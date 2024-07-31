Standard BioTools Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Delivered revenue of $37.2 million

Accelerated merger synergies with $80 million expected to be operationalized in 2024 

Revised FY2024 revenue guidance; on-track to achieve anticipated break-even adjusted EBITDA for full-year 2026

Current balance sheet of $396 million cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (“Standard BioTools” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LAB) today announced unaudited interim financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024.

“We are laser-focused on optimizing our cost structure, already seeing early integration synergy realization in the second quarter of 2024, and accelerating our $80 million cost reduction target, which we expect to be operationalized by the end of 2024 – a year ahead of plan,” said Michael Egholm, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Standard BioTools. “We remain on-track to hit our adjusted EBITDA break-even target for the full year 2026 and are well-capitalized with nearly $400 million in cash to execute on our strategic vision.”

Egholm continued, “Strong operational execution was offset by weaker-than-anticipated second quarter revenues. SomaScan® services experienced service contract delays and instrument sales were impacted by the lingering constrained capital purchase environment. We are confident the business issues we experienced are transitory, as we believe the challenge of running a concentrated services business will moderate as Standard BioTools Business System is more fully deployed.”

“It is early days for the Standard BioTools strategy and vision as we bring improved operational discipline to a diversified set of product solutions. Our potential M&A pipeline remains robust, and we are all fully committed to delivering long-term sustainable growth and value for our shareholders," added Egholm.

2024 Selected Unaudited Interim Financial Results

 As Reported
(Unaudited, in millions)Quarter Ended
June 30, 2024		 Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
Revenue$37.2  $82.7 
Gross margin 40.1%  47.2%
Non-GAAP gross margin 45.0%  51.1%
Operating expenses$65.4  $149.8 
Non-GAAP operating expenses$47.8  $97.1 
Operating loss$(50.5) $(110.7)
Net loss$(45.7) $(77.9)
Adjusted EBITDA$(31.0) $(54.8)
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash & short-term investments$396.0     
        
  • Revenue was $37 million in the second quarter, up 34% year-over-year, and $83 million for the first half of 2024, up 57%, reflecting the impact of SomaScan assay services, kits and related revenue in 2024.
     
  • Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments at June 30, 2024 were $396 million, reflecting payment in the second quarter of $38 million of expenses related to the merger (the “Merger”) with SomaLogic, Inc. (“SomaLogic”) and the completed repurchases of the Company’s common stock in the second quarter.

Selected Pro Forma Combined Unaudited Interim Financial Results

The selected 2024 unaudited pro forma financial information combines the Company's financial results for the three- and six- month periods ended June 30, 2024, and the historical results of SomaLogic for the five-day period ended on January 5, 2024, the closing date of the Merger. The selected unaudited pro forma financial information for 2023 combines the historical results of the Company and SomaLogic for their respective three- and six- month periods ended June 30, 2023. See “Unaudited Pro Forma Results” below for discussion of the pro forma financial information.

  
 Pro Forma Combined
(Unaudited, in millions)Quarter Ended
June 30, 2024		 Quarter Ended
June 30, 2023		 Six Months
Ended June 30,
2024		 Six Months
Ended June 30,
2023
Revenue$37.2  $48.1  $83.4  $93.6 
Gross margin 40.1%  44.6%  45.2%  44.6%
Non-GAAP gross margin 45.0%  53.4%  51.2%  52.5%
Operating expenses$65.4  $67.8  $153.2  $147.3 
Non-GAAP operating expenses$47.8  $58.9  $90.3  $123.0 
Operating loss$(50.5) $(46.3) $(115.5) $(105.5)
Net loss$(45.7) $(39.6) $(107.7) $(67.8)
Adjusted EBITDA$(31.0) $(32.6) $(47.4) $(71.2)
        
  • Revenue of $37 million in the second quarter was down 23% year-over-year; and first half 2024 revenue of $83 million was down 11% year-over-year, primarily reflecting timing of large customer projects and continuing macroeconomic headwinds.
     
