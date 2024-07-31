EZCORP Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

AUSTIN, Texas, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America, today announced results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2024.



Unless otherwise noted, all amounts in this release are in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and comparisons shown are to the same period in the prior year.

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Pawn loans outstanding (PLO) up 14% to $261.7 million.

Total revenues increased 10% and gross profit increased 12%, while merchandise sales gross margin remains within our targeted range at 36%.

Net income of $18.0 million, compared to $18.2 million. On an adjusted basis 1 , net income increased $2.2 million or 14%.

, net income increased $2.2 million or 14%. Diluted earnings per share of $0.25, up from $0.24. On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share of $0.23, compared to $0.20.

Return on earning assets (ROEA) remains strong at 160%.



CEO COMMENTARY AND OUTLOOK

Lachie Given, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our team delivered another outstanding quarter for our shareholders, driven by strong customer demand and continued focus on operational execution at the store level. As a result, we achieved record Q3 revenues and our highest level of PLO in Company history. The challenging macro-economic climate continues to fuel robust customer interest in short-term cash solutions and high-quality pre-owned goods, and the team’s focus on market-leading customer service drove excellent operational and financial results, increasing adjusted EBITDA by 15% with expanded margin.

“During the quarter, we grew our footprint by adding twelve new stores, including six de novo stores in Latin America and one in the U.S., as well as acquiring five stores in the U.S. We now operate 1,258 stores and employ over 8,000 team members. Our strong, liquid balance sheet enables us to continue scaling the business, organically through new store openings and through strategic acquisitions. Additionally, we demonstrated our commitment to returning capital to shareholders by repurchasing $3.0 million worth of shares during the quarter. Subsequent to quarter end, we also settled our convertible notes that matured in 2024 with $34.4 million in cash and 77,328 shares.

“We continue to prioritize convenience and a seamless customer experience to drive loyalty and engagement. Our EZ+ Rewards program now boasts 5 million members globally, up 51% year-over-year. These members accounted for 76% of unique customer transactions during the quarter, illustrating the ongoing success of the program. Online payments also continue to gain traction with a 49% increase to $21.7 million collected in the U.S.

“We remain committed to a balanced capital allocation strategy in which we invest in our people and business to drive strong organic growth, execute value-enhancing acquisitions and investments, return capital to shareholders via strategic share repurchases, and maintain substantial liquidity to manage debt. The business is performing exceptionally well and I thank the team for their relentless focus on operational excellence to produce these results for all of our stakeholders,” concluded Given.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Three Months Ended June 30 As Reported Adjusted1 in millions, except per share amounts 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total revenues $ 281.4 $ 255.8 $ 279.8 $ 255.8 Gross profit $ 166.7 $ 148.8 $ 165.8 $ 148.8 Income before tax $ 23.0 $ 21.3 $ 22.8 $ 18.7 Net income $ 18.0 $ 18.2 $ 17.0 $ 14.9 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.25 $ 0.24 $ 0.23 $ 0.20 EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) $ 31.8 $ 30.2 $ 31.6 $ 27.6

PLO increased 14% to $261.7 million, up $32.3 million. On a same-store basis, PLO increased 12% due to improved operational performance and continued strong pawn demand.

Total revenues increased 10%, and gross profit increased 12%, reflecting improved pawn service charge (PSC) revenues, merchandise sales and merchandise sales gross profit.

PSC increased 15% as a result of higher average PLO.

Merchandise sales gross margin remains within our target range at 36%. Aged general merchandise was 3.2% of total general merchandise inventory.

Net inventory increased 11%, as expected with the growth in PLO. Inventory turnover decreased to 2.7x, from 2.8x.

Store expenses increased 11% and 8% on a same-store basis, primarily due to increased labor in-line with store activity and, to a lesser extent, expenses related to our loyalty program.

General and administrative expenses increased 12%, primarily due to labor, incentive compensation and, to a lesser extent, costs related to the implementation and ongoing support of Workday.

Income before taxes was $23.0 million, up from $21.3 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased 15% to $31.6 million, with the primary adjustment being in the prior year for the reversal of contingent consideration liability in connection with a previously completed acquisition.

