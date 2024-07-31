JD Vance to Be on “The Dan Bongino Show” Today During 2-3:00 p.m. ET Hour

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s (NASDAQ: CMLS) Westwood One today announced that talk radio host Dan Bongino will host JD Vance, the Republican Vice-Presidential candidate, today on “The Dan Bongino Show” for a live interview during the 2-3:00 p.m. ET hour of the program.



“The Dan Bongino Show” can be heard on Westwood One terrestrial affiliates or streamed live at Bongino.com or on the audio streams of affiliated radio stations, including WMAL Washington DC.

The interview will subsequently be available on The Dan Bongino Show Sunday special podcast on Sunday, August 4, which can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Podcasts, among other platforms.

“The Dan Bongino Show” is a live broadcast from Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS)’s Westwood One hosted by former Secret Service Agent, best-selling author, television commentator, and podcast powerhouse Dan Bongino. With live guests and listener calls, the program showcases Bongino’s natural ability to forge connections and communicate as never before. The program airs live Monday-Friday from 12 to 3 p.m. ET on 340 stations in the U.S.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 401 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, AP News, CBS Sports Radio, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,800 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Contact: Karen Glover | Westwood One | kglover@westwoodone.com