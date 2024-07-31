MISTRAS Announces Second Quarter 2024 and First Half 2024 Results

Quarterly Revenue Growth of 7.8% driven by increases in all industries

Significant Quarterly Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin Growth across all segments

Further Reductions in Quarterly Selling, General and Administrative expenses

Quarterly Net Income of $6.4 million, with Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $22.1 million, an increase of 44.6% from the prior year period

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (MG: NYSE), a leading "one source" multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions, reported financial results for its second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Highlights of the Second Quarter 2024*

Revenue of $189.8 million, a 7.8% increase

Gross profit increased 12.9% to $56.1 million, with gross profit margin of 29.6%, a 140 basis point expansion

Net income of $6.4 million and Earnings Per Diluted Share of $0.20

Adjusted EBITDA up 44.6% to $22.1 million

Highlights of the First Half 2024*

Revenue of $374.2 million, a 8.8% increase

Gross profit increased 11.9% to $107.2 million, with gross profit margin of 28.6%, an 80 basis point expansion

Net income of $7.4 million and Earnings Per Diluted Share of $0.23

Adjusted EBITDA up 48.8% to $38.3 million

* All comparisons are consolidated and versus the equivalent prior year period, unless otherwise noted. Please see the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about the non-GAAP measures set forth in tables attached to this press release.

Manny Stamatakis, Interim Chief Executive Officer commented “our second quarter results continued the positive momentum generated over the past three quarters and we once again delivered strong top and bottom-line growth for Mistras Group. Revenue was up nearly 8% compared to the prior year period, consistent with our expectations for double digit growth in our Aerospace and Defense industry and resilient growth across all other industries. Adjusted EBITDA was up nearly 45% compared to the prior year period, reflecting significant improvement in our operating leverage as a result of our operational and strategic initiatives. I am particularly enthused with the continued progress achieved by our enhanced Commercial function, led by our Chief Commercial Officer Gennaro “Jerry” D’Alterio, which was implemented late in 2023. This enhanced Commercial function has helped refine our go-to-market approach, pricing strategies, contract management, and other key initiatives which have provided a meaningful benefit to our operations. I am also excited for the renewed level of cost discipline under the direction of our Chief Transformation Officer, Hani Hammad, who was hired late in the first quarter of 2024 and who is creating strategies for on-going cost monitoring to further improve our operating leverage.”

Mr. Stamatakis continued, “Gross profit margin improved significantly year over year, and selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) were reduced on both a sequential and year-over-year basis. We remain focused on further reductions to our cost footprint. Consequently, I am once again reiterating our expectation that fiscal 2024 Adjusted EBITDA will be one of our all-time high-performance years.”

Edward Prajzner, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, “the second quarter reflects our third consecutive quarter of high single-digit revenue growth with even faster Adjusted EBITDA expansion, clearly illustrating our commitment to meeting our goals set out in our operational and strategic initiatives. The Company’s bottom line growing significantly faster than the top line once again demonstrates the margin accretive actions and significant operating leverage improvements that we have instituted into our business model. We expect these actions to continue to generate attractive bottom-line returns and also provide funds to continue to reinvest in our high margin growth initiatives, such as Data Analytical Solutions and the Aerospace and Defense industry. This is an exciting time for Mistras, and the entire organization is focused on capitalizing on the unique growth opportunities in our markets.”

For the second quarter of 2024, consolidated revenue was $189.8 million, a 7.8% increase. Revenue growth in the second quarter of 2024 was led by strong growth in our two largest end markets, including a 17.5% increase in Aerospace and Defense revenue and a 3.0% increase in Oil & Gas as a result of the anticipated robust Spring turn around season. Revenue across all industries was up in the second quarter of 2024, as compared to the prior year period.

Second quarter 2024 gross profit increased 12.9% to $56.1 million, with gross profit margin expanding 140 basis points. The improvement in gross profit margin to 29.6% was primarily due to improved operating leverage, lower healthcare claims expense in the second quarter, and strong growth in our higher margin Aerospace and Defense industry.

SG&A in the second quarter of 2024 was $41.0 million, down 1.3% compared to $41.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 and was also down 0.6% sequentially from the first quarter of 2024, as a result of the ongoing cost containment activities. SG&A for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was down 2.6% compared to the prior year period, and the Company remains focused on decreasing costs throughout the year to reduce SG&A to approximately 21% of full year 2024 revenue by the end of the year.

