing
- Recent Company Performance
- Elsevier
- Scientific & Technical Publishing Revenue
- Publishing Strategy
- Product Development
- Scopus AI
- Elsevier Datasets
- SciBite Launches Workbench
- Elsevier Partnership with Cactus
- Pilot Program for APC Tiers
- Journals Activity
- S&P GLOBAL
- Merger with IHS Markit
- Business Segments
- Market Intelligence
- Ratings
- Commodity Insights
- Mobility
- Indices
- Engineering Solutions
- Commodity Insights
- Recent Company Performance
- Scientific & Technical Publishing
- Publishing Strategy
- Product Development
- SPRINGER NATURE
- Business Segments
- Research Segment
- Journals
- Open Access
- Books
- Platforms and Solutions
- SpringerLink
- Chart 3-3. SpringerLink Platform: Number of Journals in Scientific and Technical Subjects 2024
- Springer Shop
- Consumer Media
- Recent Company Performance
- Scientific and Technical Publishing Revenue
- Publishing Strategy
- Product Development
- Acquisition of Slimmer AI Science Division
- Protocols.io Acquisition
- Research Square
- Curie
- TooWrite
- Other Activity
- CLARIVATE
- ProQuest Acquisition
- Business Segments
- Academia & Government
- Web of Science
- ProQuest
- Life Sciences & Healthcare
- Cortellis
- Real World Data
- Recent Company Performance
- Scientific and Technical Publishing Revenue
- Publishing Strategy
- Product Development
- Innovation with AI
- Improvements for Web of Science
- AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY
- Business
- Publications
- Chemical Abstracts Service
- Current Company Performance
- Publishing Strategy
- Product Development
- Acquisition of ChronosHub
- CAS Insights Launch
- Enhancement of Online Learning Resources
- WILEY
- Business Segments
- Research
- Research Publishing
- Research Solutions
- Academic
- Academic Publishing
- Wiley Online Library
- Recent Company Performance
- Scientific and Technical Publishing Revenue
- Publishing Strategy
- Reorganization
- Divestment Plan
- Management Change
- Value Creation Plan
- Product Development
- Launch of New Database of Infrared Spectra
- New Scientific Journals
- INSTITUTE FOR ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONICS ENGINEERS
- Global Scientific & Technical Publishing 2023-2027
- Business
- Xplore Digital Library
- Standards
- Recent Company Performance
- Publishing Strategy
- Open Access Strategy
- New Journals
- Transformative Agreements
- INFORMA
- Business Segments
- Taylor & Francis
- Journals
- Books
- Recent Company Performance
- Scientific and Technical Publishing Revenue
- Publishing Strategy
- Product Development
- American Nuclear Society Partnership with Taylor & Francis
- Expansion in Life Sciences
- Taylor & Francis Partners with Cactus on AI Solution
- Pilot of Transparent Peer Review Model
- EBSCO INFORMATION SERVICES
- Business Segments
- EBSCO Information Services
- Databases
- EBSCOhost
- E-Books
- Discovery
- Recent Company Performance
- Scientific and Technical Publishing
- Publishing Strategy
- Product Development
- AI Pilots Underway
- Launch of EBSCOlearning
- BiblioGraph
- PEARSON
- Business Segments
- Higher Education
- Pearson+
- Recent Company Performance
- Scientific and Technical Publishing Revenue
- Publishing Strategy
- Product Development
- OTHER SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL PUBLISHERS
- MDPI
- Sage Publishing
- Oxford University Press
- De Gruyter
- De Gruyter Brill
- InderScience
- Emerald Publishing
- Professional Organizations
- Universities
- University Publishers in Latin America
- University Publishers in Southeast Asia
- Academies and Learned Societies
- Chinese Academy of Sciences
- Royal Society of Chemistry
- Online Content
- Redalyc
- Latindex
- SciELO
CHAPTER 4: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS
- S&P Global Merger
- Informa Intelligence
- Publishers Build Scope Through Acquisitions
- Research Tool Sciwheel Joins Sage
- Investor for Emerald Publishing
- AI Technology Sparks Acquisitions
- Scientific Writing Tools
- Expanding Scientific and Technical Portfolios
- De Gruyter Brill
- American Chemical Society Acquires ChronosHub
CHAPTER 5: MARKET FORECAST AND OUTLOOK
- ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
- Global Inflation Persists
- Monetary Policy Impacts
- Corporate Strategy Effects
- GDP Growth Slows
- Near-Term Outlook: Leading Scientific and Technical Publishers
- GLOBAL FORECAST
- PRODUCT FORECAST