  • Product revenue of $22 million in the second quarter was down 10% year-over-year; and first half 2024 revenue of $46 million was up 6% year-over-year. The Company saw expansion in authorized sites and related pull-through, offset by a decline in instruments and consumables.
     
  • Service revenue of $14 million in the second quarter was down 37% year-over-year, and first half 2024 revenue of $36 million was down 25% year-over-year. The biggest driver of the year-over-year declines was the SomaScan assay services business, where lower-then-expected revenue results were driven primarily by timing of large projects from top customers, largely in Europe.
     
  • Gross margins in the second quarter of 2024 were approximately 40%, versus 45% in the second quarter of 2023; and non-GAAP gross margins in the second quarter of 2024 were approximately 45%, versus 53% in the second quarter of 2023. Gross margins in the first half of the year were approximately 45% in both 2024 and 2023; and non-GAAP gross margins were approximately 51% in the first half of 2024 and 53% for the same period in 2023. Gross margins and non-GAAP gross margins in 2024 were impacted by volume declines in assay services and instrument replacement costs in the second quarter.
     
  • Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2024 decreased $2 million, or 3%, compared to the second quarter of 2023, to $65 million, and non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude Merger-related costs, stock-based compensation, and restructuring charges, declined $11 million, or 19%, compared to the second quarter of 2023, to $48 million. For the first half of 2024, operating expenses increased by $6 million, or 4%, compared to the first half of 2023, to $153 million, while non-GAAP operating expenses decreased by $33 million, or 27%, compared to the same period in 2023, to $90 million.
     
  • Net loss for the second quarter of 2024 increased by $6 million, or 16%, compared to the second quarter of 2023, to a loss of $46 million, while adjusted EBITDA improved nearly $2 million, or 5%, compared to the second quarter of 2023, to a loss of $31 million. Net loss for the first half of 2024 increased by $40 million, or 59%, compared to the first half of 2023, to a loss of $108 million, due in large part to a $25 million bargain purchase gain related to the merger with SomaLogic that is assumed to have occurred in 2023 for purposes of the pro formas, while adjusted EBITDA improved $24 million, or 33%, compared to the first half of 2023, to a loss of $47 million.

Other Financial Highlights

  • The Company repurchased approximately 11.3 million shares of common stock during the second quarter of 2024 for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $29 million at an average price of $2.57 per share under the Company’s previously announced common stock repurchase program.

Updated FY 2024 Revenue Outlook

Following its second quarter 2024 results, the Company has revised its full year 2024 revenue guidance to a range of $170 million to $175 million.

Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call Information

Standard BioTools will host a conference call and webcast on July 31, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. PDT (4:30 p.m. EDT) to discuss second quarter 2024 financial results. Live audio of the webcast will be available online along with an archived version of the webcast under the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s website.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing:

US domestic callers: 1-888-346-3970
Outside US callers: 1-412-902-4297

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Standard BioTools has presented certain financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP and also on a non-GAAP basis. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and adjusted EBITDA. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as a measure of operating performance because the non-GAAP financial measures do not include the impact of items that management does not consider indicative of the Company’s core operating performance. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, taken in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provide useful information for both management and investors by excluding certain non-cash and other expenses that are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results. Management uses non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance relative to forecasts and strategic plans and to benchmark the company’s performance externally against competitors. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of the company’s operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Standard BioTools encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliations between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP operating results are presented in the accompanying tables of this release.

Unaudited Pro Forma Results

The unaudited pro forma financial information for six months ended June 30, 2024 combines the Company's financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and the historical results of SomaLogic for the 5-day period ended on the January 5, 2024, the closing date of the Merger. The unaudited pro forma financial information for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 combines the historical results of the Company and SomaLogic for their respective three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023. The pro forma financial information for all periods presented has been adjusted to include certain nonrecurring impacts associated with the Merger, including the bargain purchase gain and transaction costs.

