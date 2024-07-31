[Latest] US Vertical Farming Market Size/Share Worth USD 7.8 Billion by 2033 at a 10.3% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “US Vertical Farming Market Size, Trends and Insights By Structure (Shipping Container, Building Based), By Growing Mechanism (Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Aquaponics), By Crop Type (Fruits Vegetables, & Herbs, Flowers & Ornamentals, Others), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of US Vertical Farming Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 3.4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.8 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 7.8 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10.3% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

US Vertical Farming Market: Overview

Vertical farming frequently uses automation and sensor technology to monitor and optimize environmental factors including temperature, humidity, and nutrient levels.

One significant development in the vertical farming business in the United States is the increased use of modern technologies and automation to improve efficiency and output. Vertical farming operations use technologies like artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, and robots to monitor and optimize growth conditions, automate chores like sowing and harvesting, and reduce resource use.

This movement is motivated by a desire to expand vertical farming operations, increase agricultural yields, and lower labor costs. Furthermore, the use of sustainable practices and renewable energy sources is gaining traction as businesses attempt to reduce their environmental impact while meeting customer demand for ethically produced products.

Overall, technological innovation and sustainability are determining the future of vertical farming in the United States, driving its continuing growth and evolution.

By structure, the shipping container segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Shipping containers are increasingly being used for uses other than traditional freight transit. From modular housing and urban farming to pop-up shops and mobile offices, shipping containers’ adaptability and durability continue to inspire creative applications across sectors.

By growing mechanism, the hydroponics segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. One prominent trend in hydroponics is the growing popularity of vertical farming systems, which use space-saving, stacked growing layers to maximize crop yields in urban areas. The desire for sustainable, high-quality products, along with a paucity of arable land, is driving this trend.

By crop type, fruits vegetables, & herbs segment held highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. A major trend in fruits, vegetables, and herbs is the rising desire for locally grown, organic products owing to health and ecological concerns. Consumers desire fresh, nutrient-dense meals with transparent supply chains, which is fueling the development of urban and vertical farming technologies.

AeroFarms is a Danville, VA-based sustainable indoor agriculture firm that grows vegetables using a unique aeroponics method. AeroFarms practices indoor vertical farming, growing a range of crops with artificial intelligence and plant biology.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed US Vertical Farming market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict in depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this US Vertical Farming industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

US Vertical Farming Market: Recent Developments

In February 2022, Aero Farms announced a new tomato research partnership with FFAR and the University of Florida to provide vertical agriculture with a path to growing high-yielding crops that produce flavoured tomatoes in atmospheric conditions.

In January 2022, Plenty and Walmart announced their long-term commitment to bring fresh, peak-flavour produce to shoppers throughout the year.

In April 2021, Aero Farms announced the global largest and most highly sophisticated aeroponic indoor vertical farm in Virginia.

List of the prominent players in the US Vertical Farming Market:

AeroFarms

Plenty Unlimited Inc.

Bowery Farming

BrightFarms

Gotham Greens

Vertical Harvest

Lufa Farms

One

Freight Farms

80 Acres Farms

Square Roots

Urban Produce

Crop One Holdings

Jones Food Company

Green Sense Farms

Edenworks

Local Roots Farms

Infinite Harvest

Urban Crop Solutions

Pure Green Farms

Others

The US Vertical Farming Market is segmented as follows:

By Structure

Shipping Container

Building Based

By Growing Mechanism

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

By Crop Type

Fruits Vegetables, & Herbs

Flowers & Ornamentals

Others