The Company reported net income of $6.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2024, as compared to net income of $0.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share in the prior year period. Second quarter net income excluding special items (non-GAAP) was $6.8 million or $0.21 per diluted share excluding special items (non-GAAP) as compared to $1.4 million of net income excluding special items or $0.05 per diluted share excluding special items in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $22.1 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $15.3 million in the prior year period, an increase of 44.6%. Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $38.3 million compared to $25.7 million in the prior year period, an increase of 48.8% primarily attributable to a more favorable sales mix and overhead cost containment.

Performance by certain segments during the second quarter was as follows:

North America segment second quarter 2024 revenue was $156.4 million, up 7.5% from $145.6 million in the prior year period. The revenue increase was primarily due to strong revenue growth of 21.4% achieved in the Aerospace and Defense industry. For the second quarter of 2024, gross profit was $44.3 million, compared to $39.7 million in the prior year period. Gross profit margin was 28.3% for the second quarter of 2024, a 100 basis point increase from 27.3% in the prior year period. This increase in gross profit margin was primarily due to improved sales mix in the current year period and lower healthcare claims expense.

International segment second quarter 2024 revenue was $34.3 million, up 13.2% from $30.3 million in the prior year period. This revenue growth was primarily due to increased turnaround projects and higher activity levels than in the prior year comparable quarter, in addition to low double digit Aerospace and Defense revenue growth. International segment second quarter 2024 gross profit grew by 19.9% to $10.1 million, with gross profit margin of 29.4%, compared to 27.7% in the prior year period, a 170-basis point increase, primarily attributable to improved operating leverage and the implementation of strategic price increases.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

The Company’s net cash provided by operating activities was $5.1 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to $18.3 million in the prior year period. Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, was negative $6.9 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to positive $7.7 million in the prior year period. This decrease was primarily attributable to an increase in working capital related to the timing of customer invoicing and an increased accounts receivable balance as of June 30, 2024, due to the timing of projects and billings in the second quarter of 2024. Capital expenditures increased by $1.4 million in the first six months of 2024 compared to the prior year period.

The Company’s gross debt was $199.7 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $190.4 million as of December 31, 2023 and $198.4 million as of March 31, 2024. The increase in gross debt during the period was attributable to the cash flow impacts described above. The Company’s net debt, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $182.5 million as of June 30, 2024.

2024 Outlook

The Company reaffirms the 2024 full year guidance previously provided, that being:

Full year Revenue between $725 and $750 million Adjusted EBITDA between $84 and $89 million* Free cash flow between $34 and $38 million



* Note that the Company’s original Adjusted EBITDA outlook for 2024 anticipated an incremental year over year Gross Profit benefit of $3 million, and SG&A benefit of $12 million due to Project Phoenix initiatives. Based upon the Company’s implementation of Project Phoenix, it has validated this cost savings of $15 million in aggregate. However, this benefit is now revised to be $7 million of Cost of Revenue reduction and $8 million SG&A savings in fiscal 2024. Therefore, although the Company will still realize a $15 million aggregate improvement to Adjusted EBITDA in 2024 attributable to these items, there will be a change in the distribution of the savings between Cost of Revenue and SG&A. However, this change will have no net impact on the Company’s outlook for fiscal 2024 Adjusted EBITDA.

About MISTRAS Group, Inc. - One Source for Asset Protection Solutions®

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a leading "one source" multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions, helping to maximize the safety and operational uptime for civilization’s most critical industrial and civil assets.

Backed by an innovative, data-driven asset protection portfolio, proprietary technologies, strong commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives, and a decades-long legacy of industry leadership, MISTRAS leads clients in the oil and gas, aerospace and defense, renewable and nonrenewable power, civil infrastructure, and manufacturing industries towards achieving operational and environmental excellence. By supporting these organizations that help fuel our vehicles and power our society; inspecting components that are trusted for commercial, defense, and space craft; building real-time monitoring equipment to enable safe travel across bridges; and helping to propel sustainability, MISTRAS helps the world at large.

MISTRAS enhances value for its clients by integrating asset protection throughout supply chains and centralizing integrity data through a suite of Industrial IoT-connected digital software and monitoring solutions. The company’s core capabilities also include non-destructive testing field and in-line inspections enhanced by advanced robotics, laboratory quality control and assurance testing, sensing technologies and NDT equipment, asset and mechanical integrity engineering services, and light mechanical maintenance and access services.

