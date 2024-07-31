AmeriCorps Announces Funding Opportunity for AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP Projects

Washington, DC, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteering, announced a significant funding opportunity aimed at engaging people aged 55 and older in meaningful volunteer activities through the AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP program. This funding opportunity is designed to engage the skills, knowledge and experience of older adults to bring solutions to the needs of communities across the country.

“This funding opportunity will allow AmeriCorps Seniors to expand the national priorities our volunteers can help support,” said Atalaya Sergi, Director of AmeriCorps Seniors. “RSVP is a valuable community asset that brings experienced, knowledgeable, and dedicated older adult volunteers to help find solutions for communities.”

AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP program allows applicants to identify the most urgent needs in their community and engage volunteers who bring a lifetime of skills, knowledge and lived experience to their volunteer commitments, which range from a few hours to 40 hours per week. Eligible applicants include non-profit organizations, tribal communities, faith-based, institutions of higher education, and local and state governments. Applicants may propose programs that address a variety of community needs. However, AmeriCorps Seniors is prioritizing the following issue areas for this RSVP funding competition:

Supporting older adults and their caregivers

Helping older adults re-enter the workforce

Preventing and mitigating fraud and scams

Reducing the number of people who are unhoused

Supporting local climate change initiatives

Supporting behavioral health initiatives, including mental health and substance use

This funding is intended to establish AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP projects in geographic areas currently unserved by existing AmeriCorps-funded RSVP projects, support the continued implementation of successful and impactful RSVP projects, and to expand the number of older adult volunteers. Applications are due no later than Wednesday, September 18, 2024, by 5 p.m. ET Successful applicants will be notified by January 2025.

“We are excited to launch this funding opportunity, which leverages the invaluable skills and experience of older adults to address the pressing needs of communities nationwide,” said Michael D. Smith, CEO, AmeriCorps. “By engaging in meaningful volunteer activities, our AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP program participants will make a profound impact, fostering stronger, more resilient communities.”

Read more details about the grant criteria and technical assistance opportunities.