The unaudited pro forma financial information for all periods presented includes the business combination accounting effects resulting from the Merger, mainly including adjustments to reflect additional amortization expense from acquired intangible assets, adjustments to stock-based compensation expense, and additional depreciation expense from the acquired property and equipment. The unaudited pro forma financial information is for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of the results of operations that would have been achieved if the acquisitions had taken place on January 1, 2023. The results of SomaLogic have been consolidated with the Company's results since the Closing Date.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding future financial and business performance, including with respect to future revenue, net loss and adjusted EBITDA; operational and strategic plans; deployment of capital; market and growth opportunity and potential; and the potential to realize the expected benefits of the Merger and the Company’s integration of SomaLogic, including the potential for it to drive long-term profitable growth. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including, but not limited to, risks that the anticipated benefits of the Merger and the integration of SomaLogic, including the potential for it to drive long-term profitable growth, may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; risks that the Company may not realize expected cost savings from the Merger or its restructuring, including the anticipated decrease in operational expenses, at the levels it expects; possible integration, restructuring and transition-related disruption, including through the loss of customers, suppliers, and employees and adverse impacts on the Company’s development activities and results of operation; integration and restructuring activities, including customer and employee relations, management distraction, and reduced operating performance; risks that internal and external costs required for ongoing and planned activities may be higher than expected, which may cause the Company to use cash more quickly than it expects or change or curtail some of the Company’s plans, or both; risks that the Company’s expectations as to expenses, cash usage, and cash needs may prove not to be correct for other reasons such as changes in plans or actual events being different than our assumptions; changes in the Company’s business or external market conditions; challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing, and selling new products; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, the Company’s products; reliance on sales of capital equipment for a significant proportion of revenues in each quarter; seasonal variations in customer operations; unanticipated increases in costs or expenses; continued or sustained budgetary, inflationary, or recessionary pressures; uncertainties in contractual relationships; reductions in research and development spending or changes in budget priorities by customers; uncertainties relating to the Company’s research and development activities, and distribution plans and capabilities; potential product performance and quality issues; risks associated with international operations; intellectual property risks; and competition. For information regarding other related risks, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2024, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. 

About Standard BioTools Inc.

Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB), the parent company of SomaLogic Inc. and previously known as Fluidigm Corporation has an established portfolio of essential, standardized next-generation technologies that help biomedical researchers develop medicines faster and better. As a leading solutions provider, the company provides reliable and repeatable insights in health and disease using its proprietary mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies, which help transform scientific discoveries into better patient outcomes. Standard BioTools works with leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research and clinical laboratories worldwide, focusing on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including oncology, immunology and immunotherapy. Learn more at standardbio.com or connect with us on X, Facebook®, LinkedIn, and YouTube™.

For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Limited Use Label License and other terms may apply: www.standardbio.com/legal/salesterms. Patent and License Information: www.standardbio.com/legal/notices. Trademarks: www.standardbio.com/legal/trademarks. Any other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. ©2024 Standard BioTools Inc. (f.k.a. Fluidigm Corporation). All rights reserved.

STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
            
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
 2024 2023 2024 2023
Revenue:           
Product revenue$22,163  $21,665  $45,755  $39,103 
Services revenue14,053  5,821  35,080  12,702 
Collaboration and other revenue989  180  1,910  980 
Total revenue37,205  27,666  82,745  52,785 
Cost of revenue:           
Cost of product revenue12,202  11,883  24,983  21,873 
Cost of services revenue10,070  2,181  18,579  4,973 
Cost of collaboration and other revenue25    87  56 
Total cost of revenue22,297  14,064  43,649  26,902 
Gross profit14,908  13,602  39,096  25,883 
Operating expenses:           
Research and development19,222  6,184  35,202  12,613 
Selling, general and administrative37,674  22,600  84,617  43,895 
Restructuring and related charges5,749  2,267  10,033  3,417 
Transaction and integration expenses2,782    19,945   
Total operating expenses65,427  31,051  149,797  59,925 
Loss from operations(50,519) (17,449) (110,701) (34,042)
Bargain purchase gain    25,213   
Interest income, net4,444  244  9,618  316 
Other income (expense), net412  466  (1,822) 407 
Loss before income taxes(45,663) (16,739) (77,692) (33,319)
Income tax benefit (expense)(55) (301) (183) (564)
Net loss$(45,718) $(17,040) $(77,875) $(33,883)
Induced conversion of redeemable preferred stock    (46,014)  
Net loss attributable to common stockholders$(45,718) $(17,040) $(123,889) $(33,883)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted$(0.12) $(0.22) $(0.37) $(0.43)
Shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted372,331  78,669  333,228  78,873 
            