For more information about how MISTRAS helps protect civilization’s critical infrastructure and the environment, visit https://www.mistrasgroup.com/.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our 2024 outlook, guidance, costs savings and other benefits we expect to realize from our previously announced Project Phoenix initiatives and additional operational and strategic actions that we expect or seek to take in furtherance of our strategies and activities to enhance our financial results and future growth. Such forward-looking statements relate to MISTRAS' financial results and estimates, products and services, business model, Project Phoenix initiatives, operational and strategic initiatives to improve operating leverage, strategy, growth opportunities, profitability and competitive position, and other matters. These forward-looking statements generally use words such as "future," "possible," "potential," "targeted," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "may," "should," "could," "would" and other similar words and phrases. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. A list, description and discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 11, 2024, as updated by our reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and MISTRAS undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial information prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP), this press release also contains adjusted financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and that we believe provide investors and management with supplemental information relating to the Company’s operating performance and trends that facilitate comparisons between periods and with respect to trends and projected information. The term "Adjusted EBITDA" used in this release is a financial measurement not calculated in accordance with GAAP and is defined by the Company as net income attributable to MISTRAS Group, Inc. plus: interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, certain acquisition related costs (including transaction due diligence costs and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration), foreign exchange (gain) loss, non-cash impairment charges, reorganization and related charges and, if applicable, certain additional special items which are noted. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) as computed under GAAP is set forth in a table attached to this press release. The Company also uses the term “free cash flow”, a non-GAAP financial measurement the Company defines as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures (which is classified as an investing activity). The Company additionally uses the terms: “Segment and Total Company Income (Loss) from Operations (GAAP) to Income (Loss) from Operations before Special Items (non-GAAP)”, “Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) and Diluted EPS (GAAP) to Net Income (Loss) Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) and Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)” which reconciles the non-GAAP amounts to the GAAP financial measurement. The tables also include the term “net debt”, a non-GAAP financial measurement the Company defines as the sum of the current and long-term portions of long term debt, less cash and cash equivalents. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measurements to GAAP are also set forth in tables attached to this press release. Each of these non-GAAP financial measurements has material limitations as a performance or liquidity measure and should not be considered alternatives to Net Income (Loss) or any other measurements derived in accordance with GAAP. Because Income (loss) from operations before special items and other non-GAAP financial measurements used in this press release may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, these measurements may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measurements used by other companies.





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS (unaudited) Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,177 $ 17,646 Accounts receivable, net 149,958 132,847 Inventories 14,944 15,283 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,384 14,580 Total current assets 193,463 180,356 Property, plant and equipment, net 78,785 80,972 Intangible assets, net 41,712 43,994 Goodwill 184,988 187,354 Deferred income taxes 3,657 2,316 Other assets 45,542 39,784 Total assets $ 548,147 $ 534,776 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 13,759 $ 17,032 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 85,727 84,331 Current portion of long-term debt 10,021 8,900 Current portion of finance lease obligations 4,645 5,159 Income taxes payable 394 1,101 Total current liabilities 114,546 116,523 Long-term debt, net of current portion 189,692 181,499 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 10,864 11,261 Deferred income taxes 2,571 2,552 Other long-term liabilities 37,000 32,438 Total liabilities 354,673 344,273 Equity Preferred stock, 10,000,000 shares authorized — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 30,977,420 and 30,597,633 shares issued and outstanding 385 305 Additional paid-in capital 248,524 247,165 Accumulated deficit (21,578 ) (28,942 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (34,181 ) (28,336 ) Total Mistras Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 193,150 190,192 Non-controlling interests 324 311 Total equity 193,474 190,503 Total liabilities and equity $ 548,147 $ 534,776





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 189,773 $ 176,030 $ 374,215 $ 344,046 Cost of revenue 127,760 120,442 255,179 236,493 Depreciation 5,897 5,866 11,831 11,754 Gross profit 56,116 49,722 107,205 95,799 Selling, general and administrative expenses 40,957 41,484 82,144 84,305 Reorganization and other costs 518 1,240 2,075 3,316 Legal settlement and insurance recoveries, net 60 150 60 150 Research and engineering 231 511 575 991 Depreciation and amortization 2,391 2,443 4,839 4,969 Acquisition-related expense, net — 1 1 3 Income from operations 11,959 3,893 17,511 2,065 Interest expense 4,413 3,858 8,842 7,927 Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes 7,546 35 8,669 (5,862 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,173 (341 ) 1,292 (1,260 ) Net Income (Loss) 6,373 376 7,377 (4,602 ) Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of taxes 4 39 13 47 Net Income (Loss) attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. $ 6,369 $ 337 $ 7,364 $ (4,649 ) Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.01 $ 0.24 $ (0.15 ) Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.01 $ 0.23 $ (0.15 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 30,979 30,368 30,842 30,214 Diluted 31,293 30,660 31,358 30,214





