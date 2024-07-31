NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of NuScale Power Corporation (“NuScale” or “the Company”) (NYSE: SMR). Investors who purchased NuScale securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/SMR.



On July 29, 2024, Hunterbrook Media (“Hunterbrook”) reported that “[t]he U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Enforcement is conducting an ‘active and ongoing’ investigation into NuScale”, citing the “SEC’s July 24 response to an open records request obtained by Hunterbrook[.]” Although the SEC’s response to Hunterbrook’s request did not provide details regarding the subject of its investigation, Hunterbrook’s report noted that “the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission raised significant questions about NuScale’s risk mitigation plans for one of its reactor designs” and further asserted that “after a decade and a half of research and development, NuScale has yet to commercialize any reactors.” On this news, NuScale’s stock price fell $1.35 per share, or 12.44%, to close at $9.50 per share on July 29, 2024.

