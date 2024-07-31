Ethan Allen Reports Fiscal 2024 and Fourth Quarter Results; Declares Special and Regular Dividend

DANBURY, CT, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (“Ethan Allen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ETD), a leading interior design destination, today reported its results for the fiscal 2024 full year and fourth quarter ended June 30, 2024 and announced a special cash dividend.

Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen’s Chairman, President and CEO commented, “We are pleased to report our strong performance in this post-pandemic period. Despite lower demand and reductions in high backlog, we did well. While sales were lower, our consolidated gross margin remained strong at 60.8% compared with 61.5% a year ago and 54.8% for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2019.”

“We continued strong cash generation and ended the quarter with total cash and investments of $195.8 million, up from $172.7 million a year ago and significantly higher than $20.8 million five years back. Our inventories have been reduced by 12.5% since June 30, 2019 and totaled $142.0 million at June 30, 2024. We continue to strengthen our teams while also reducing headcount, which is down 28.1% since June 30, 2019.”

Mr. Kathwari continued, “During our fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, we distributed $50.3 million of cash dividends bringing our total to $209.6 million in paid regular and special cash dividends over the last five years. We are also pleased to announce that yesterday our Board approved a special cash dividend of $0.40 per share and a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share, both payable on August 29, 2024.”

“During the just completed fiscal 2024 year we launched the very important initiative of projecting the Interior Design Destination, which involved major enhancements to our design center projections throughout North America and internationally. We were also recently named as America’s #1 premium furniture retailer by Newsweek for the second year in a row. We look forward to continuing our progress and remain cautiously optimistic,” concluded Mr. Kathwari.

FISCAL 2024 FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS*

Consolidated net sales of $168.6 million decreased 10.0% Retail net sales of $145.1 million were lower by 7.1% Wholesale net sales of $91.2 million were lower by 20.3%

Written order trends Retail segment written orders were lower by 1.3% Wholesale segment written orders rose 0.4%

Consolidated gross margin of 60.8% was 70 basis points lower than last year due to deleveraging from lower delivered sales, higher inbound freight and a change in product mix partially offset by lower manufacturing raw material input costs, reduced headcount, disciplined promotional activity, a change in sales mix and fewer designer floor sample sales

Operating margin of 13.4%; adjusted operating margin of 13.1% compared with 16.3% last year due to fixed cost deleveraging from lower delivered sales, gross margin erosion and incremental advertising partially offset by lower headcount, less variable expenses including lower delivery and commissions, and the ability to maintain a disciplined approach to cost savings and operating expense control; the Company’s selling, general and administrative expenses were down 4.9% and equaled 47.7% of net sales, an increase from 45.1% last year due to lower sales volume relative to fixed costs

Advertising expenses were equal to 2.8% of consolidated net sales in the current fourth quarter, up from 1.9% in the prior year period due to additional direct mail campaigns, including the mailing of the Company’s 2024 style book; promotional pricing levels remained disciplined and consistent with a year ago

Diluted EPS of $0.72 compared with $0.99; adjusted diluted EPS of $0.70

Ended the quarter with $195.8 million in total cash and investments with no debt outstanding

Generated $26.2 million of cash from operating activities compared with $26.3 million a year ago

Paid regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.39 per share, up 8.3% from last year, totaling $10.0 million





FISCAL 2024 FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS*

Consolidated net sales of $646.2 million decreased 18.3% Retail net sales of $540.6 million were lower by 18.4% Wholesale net sales of $371.1 million were lower by 17.5%

Written order trends Retail segment written orders decreased 8.4% Wholesale segment written orders declined 10.9%

Consolidated gross margin rose to 60.8%; adjusted operating margin of 12.1%

Diluted EPS of $2.49 compared with $4.13 last year

Generated $80.2 million of cash from operating activities compared with $100.7 million a year ago

Increased the Company’s regular quarterly cash dividend by 8.3% in April 2024 and paid a $0.50 per share special cash dividend in August 2023; paid total cash dividends of $50.3 million during fiscal 2024

Reduced inventory carrying levels by 4.8%; totaled $142.0 million at June 30, 2024

Ended the year with 3,404 total associates, down 9.2% from a year ago and 28.1% less than June 2019

For the second year in a row Ethan Allen was named one of America’s Top 10 Retailers by Newsweek, including recognition as the #1 retailer of Premium Furniture

Hosted grand reopening events in many of its design centers as part of a series of events unveiling the Company’s next reinvention as the Interior Design Destination; images from each celebration are featured at www.ethanallen.com/grandreopenings

New state-of-the-art design centers in The Villages, FL, Avon, OH, New York, NY and Louisville, KY were opened during fiscal 2024 that showcase the Company’s unique vision of American style while combining complimentary interior design services with technology

Ended the fiscal year with 172 retail design centers in North America, including 142 Company-operated and 30 independently owned and operated locations; the Company also has design centers outside North America

Announced plans to open additional design centers during fiscal 2025, including in Albuquerque, New Mexico and Watchung, New Jersey

Held the Company’s annual Ethan Allen Day celebration in June to honor the pioneering spirit of its namesake and celebrate the 92-year heritage of Ethan Allen as a proud American brand

For the fifth year in a row, the Mexican Center for Corporate Philanthropy and the Alliance for Corporate Social Responsibility recognized Ethan Allen’s upholstery manufacturing operations in Silao, Mexico as environmentally and socially responsible





* See reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted key financial measures in the back of this release. Comparisons are to the fourth quarter and full fiscal 2023 year.