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Operating Data by Segment

(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues North America $ 156,394 $ 145,550 $ 306,743 $ 282,482 International 34,264 30,277 67,311 59,684 Products and Systems 3,373 3,329 6,583 7,068 Corporate and eliminations (4,258 ) (3,126 ) (6,422 ) (5,188 ) $ 189,773 $ 176,030 $ 374,215 $ 344,046 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross profit North America $ 44,336 $ 39,679 $ 84,326 $ 76,316 International 10,072 8,398 19,530 15,766 Products and Systems 1,687 1,614 3,300 3,676 Corporate and eliminations 21 31 49 41 $ 56,116 $ 49,722 $ 107,205 $ 95,799





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Revenues by Category

(in thousands) Revenue by industry was as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 North America International Products Corp/Elim Total Oil & Gas $ 96,356 $ 12,735 $ 165 $ — $ 109,256 Aerospace & Defense 16,596 5,697 47 — 22,340 Industrials 11,853 5,878 563 — 18,294 Power Generation & Transmission 7,332 1,254 447 — 9,033 Other Process Industries 10,368 4,504 37 — 14,909 Infrastructure, Research & Engineering 5,125 2,813 695 — 8,633 Petrochemical 3,848 171 — — 4,019 Other 4,916 1,212 1,419 (4,258 ) 3,289 Total $ 156,394 $ 34,264 $ 3,373 $ (4,258 ) $ 189,773





Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 North America International Products Corp/Elim Total Oil & Gas $ 97,500 $ 8,609 $ 15 $ — $ 106,124 Aerospace & Defense 13,665 5,136 217 — 19,018 Industrials 11,066 6,203 468 — 17,737 Power Generation & Transmission 5,459 1,530 1,167 — 8,156 Other Process Industries 8,864 4,466 51 — 13,381 Infrastructure, Research & Engineering 4,171 2,028 547 — 6,746 Petrochemical 1,577 156 — — 1,733 Other 3,248 2,149 864 (3,126 ) 3,135 Total $ 145,550 $ 30,277 $ 3,329 $ (3,126 ) $ 176,030





Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 North America International Products Corp/Elim Total Oil & Gas $ 199,383 $ 22,801 $ 237 $ — $ 222,421 Aerospace & Defense 31,971 12,429 58 — 44,458 Industrials 20,762 11,731 1,000 — 33,493 Power Generation & Transmission 10,924 2,936 1,025 — 14,885 Other Process Industries 18,296 8,437 76 — 26,809 Infrastructure, Research & Engineering 9,097 5,018 1,104 — 15,219 Petrochemical 7,661 702 — — 8,363 Other 8,649 3,257 3,083 (6,422 ) 8,567 Total $ 306,743 $ 67,311 $ 6,583 $ (6,422 ) $ 374,215





Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 North America International Products Corp/Elim Total Oil & Gas $ 187,273 $ 17,464 $ 52 $ — $ 204,789 Aerospace & Defense 27,276 10,116 228 — 37,620 Industrials 20,368 12,256 1,026 — 33,650 Power Generation & Transmission 10,446 3,187 2,493 — 16,126 Other Process Industries 17,973 7,703 78 — 25,754 Infrastructure, Research & Engineering 6,654 4,164 1,689 — 12,507 Petrochemical 6,714 301 — — 7,015 Other 5,778 4,493 1,502 (5,188 ) 6,585 Total $ 282,482 $ 59,684 $ 7,068 $ (5,188 ) $ 344,046





Oil & Gas Revenue by sub-industry was as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Oil and Gas Revenue by sub-category Upstream $ 42,349 $ 41,961 $ 84,116 $ 78,900 Midstream 25,292 27,293 46,684 48,524 Downstream 41,615 36,870 91,621 77,365 Total $ 109,256 $ 106,124 $ 222,421 $ 204,789





Consolidated Revenue by type was as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Field Services $ 134,528 $ 116,104 $ 260,883 $ 225,784 Shop Laboratories 16,938 14,244 34,133 27,376 Data Analytical Solutions 18,342 18,107 33,881 34,919 Other 19,965 27,575 45,318 55,967 Total $ 189,773 $ 176,030 $ 374,215 $ 344,046





