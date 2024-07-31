Daniel Harari Joins Mitsubishi HC Capital America as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development – M&A and Investments

NORWALK, Conn., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitsubishi HC Capital America, the largest non-bank, non-captive finance provider in North America with $7.5 billion in owned and managed assets, is pleased to announce that Daniel Harari has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development – M&A and Investments.



With 25 years’ experience in M&A and strategic advisory, Daniel will be responsible for advancing acquisitions and strategic equity investments for Mitsubishi HC Capital America across the United States and Canada. More specifically, Harari will be instrumental in executing the company’s long-term strategic vision, with a focus on asset utilization businesses, data utilization platform services, as-a-service offerings, ABL, private credit and other asset finance businesses.



“Daniel has been a long-time advisor to the company, and we’re more than thrilled to welcome him in his new role,” said Mark Duncan, COO and executive vice president. "With a proven track record advising us through numerous strategic transactions and other growth initiatives over the last decade, he has been an essential thought leader for Mitsubishi HC Capital America and we look forward to his direct contribution and continued guidance towards achieving our ambitious M&A objectives.”



Daniel most recently served as founder and managing member of Three Keys Capital Advisors, a boutique investment banking firm in New York, which will continue supporting Mitsubishi HC Capital America in their zero carbon, mobility and structured finance business development strategies. Previously, Daniel also held investment banking positions at Lazard, Citibank and UBS, focusing on M&A, restructuring, and capital markets transactions for companies in the financial institution, energy and power and other sectors.



“I am particularly grateful for the opportunity to officially join the Mitsubishi HC Capital America team,” said Harari. “I look forward to continuing my work with the senior leaders of the company to accelerate our long-term strategic vision and business transformation.”

