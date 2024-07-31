Brancato Electric: Trusted Partner for Professional Electrical Services in Hayden, ID

Hayden, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hayden, Idaho -

Brancato Electric, a locally owned and operated electrical company, is proud to announce its continued commitment to providing top-tier electrical services to residents and business owners in Hayden, Idaho, as well as Coeur d'Alene and the surrounding Kootenai County area. Founded by owner and head electrician Brian Brancato, Brancato Electric has built a reputation for excellence with nearly 10 years of industry experience and a dedicated team of licensed electricians.

At Brancato Electric, they understand the importance of reliable electrical systems for the safety and functionality of homes and businesses. Their team of highly trained and certified electricians is equipped to handle a wide range of electrical issues, from simple repairs to complex installations. The companies services include:

Panel Upgrades: Ensuring customers electrical panels can handle the demands of modern appliances and technology.

Lighting Installations: Enhancing the ambiance and functionality of customers space with expertly installed lighting solutions.

Rewires: Updating outdated wiring systems to improve safety and efficiency.

Electrical Inspections: Providing thorough inspections to identify potential issues and ensure compliance with electrical codes.

Electrical Vehicle Charging: Installing EV charging stations to support the growing number of electric vehicles.

And More: Addressing various other electrical needs with professionalism and expertise.

Brancato Electric's success is rooted in their unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. They take pride in delivering quality workmanship, using the latest tools and techniques to ensure each job is completed to the highest standards. Their team is dedicated to staying updated with industry advancements, allowing them to provide innovative solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of their customers.

"Our mission at Brancato Electric is to provide reliable, high-quality electrical services that our customers can trust," said Brian Brancato, owner and head electrician. "We strive to build lasting relationships with our clients by consistently exceeding their expectations and ensuring their electrical systems are safe and efficient."

The positive feedback from customers is a testament to their dedication to excellence. Here are just a few of the glowing reviews they have received:

"Brancato Electric did an amazing job upgrading our electrical panel. The team was professional, efficient, and ensured everything was up to code. Highly recommend!" said Sarah L.

"I had Brancato Electric install new lighting in my home, and I couldn't be happier with the results. The electricians were knowledgeable and courteous, and the new lighting looks fantastic," said Mike D.

"Brian and his team at Brancato Electric were a pleasure to work with. They handled a complete rewire of our old home with great attention to detail and minimal disruption to our daily lives," said Emily R.

As a locally owned and operated business, Brancato Electric is deeply committed to supporting the Hayden community. They believe in giving back and actively participate in local events and initiatives. By building strong relationships within the community, the company aims to contribute to the growth and well-being of their neighbors and fellow business owners. Check out more reviews on their Google business listing here: https://www.google.com/maps?cid=17908287985964061053

Brancato Electric is excited about the future and remains dedicated to providing exceptional electrical services to their valued customers. They are continuously exploring new ways to enhance their service offerings and expand their expertise to better serve the evolving needs of the community.

For more information about Brancato Electric and the services they provide, please visit https://brancatoelectric.com or call them at (208) 304-8290.

About Brancato Electric

Brancato Electric is a premier provider of professional electrical services in Hayden, Idaho. Founded by Brian Brancato, the company offers a wide range of electrical solutions, including panel upgrades, lighting installations, rewires, electrical inspections, and electrical vehicle charging. With nearly a decade of experience and a team of licensed electricians, Brancato Electric is committed to delivering quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

Brancato Electric

Brian Brancato

(208) 304-8290

brancatoelectric@gmail.com

13306 N Leavenworth Loop

Hayden, ID 83835