Diluted earnings per share of $0.25, up from $0.24. On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share of $0.23, up from $0.20.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter was $218.0 million, down 8% year-over-year. The decrease was due to the increase in PLO and inventory, strategic investments and acquisitions, and share repurchases, partially offset by cash from operating activities.

SEGMENT RESULTS

U.S. Pawn

PLO ended the quarter at $199.3 million, up 11% or 10% on a same-store basis.

Total revenues were up 8% and gross profit was up 9%, reflecting increased PSC and higher merchandise sales.

PSC increased 13% as a result of higher average PLO.

Merchandise sales increased 6%, and gross margin decreased to 38% from 39%. Aged general merchandise increased to 5.0% to $2.0 million of total general merchandise inventory. Excluding luxury handbags in our three Max Pawn stores in Las Vegas, aged general merchandise remains under 1%.

Net inventory increased 6%, as expected with the growth in PLO. Inventory turnover remained flat at 2.6x.

Store expenses increased 8% and 6% on a same-store basis, primarily due to increased labor in-line with store activity and to a lesser extent, expenses related to our loyalty program.

Segment contribution increased 12% to $36.1 million.

During the quarter, store count increased by six, due to the acquisition of five stores and opening of one de novo store.



Latin America Pawn

PLO improved to $62.4 million, up 24% (30% on constant currency basis). On a same-store basis, PLO increased 20% (26% on a constant currency basis) due to improved operational performance and increased loan demand.

Total revenues were up 15% (13% on constant currency basis), and gross profit increased 21% (19% on a constant currency basis), reflecting increased PSC, higher merchandise sales and improved merchandise sales gross profit.

PSC increased 22% (19% on a constant currency basis) as a result of higher average PLO.

Merchandise sales gross margin increased to 32% from 30%. Aged general merchandise was less than 1% of total merchandise inventory.

Net inventory increased 25% (32% on a constant currency basis). Inventory turnover decreased to 3.0x, from 3.4x.

Store expenses increased 18% (15% on a constant currency basis) and 14% (12% on a constant currency basis) on a same-store basis, primarily due to increased labor, in line with store activity and to a lesser extent, rent.

Segment contribution increased 6% (5% on a constant currency basis). On an adjusted basis, segment contribution was up 43% to $10.2 million, with the primary adjustment being the prior year reversal of contingent consideration liability in connection with a previously completed acquisition.

During the quarter, store count increased by six de novo stores.

FORM 10-Q

EZCORP’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.ezcorp.com.

CONFERENCE CALL

EZCORP will host a conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 8:00 am Central Time to discuss Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 results.

ABOUT EZCORP

Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell pre-owned and recycled merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s strategy, initiatives and expected performance. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations as to the outcome and timing of future events. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including all statements regarding the Company's strategy, initiatives and future performance, that address activities or results that the Company plans, expects, believes, projects, estimates or anticipates, will, should or may occur in the future, including future financial or operating results, are forward-looking statements. Actual results for future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a number of uncertainties and other factors, including operating risks, liquidity risks, legislative or regulatory developments, market factors, current or future litigation and risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. For a discussion of these and other factors affecting the Company’s business and prospects, see the Company’s annual, quarterly and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.

Contact:

Email: Investor_Relations@ezcorp.com

Phone: (512) 314-2220

Note: Percentages are calculated from the underlying numbers in thousands and, as a result, may not agree to the percentages calculated from numbers in millions.

1“Adjusted” basis, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes certain items. “Constant currency” basis, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. For additional information about these calculations, as well as a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measures, see “Non-GAAP Financial Information” at the end of this release.

2“Same Store” basis, which is a financial measure, includes stores open the entirety of the comparable periods.