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Segment and Total Company Income (Loss) from Operations (GAAP) to Income before Special Items (non-GAAP)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 North America: Income from operations (GAAP) $ 18,727 $ 12,338 $ 32,287 $ 21,715 Reorganization and other costs 92 478 92 539 Legal settlement and insurance recoveries, net 60 150 60 150 Income from operations before special items (non-GAAP) $ 18,879 $ 12,966 $ 32,439 $ 22,404 International: Income (loss) from operations (GAAP) $ 1,647 $ 507 $ 2,771 $ (61 ) Reorganization and other costs, net 161 88 263 195 Income from operations before special items (non-GAAP) $ 1,808 $ 595 $ 3,034 $ 134 Products and Systems: Income from operations (GAAP) $ 495 $ 94 $ 809 $ 478 Reorganization and other costs — — 2 — Income from operations before special items (non-GAAP) $ 495 $ 94 $ 811 $ 478 Corporate and Eliminations: Loss from operations (GAAP) $ (8,910 ) $ (9,046 ) $ (18,356 ) $ (20,067 ) Reorganization and other costs 265 674 1,718 2,582 Acquisition-related expense, net — 1 1 3 Loss from operations before special items (non-GAAP) $ (8,645 ) $ (8,371 ) $ (16,637 ) $ (17,482 ) Total Company: Income from operations (GAAP) $ 11,959 $ 3,893 $ 17,511 $ 2,065 Reorganization and other costs 518 1,240 2,075 3,316 Legal settlement and insurance recoveries, net 60 150 60 150 Acquisition-related expense, net — 1 1 3 Income from operations before special items (non-GAAP) $ 12,537 $ 5,284 $ 19,647 $ 5,534





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Gross Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (non-GAAP)

(in thousands) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Current portion of long-term debt $ 10,021 $ 8,900 Long-term debt, net of current portion 189,692 181,499 Total Gross Debt (GAAP) 199,713 190,399 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (17,177 ) (17,646 ) Total Net Debt (non-GAAP) $ 182,536 $ 172,753





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Summary Cash Flow Information

(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by (used in): Operating activities $ 4,511 $ 13,888 $ 5,115 $ 18,321 Investing activities (5,569 ) (5,351 ) (11,217 ) (9,811 ) Financing activities 134 (7,236 ) 5,261 (11,187 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1,246 (19 ) 372 188 Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ 322 $ 1,282 $ (469 ) $ (2,489 )





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 4,511 $ 13,888 $ 5,115 $ 18,321 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (4,795 ) (5,469 ) (9,599 ) (9,801 ) Purchases of intangible assets (1,287 ) (461 ) (2,404 ) (822 ) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ (1,571 ) $ 7,958 $ (6,888 ) $ 7,698





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Income (loss) (GAAP) $ 6,373 $ 376 $ 7,377 $ (4,602 ) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests, net of taxes 4 39 13 47 Net Income (loss) attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. $ 6,369 $ 337 $ 7,364 $ (4,649 ) Interest expense 4,413 3,858 8,842 7,927 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,173 (341 ) 1,292 (1,260 ) Depreciation and amortization 8,288 8,309 16,670 16,723 Share-based compensation expense 1,536 1,091 2,764 2,633 Acquisition-related expense — 1 1 3 Reorganization and other related costs, net 518 1,240 2,075 3,316 Legal settlement and insurance recoveries, net 60 150 60 150 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (227 ) 654 (789 ) 875 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 22,130 $ 15,299 $ 38,279 $ 25,718





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) and Diluted EPS (GAAP) to Net Income (Loss) Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)

and Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. (GAAP) $ 6,369 $ 337 $ 7,364 $ (4,649 ) Special Items Total $ 578 $ 1,391 $ 2,136 $ 3,469 Tax impact on special items (140 ) (311 ) (521 ) (815 ) Special items, net of tax $ 438 $ 1,080 $ 1,615 $ 2,654 Net income (loss) attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) $ 6,807 $ 1,417 $ 8,979 $ (1,995 ) Diluted EPS (GAAP)(1) $ 0.20 $ 0.01 $ 0.23 $ (0.15 ) Special items, net of tax 0.01 0.04 0.05 0.09 Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) $ 0.21 $ 0.05 $ 0.28 $ (0.06 )

_______________

(1) For the six months ended June 30, 2023, 1,106,595 shares related to restricted stock were excluded from the calculation of diluted EPS due to the net loss for the period.