 

STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
 
 June 30,
2024
 December 31,
2023
ASSETS     
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents$269,811  $51,704 
Short-term investments124,902  63,191 
Accounts receivable, net32,441  19,660 
Inventory42,618  20,533 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets10,257  3,127 
Total current assets480,029  158,215 
Inventory, non-current16,252   
Royalty receivable, non-current3,738   
Property and equipment, net42,569  24,187 
Operating lease right-of-use asset, net31,531  30,663 
Other non-current assets4,282  2,285 
Acquired intangible assets, net24,078  1,400 
Goodwill106,253  106,317 
Total assets$708,732  $323,067 
      
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Current liabilities:     
Accounts payable$12,570  $9,236 
Accrued liabilities31,929  21,019 
Operating lease liabilities, current5,851  4,323 
Deferred revenue, current15,113  11,607 
Deferred grant income, current3,562  3,612 
Term loan, current  5,000 
Convertible notes, current54,783  54,530 
Total current liabilities123,808  109,327 
Convertible notes, non-current299  569 
Term loan, non-current  3,414 
Deferred tax liability841  841 
Operating lease liabilities, non-current29,617  30,374 
Deferred revenue, non-current33,395  3,520 
Deferred grant income, non-current8,995  10,755 
Other non-current liabilities1,516  1,065 
Total liabilities198,471  159,865 
Mezzanine equity:     
Redeemable preferred stock  311,253 
Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)510,261  (148,051)
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity (deficit)$708,732  $323,067 
      

 


STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
 
 Six Months Ended June 30,
 2024 2023
Operating activities     
Net loss$(77,875) $(33,883)
Bargain purchase gain(25,213)  
Stock-based compensation expense18,341  6,262 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets2,822  5,600 
Depreciation and amortization6,228  1,688 
Accretion of discount on short-term investments, net(4,544) (151)
Non-cash lease expense2,949  1,902 
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory1,874  572 
Change in fair value of warrants(453)  
Other non-cash items868  327 
Changes in assets and liabilities, net(26,523) (131)
Net cash used in operating activities(101,526) (17,814)
      
Investing activities     
Cash and restricted cash acquired in merger280,033   
Purchases of short-term investments(147,984) (6,836)
Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments239,000  91,964 
Purchases of property and equipment(2,718) (1,848)
Net cash provided by investing activities368,331  83,280 
      
Financing activities     
Repayment of term loan and convertible notes(8,192)  
Payment of term loan fee(545)  
Repurchase of common stock(40,490) (4,841)
Proceeds from ESPP stock issuance425  326 
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards and other(344) (127)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options1,052   
Net cash used in financing activities(48,094) (4,642)
Effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents(110) (49)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash218,601  60,775 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period52,499  82,324 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period$271,100  $143,099 
      
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash consists of:     
Cash and cash equivalents$269,811  $142,304 
Restricted cash1,289  795 
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash$271,100  $143,099 
      


 

STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
REVENUE AND NON-GAAP PRO FORMA COMBINED REVENUE
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 As Reported
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
 2024 2023 2024 2023
Product revenue:       
Instruments$                    7,047  $                  11,587  $                  11,950  $                  17,510 
Consumables 8,847   10,078   19,258   21,593 
SomaScan assay kits and related 6,269   -
   14,547   -
 
Total product revenue 22,163   21,665   45,755   39,103 
Service revenue:               
Assay services 7,680   -
   22,542   -
 