EZCORP, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 158,140 $ 147,980 $ 502,230 $ 464,274 Jewelry scrapping sales 15,395 13,931 43,191 34,640 Pawn service charges 107,830 93,819 321,442 279,442 Other revenues 56 82 188 206 Total revenues 281,421 255,812 867,051 778,562 Merchandise cost of goods sold 101,211 95,069 322,680 297,285 Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 13,483 11,958 37,479 30,813 Gross profit 166,727 148,785 506,892 450,464 Operating expenses: Store expenses 116,335 104,932 341,472 307,004 General and administrative 20,060 17,876 54,869 48,961 Depreciation and amortization 8,158 8,026 24,942 23,977 Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets and other 20 (29 ) (149 ) 28 Other income — (2,632 ) (765 ) (5,097 ) Total operating expenses 144,573 128,173 420,369 374,873 Operating income 22,154 20,612 86,523 75,591 Interest expense 3,539 3,414 10,381 12,994 Interest income (2,931 ) (2,584 ) (8,452 ) (5,146 ) Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates (1,263 ) (1,523 ) (4,135 ) 29,394 Other income (191 ) (5 ) (627 ) (159 ) Income before income taxes 23,000 21,310 89,356 38,508 Income tax expense 5,050 3,088 21,457 10,298 Net income $ 17,950 $ 18,222 $ 67,899 $ 28,210 Basic earnings per share $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 1.23 $ 0.51 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.25 $ 0.24 $ 0.89 $ 0.38 Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 54,898 55,367 55,022 55,776 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 83,008 86,825 84,309 79,559

EZCORP, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 218,038 $ 237,974 $ 220,595 Restricted cash 9,204 8,549 8,373 Pawn loans 261,720 229,379 245,766 Pawn service charges receivable, net 40,638 34,959 38,885 Inventory, net 171,937 154,944 166,477 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40,391 44,925 39,623 Total current assets 741,928 710,730 719,719 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 12,297 10,247 10,987 Other investments 51,220 39,220 36,220 Property and equipment, net 59,926 61,849 68,096 Right-of-use assets, net 235,030 243,100 234,388 Goodwill 308,847 302,120 302,372 Intangible assets, net 60,164 60,009 58,216 Deferred tax asset, net 25,245 19,610 25,702 Other assets, net 15,506 10,793 12,011 Total assets $ 1,510,163 $ 1,457,678 $ 1,467,711 Liabilities and equity: Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt, net $ 137,326 $ — $ 34,265 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 69,742 74,458 $ 81,605 Customer layaway deposits 20,067 18,595 18,920 Operating lease liabilities, current 58,905 56,919 57,182 Total current liabilities 286,040 149,972 191,972 Long-term debt, net 223,998 359,686 325,847 Deferred tax liability, net 416 349 435 Operating lease liabilities 188,996 197,499 193,187 Other long-term liabilities 9,258 11,130 10,502 Total liabilities 708,708 718,636 721,943 Commitments and contingencies (Note 9) Stockholders’ equity: Class A Non-voting Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 100 million; issued and outstanding : 51,771,917 as of June 30, 2024; 52,214,761 as of June 30, 2023; and 51,869,569 as of September 30, 2023 518 522 519 Class B Voting Common Stock, convertible, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 3 million; issued and outstanding: 2,970,171 30 30 30 Additional paid-in capital 347,082 344,857 346,181 Retained earnings 493,830 422,549 431,140 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (40,005 ) (28,916 ) (32,102 ) Total equity 801,455 739,042 745,768 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,510,163 $ 1,457,678 $ 1,467,711





EZCORP, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net income $ 67,899 $ 28,210 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 24,942 23,977 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 1,212 1,135 Non-cash lease expense 43,999 41,752 Deferred income taxes 438 (7,489 ) Other adjustments 69 (4,894 ) Provision for inventory reserve 589 (160 ) Stock compensation expense 7,945 6,876 Equity in net (income) loss from investment in unconsolidated affiliates (4,135 ) 29,394 Net loss on extinguishment of debt — 3,545 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions: Pawn service charges receivable (1,593 ) (316 ) Inventory (2,775 ) (5,501 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets (3,625 ) (2,750 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (65,396 ) (53,018 ) Customer layaway deposits 1,055 1,036 Income taxes (360 ) 8,923 Dividends from unconsolidated affiliates — 3,589 Net cash provided by operating activities 70,264 74,309 Investing activities: Loans made (683,121 ) (592,689 ) Loans repaid 391,297 343,886 Recovery of pawn loan principal through sale of forfeited collateral 272,781 251,608 Capital expenditures, net (16,870 ) (27,751 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (11,963 ) (12,968 ) Proceeds from (issuance of) notes receivable 1,100 (15,500 ) Investment in unconsolidated affiliate (993 ) (2,133 ) Investment in other investments (15,000 ) (15,000 ) Dividends from unconsolidated affiliates 3,535 — Net cash used in investing activities (59,234 ) (70,547 ) Financing activities: Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (3,253 ) (1,149 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt — 230,000 Debt issuance cost — (7,458 ) Cash paid on extinguishment of debt — (1,951 ) Payments on debt — (178,488 ) Purchase and retirement of treasury stock (9,009 ) (13,982 ) Payments of finance leases (386 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (12,648 ) 26,972 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (108 ) 1,420 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,726 ) 32,154 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 228,968 214,369 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 227,242 $ 246,523