For comparison purposes, the Company reported the following financial measures during the pre-pandemic fourth quarter of fiscal 2019:

Consolidated net sales of $183.9 million

Consolidated gross margin of 54.8%; adjusted gross margin of 55.9%

Operating margin of -2.5%; adjusted operating margin of 8.6%

Diluted loss per share of $0.12; adjusted diluted EPS of $0.46

Cash and investments of $20.8 million

Generated $10.9 million of cash from operating activities

Inventories, net totaled $162.4 million





KEY FINANCIAL MEASURES*

(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Twelve months ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Net sales $ 168,632 $ 187,375 (10.0 %) $ 646,221 $ 791,382 (18.3 %) Gross profit $ 102,461 $ 115,183 (11.0 %) $ 393,062 $ 480,370 (18.2 %) Gross margin 60.8 % 61.5 % 60.8 % 60.7 % GAAP operating income $ 22,627 $ 31,689 (28.6 %) $ 77,991 $ 137,196 (43.2 %) Adjusted operating income* $ 22,047 $ 30,631 (28.0 %) $ 77,914 $ 133,514 (41.6 %) GAAP operating margin 13.4 % 16.9 % 12.1 % 17.3 % Adjusted operating margin* 13.1 % 16.3 % 12.1 % 16.9 % GAAP net income $ 18,513 $ 25,405 (27.1 %) $ 63,816 $ 105,807 (39.7 %) Adjusted net income* $ 18,080 $ 24,615 (26.5 %) $ 63,758 $ 103,057 (38.1 %) Effective tax rate 25.1 % 23.6 % 25.3 % 25.0 % GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.72 $ 0.99 (27.3 %) $ 2.49 $ 4.13 (39.7 %) Adjusted diluted EPS* $ 0.70 $ 0.96 (27.1 %) $ 2.49 $ 4.03 (38.2 %) Cash flows from operating activities $ 26,241 $ 26,306 (0.2 %) $ 80,195 $ 100,664 (20.3 %)

* See reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted key financial measures in the back of this release.

BALANCE SHEET and CASH FLOW

Cash and investments totaled $195.8 million at June 30, 2024, compared with $172.7 million a year ago. The increase of $23.1 million was primarily due to $80.2 million in cash generated from operating activities partially offset by $50.3 million in cash dividends paid and capital expenditures of $9.6 million as the Company continued to return capital to shareholders and reinvest back into the business.

Cash from operating activities totaled $80.2 million during fiscal 2024, a decrease from $100.7 million in the prior year due to lower net income partially offset by improvements in working capital, including lower inventory carrying levels combined with a decrease in accounts receivable from strong cash collections and lower contract sales.

Cash dividends paid were $50.3 million, which included a special cash dividend of $12.7 million paid in August 2023, and an 8.3% increase to the regular quarterly cash dividend.

Inventories, net totaled $142.0 million at June 30, 2024, compared with $149.2 million a year ago. Inventory balances continue to decline as the Company adjusts its operating inventory amounts to reflect lower backlog while also ensuring appropriate levels are maintained to service customer orders.

Customer deposits from undelivered written orders totaled $73.5 million at June 30, 2024, down from $77.8 million a year ago as delivered orders outpaced incoming written orders during fiscal 2024. Wholesale backlog was $53.5 million at June 30, 2024, down 27.7% from a year ago, but is more reflective of historical norms and pre-pandemic levels.

No debt outstanding at June 30, 2024.

DIVIDENDS

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors declared and increased the regular quarterly cash dividend by 8.3% to $0.39 per share, which was paid on May 23, 2024, and totaled $10.0 million.

More recently, on July 30, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a $0.40 per share special cash dividend to shareholders of record on August 13, 2024, payable on August 29, 2024. The Board also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share, payable on August 29, 2024 to shareholders of record as of August 13, 2024. Ethan Allen has a strong history of returning capital to shareholders and this year marks its fourth consecutive year in which the Company has declared and paid a special cash dividend.