Instrument support services 6,373   5,821   12,538   12,702 
Total service revenue 14,053   5,821   35,080   12,702 
Product and service revenue 36,216   27,486   80,835   51,805 
Collaboration and other revenue 989   180
   1,910   980
 
Total revenue$                  37,205  $                  27,666  $                  82,745  $                  52,785 
        


 Non-GAAP Pro Forma
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
 2024 2023 2024 2023
Product revenue:       
Instruments$                    7,047  $                  11,587  $                  11,950  $                  17,510 
Consumables 8,847   10,078   19,258   21,593 
SomaScan assay kits and related 6,269   2,909   14,548   4,095 
Total product revenue 22,163   24,574   45,756   43,198 
Service revenue:               
Assay services 7,680   16,597   23,145   35,016 
Instrument support services 6,373   5,821   12,538   12,702 
Total service revenue 14,053   22,418   35,683   47,718 
Product and service revenue 36,216   46,992   81,439   90,916 
Collaboration and other revenue 989   1,142   1,951   2,716 
Total revenue$                  37,205  $                  48,134  $                  83,390  $                  93,632 
        


STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT AND MARGIN PERCENTAGE
 
 As Reported
 Three Months Ended
 Six Months Ended
 June 30,
2024		 June 30,
2023		 June 30,
2024		 June 30,
2023
Gross profit$                  14,908  $                  13,602  $                  39,096  $                  25,883 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets555  2,800  2,511  5,600 
Depreciation and amortization967  335  1,991  658 
Stock-based compensation expense294  107  533  460 
Cost of sales adjustment    (1,812)  
Restructuring costs       
Non-GAAP gross profit$                  16,724  $                  16,844  $                  42,319  $                  32,601 
            
Gross margin percentage40.1% 49.2% 47.2% 49.0%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets1.5% 10.1% 3.0% 10.6%
Depreciation and amortization2.6% 1.2% 2.4% 1.2%
Stock-based compensation expense0.8% 0.4% 0.6% 0.9%
Cost of sales adjustment0.0% 0.0% (2.2)% 0.0%
Non-GAAP gross margin percentage45.0% 60.9% 51.1% 61.7%
            

 

 Non-GAAP Pro Forma Combined
 Three Months Ended
 Six Months Ended
 June 30,
2024		 June 30,
2023		 June 30,
2024		 June 30,
2023
Gross profit$                      14,908  $                   21,484  $                  37,681  $                  41,783 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets555  3,355  2,511  6,711 
Depreciation and amortization967  709  1,991  1,389 
Stock-based compensation expense294  157  533  561 
Cost of sales adjustment      (1,337)
Restructuring costs      19 
Non-GAAP gross profit$                      16,724  $                   25,705  $                  42,716  $                  49,126 
            
Gross margin percentage40.1% 44.6% 45.2% 44.6%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets1.5% 7.0% 3.0% 7.2%
Depreciation and amortization2.6% 1.5% 2.4% 1.5%
Stock-based compensation expense0.8% 0.3% 0.6% 0.6%
Cost of sales adjustment0.0% 0.0% 0.0% (1.4)%
Non-GAAP gross margin percentage45.0% 53.4% 51.2% 52.5%
            

 


 

STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES, R&D OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP R&D OPERATING EXPENSES, AND SG&A EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP SG&A EXPENSES
 
 As Reported
 Three Months Ended
 Six Months Ended
 June 30,
2024		 June 30,
2023		 June 30,
2024		 June 30,
2023
Operating expenses$65,427  $31,051  $149,797  $59,925 
Restructuring and related charges(5,749) (2,267) (10,033) (3,417)
Transaction and integration expenses(2,782) -  (19,945) - 
Stock-based compensation expense(6,436) (3,007) (17,808) (5,802)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets(161) -  (311) - 
Depreciation and amortization(2,172) (491) (4,237) (1,030)
Gain/loss on disposal of property and equipment(371) (73) (385) (73)
Non-GAAP operating expenses$47,756  $25,213  $97,078  $49,603 
            
