The Dickey Foundation Donates Grants in Texas, Ohio and Indiana

Dallas, TX, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dickey Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, have been busy providing well-deserved grants to first responder teams across the country this summer.

Back in mid-June, The Dickey Foundation presented a grant to the East Jack County Volunteer Fire Department. The grant was valued at almost $10,000 offering the East Jack County Volunteer Fire Department 12 sets of wildland firefighting gear and helmets, which is critically important for the volunteer department as they enter the dangerous Texas Fire Season this summer.

On July 10th, The Foundation partnered with one of Dickey’s Barbecue’s franchise store Owner/Operators, Ric Wren, to present a grant valued at almost $8,000 to the men and women of the Clear Creek Police Department in Springboro, Ohio. This grant included valuable night vision equipment for their SWAT Team. Additionally, on July 11th, the foundation headed to Indiana and offered a grant valued over $8,000 for Monrovia Police Department for 7 sets of protective armor for their police department.

“The Dickey Foundation continues to be grateful for the opportunity to offer support and safety equipment to these first responder teams,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO Dickey’s Capital Group. “We will gladly continue being partners in the powerful mission of doing what we can to assist these officers who protect and serve every day.”

Guests visiting any Dickey’s Barbecue Pit store can help support first responders and The Dickey Foundation by purchasing a Big Yellow Cup, where a portion of the proceeds go to the foundation, or by making a donation at your local barbecue restaurant.

“At The Dickey Foundation we are so appreciative for the brave first responders across our country.” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. “We are thrilled to be able to do both well and good with the opportunity and means to provide these men and women with equipment to help make their jobs safer.”

For information on how to apply for a local first responder grant, you can visit The Dickey Foundation website at https://www.thedickeyfoundation.org/grant-process.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world's largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey's Restaurant brands have over 550 locations nationwide. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine.