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETD), recently named America’s #1 Premium Furniture Retailer by Newsweek, is a leading interior design destination combining state-of-the-art technology with personal service. Our design centers, which represent a mix of Company-operated and independent licensee locations, offer complimentary interior design service and sell a full range of home furnishings, including custom furniture and artisan-crafted accents for every room in the home. Vertically integrated from product design through logistics, we manufacture about 75% of our custom-crafted products in our North American manufacturing facilities and have been recognized for product quality and craftsmanship since 1932. Learn more at www.ethanallen.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three months ended June 30, Twelve months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 168,632 $ 187,375 $ 646,221 $ 791,382 Cost of sales 66,171 72,192 253,159 311,012 Gross profit 102,461 115,183 393,062 480,370 Selling, general and administrative expenses 80,414 84,552 315,148 346,894 Restructuring and other charges, net of gains (580 ) (1,058 ) (77 ) (3,720 ) Operating income 22,627 31,689 77,991 137,196 Interest and other income, net

2,159 1,622 7,700 4,042 Interest and other financing costs 68 56 245 213 Income before income taxes 24,718 33,255 85,446 141,025 Income tax expense 6,205 7,850 21,630 35,218 Net income $ 1 8 , 513 $ 2 5 , 40 5 $ 63 , 816 $ 105 , 8 0 7 Net income per diluted share $ 0.72 $ 0.99 $ 2.49 $ 4.13 Diluted weighted average common shares 25,679 25,674 25,644 25,604





Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) June 30, June 30, ASSETS 2024 2023 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 69,710 $ 62,130 Investments, short-term 91,319 110,577 Accounts receivable, net 6,766 11,577 Inventories, net 142,040 149,195 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,848 25,974 Total current assets 332,683 359,453 Property, plant and equipment, net 215,258 222,167 Goodwill 25,388 25,388 Intangible assets 19,740 19,740 Operating lease right-of-use assets 114,242 115,861 Deferred income taxes 824 640 Investments, long-term 34,772 - Other assets 2,010 2,204 Total ASSETS $ 7 4 4 , 917 $ 745,453 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 27,400 $ 28,565 Customer deposits 73,471 77,765 Accrued compensation and benefits 20,702 23,534 Current operating lease liabilities 27,387 26,045 Other current liabilities 4,736 7,188 Total current liabilities 153,696 163,097 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 100,897 104,301 Deferred income taxes 3,035 3,056 Other long-term liabilities 4,373 3,993 Total LIABILITIES $ 2 6 2 , 001 $ 274,447 Shareholders’ equity Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. shareholders’ equity $ 482,980 $ 471,028 Noncontrolling interests (64 ) (22 ) Total shareholders’ equity $ 482,916 $ 471,006 Total LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 7 4 4 , 917 $ 745,453





Investments at June 30, 2024 are in U.S. Treasury bills and notes with maturities ranging from less than one year (short-term) to under two years (long-term), and to which the Company expects will further enhance its returns on excess cash.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are shown in tables below.

These non-GAAP measures are derived from the consolidated financial statements but are not presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide a meaningful comparison of its results to others in its industry and prior year results. Investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, its financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all the items associated with the operations of the business as determined in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures differently than the Company does, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes. Despite the limitations of these non-GAAP financial measures, the Company believes these adjusted financial measures and the information they provide are useful in viewing its performance using the same tools that management uses to assess progress in achieving its goals. Adjusted measures may also facilitate comparisons to historical performance.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Twelve months ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Consolidated Adjusted Operating Income / Operating Margin GAAP Operating income $ 22,627 $ 31,689 (28.6 %) $ 77,991 $ 137,196 (43.2 %) Adjustments (pre-tax)* (580 ) (1,058 ) (77 ) (3,682 ) Adjusted operating income* $ 22 , 04 7 $ 30 , 6 31 (28.0 %) $ 77 , 914 $ 1 33 , 514 (41.6 %) Consolidated Net sales $ 168,632 $ 187,375 (10.0 %) $ 646,221 $ 791,382 (18.3 %) GAAP Operating margin 13.4 % 16.9 % 12.1 % 17.3 % Adjusted operating margin* 13.1 % 16.3 % 12.1 % 16.9 % Consolidated Adjusted Net Income / Adjusted Diluted EPS GAAP Net income $ 18,513 $ 25,405 (27.1 %) $ 63,816 $ 105,807 (39.7 %) Adjustments, net of tax* (433 ) (790 ) (58 ) (2,750 ) Adjusted net income $ 1 8 , 080 $ 2 4 , 615 (26.5 %) $ 63 , 758 $ 103,057 (38.1 %) Diluted weighted average common shares 25,679 25,674 25,644 25,604 GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.72 $ 0.99 (27.3 %) $ 2.49 $ 4.13 (39.7 %) Adjusted diluted EPS* $ 0.70 $ 0.96 (27.1 %) $ 2.49 $ 4.03 (38.2 %)







* Adjustments to reported GAAP financial measures including operating income and margin, net income and diluted EPS have been adjusted by the following: (Unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended (In thousands) June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gain on sale-leaseback transaction $ (656 ) $ (656 ) $ (2,620 ) $ (4,222 ) Orleans, Vermont flood - - 2,243 - Severance and other charges 76 (402 ) 300 540 Adjustments to operating income $ (580 ) $ (1,058 ) $ (77 ) $ (3,682 ) Related income tax effects on non-recurring items(1) 147 268 19 932 Adjustments to net income $ ( 433 ) $ ( 790 ) $ (58 ) $ ( 2 , 750 )

(1) Calculated using the marginal tax rate for each period presented