R&D operating expenses$19,222  $6,184  $35,202  $12,613 
Stock-based compensation expense(2,428) (366) (3,756) (782)
Depreciation and amortization(788) (131) (1,659) (281)
Non-GAAP R&D operating expenses$16,006  $5,687  $29,787  $11,550 
            
SG&A operating expenses$37,674  $22,600  $84,617  $43,895 
Stock-based compensation expense(4,008) (2,641) (14,052) (5,020)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets(161) -  (311) - 
Depreciation and amortization(1,384) (360) (2,578) (749)
Gain/loss on disposal of property and equipment(371) (73) (385) (73)
Non-GAAP SG&A operating expenses$31,750  $19,526  $67,291  $38,053 
            


 Non-GAAP Pro Forma Combined
 Three Months Ended
 Six Months Ended
 June 30,
2024		 June 30,
2023		 June 30,
2024		 June 30,
2023
Operating expenses$65,427  $67,773  $153,195  $147,264 
Restructuring and related charges(5,749) (2,326) (10,033) (4,517)
Transaction and integration expenses(2,782) -  (30,114) - 
Stock-based compensation expense(6,436) (4,500) (17,808) (15,675)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets(161) (161) (311) (321)
Depreciation and amortization(2,172) (1,800) (4,237) (3,666)
Gain/loss on disposal of property and equipment(371) (107) (385) (107)
Non-GAAP operating expenses$47,756  $58,879  $90,307  $122,978 
            
R&D operating expenses$19,222  $14,918  $35,854  $32,762 
Stock-based compensation expense(2,428) (741) (3,756) (1,544)
Depreciation and amortization(788) (523) (1,659) (1,051)
Non-GAAP R&D operating expenses$16,006  $13,654  $30,439  $30,167 
            
SG&A operating expenses$37,674  $50,529  $77,194  $109,985 
Stock-based compensation expense(4,008) (3,759) (14,052) (14,131)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets(161) (161) (311) (321)
Depreciation and amortization(1,384) (1,277) (2,578) (2,615)
Gain/loss on disposal of property and equipment(371) (107) (385) (107)
Non-GAAP SG&A operating expenses$31,750  $45,225  $59,868  $92,811 
            


 

STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA
 
 As Reported
 Three Months Ended
 Six Months Ended
 June 30,
2024		 June 30,
2023		 June 30,
2024		 June 30,
2023
Net loss$(45,718) $(17,040) $(77,875) $(33,883)
Income tax expense (benefit)55  301  183  564 
Interest income, net(4,444) (244) (9,618) (316)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets716  2,800  2,822  5,600 
Depreciation and amortization3,139  826  6,228  1,688 
Bargain purchase gain    (25,213)  
Restructuring and related charges5,749  2,267  10,033  3,417 
Transaction and integration expenses2,782    19,945   
Stock-based compensation expense6,730  3,114  18,341  6,262 
Cost of sales adjustment    (1,812)  
Gain/loss on disposal of property and equipment371  73  385  73 
Other non-operating expense(412) (466) 1,822  (407)
Adjusted EBITDA(31,032) (8,369) (54,759) (17,002)
            


 Non-GAAP Pro Forma Combined
 Three Months Ended
 Six Months Ended
 June 30,
2024		 June 30,
2023		 June 30,
2024		 June 30,
2023
Net loss$(45,718) $(39,557) $(107,693) $(67,795)
Income tax expense (benefit)55  303  183  568 
Interest income, net(4,444) (6,162) (9,618) (11,157)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets716  3,516  2,822  7,032 
Depreciation and amortization3,139  2,509  6,228  5,055 
Bargain purchase gain      (25,213)
Restructuring and related charges5,749  2,326  10,033  4,517 
Transaction and integration expenses2,782    30,114   
Stock-based compensation expense6,730  4,657  18,341  16,236 
Cost of sales adjustment      (1,337)
Gain/loss on disposal of property and equipment371  107  385  107 
Other non-operating expense(412) (303) 1,822  754 
Adjusted EBITDA(31,032) (32,604) (47,383) (71,233)
            