EZCORP, Inc.

OPERATING SEGMENT RESULTS

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

(Unaudited) (in thousands) U.S. Pawn Latin America Pawn Other Investments Total Segments Corporate Items Consolidated Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 107,849 $ 50,291 $ — $ 158,140 $ — $ 158,140 Jewelry scrapping sales 13,757 1,638 — 15,395 — 15,395 Pawn service charges 77,416 30,414 — 107,830 — 107,830 Other revenues 28 28 — 56 — 56 Total revenues 199,050 82,371 — 281,421 — 281,421 Merchandise cost of goods sold 67,229 33,982 — 101,211 — 101,211 Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 11,887 1,596 — 13,483 — 13,483 Gross profit 119,934 46,793 — 166,727 — 166,727 Segment and corporate expenses (income): Store expenses 81,441 34,894 — 116,335 — 116,335 General and administrative — — — — 20,060 20,060 Depreciation and amortization 2,408 2,090 — 4,498 3,660 8,158 (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets and other (2 ) 22 — 20 — 20 Interest expense — — — — 3,539 3,539 Interest income — (370 ) (605 ) (975 ) (1,956 ) (2,931 ) Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates — — (1,406 ) (1,406 ) 143 (1,263 ) Other (income) expense — (184 ) 12 (172 ) (19 ) (191 ) Segment contribution $ 36,087 $ 10,341 $ 1,999 $ 48,427 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 48,427 $ (25,427 ) $ 23,000

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

(Unaudited) (in thousands) U.S. Pawn Latin America Pawn Other Investments Total Segments Corporate Items Consolidated Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 102,177 $ 45,803 $ — $ 147,980 $ — $ 147,980 Jewelry scrapping sales 13,098 833 — 13,931 — 13,931 Pawn service charges 68,790 25,029 — 93,819 — 93,819 Other revenues 27 40 15 82 — 82 Total revenues 184,092 71,705 15 255,812 — 255,812 Merchandise cost of goods sold 62,799 32,270 — 95,069 — 95,069 Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 11,101 857 — 11,958 — 11,958 Gross profit 110,192 38,578 15 148,785 — 148,785 Segment and corporate expenses (income): Store expenses 75,389 29,543 — 104,932 — 104,932 General and administrative — — — — 17,876 17,876 Depreciation and amortization 2,505 2,303 — 4,808 3,218 8,026 Gain on sale or disposal of assets — (29 ) — (29 ) — (29 ) Other income — (2,632 ) — (2,632 ) — (2,632 ) Interest expense — — — — 3,414 3,414 Interest income (1 ) (256 ) — (257 ) (2,327 ) (2,584 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates — — (1,523 ) (1,523 ) — (1,523 ) Other (income) expense — (65 ) 10 (55 ) 50 (5 ) Segment contribution $ 32,299 $ 9,714 $ 1,528 $ 43,541 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 43,541 $ (22,231 ) $ 21,310





Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024

(Unaudited) (in thousands) U.S. Pawn Latin America Pawn Other Investments Total Segments Corporate Items Consolidated Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 348,211 $ 154,019 $ — $ 502,230 $ — $ 502,230 Jewelry scrapping sales 39,258 3,933 — 43,191 — 43,191 Pawn service charges 236,499 84,943 — 321,442 — 321,442 Other revenues 94 59 35 188 — 188 Total revenues 624,062 242,954 35 867,051 — 867,051 Merchandise cost of goods sold 218,736 103,944 — 322,680 — 322,680 Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 33,965 3,514 — 37,479 — 37,479 Gross profit 371,361 135,496 35 506,892 — 506,892 Segment and corporate expenses (income): Store expenses 239,536 101,936 — 341,472 — 341,472 General and administrative — — — — 54,869 54,869 Depreciation and amortization 7,548 6,821 — 14,369 10,573 24,942 (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets and other (6 ) (240 ) — (246 ) 97 (149 ) Other income — — — — (765 ) (765 ) Interest expense — — — — 10,381 10,381 Interest income — (1,398 ) (1,811 ) (3,209 ) (5,243 ) (8,452 ) Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates — — (4,278 ) (4,278 ) 143 (4,135 ) Other (income) expense — (231 ) 27 (204 ) (423 ) (627 ) Segment contribution 124,283 28,608 $ 6,097 $ 158,988 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 158,988 $ (69,632 ) $ 89,356





Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023

(Unaudited) (in thousands) U.S. Pawn Latin America Pawn Other Investments Total Segments Corporate Items Consolidated Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 329,231 $ 135,043 $ — $ 464,274 $ — $ 464,274 Jewelry scrapping sales 30,088 4,552 — 34,640 — 34,640 Pawn service charges 208,045 71,397 — 279,442 — 279,442 Other revenues 84 75 47 206 — 206 Total revenues 567,448 211,067 47 778,562 — 778,562 Merchandise cost of goods sold 203,698 93,587 — 297,285 — 297,285 Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 25,867 4,946 — 30,813 — 30,813 Gross profit 337,883 112,534 47 450,464 — 450,464 Segment and corporate expenses (income): Store expenses 220,639 86,365 — 307,004 — 307,004 General and administrative — (3 ) — (3 ) 48,964 48,961 Depreciation and amortization 7,820 6,850 — 14,670 9,307 23,977 Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets 84 (56 ) — 28 — 28 Other income — (5,097 ) — (5,097 ) — (5,097 ) Interest expense — — — — 12,994 12,994 Interest income (2 ) (723 ) — (725 ) (4,421 ) (5,146 ) Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliates — — 29,394 29,394 — 29,394 Other (income) expense — (41 ) 20 (21 ) (138 ) (159 ) Segment contribution (loss) $ 109,342 $ 25,239 $ (29,367 ) $ 105,214 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 105,214 $ (66,706 ) $ 38,508

EZCORP, Inc.

STORE COUNT ACTIVITY

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 U.S. Pawn Latin America Pawn Consolidated As of March 31, 2024 535 711 1,246 New locations opened 1 6 7 Locations acquired 5 — 5 As of June 30, 2024 541 717 1,258





Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 U.S. Pawn Latin America Pawn Consolidated As of March 31, 2023 527 672 1,199 New locations opened 1 12 13 As of June 30, 2023 528 684 1,212





Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 U.S. Pawn Latin America Pawn Consolidated As of September 30, 2023 529 702 1,231 New locations opened 1 20 21 Locations acquired 12 — 12 Locations combined or closed (1 ) (5 ) (6 ) As of June 30, 2024 541 717 1,258





Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 U.S. Pawn Latin America Pawn Consolidated As of September 30, 2022 515 660 1,175 New locations opened 3 25 28 Locations acquired 10 — 10 Locations combined or closed — (1 ) (1 ) As of June 30, 2023 528 684 1,212





Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with accounting U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we provide certain other non-GAAP financial information on a constant currency (“constant currency”) and adjusted basis. We use constant currency results to evaluate our Latin America Pawn operations, which are denominated primarily in Mexican pesos, Guatemalan quetzales and other Latin American currencies. We believe that presentation of constant currency and adjusted results is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of our operations and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our business that, when viewed with GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We provide non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of our GAAP consolidated financial statements. We use this non-GAAP financial information primarily to evaluate and compare operating results across accounting periods.

Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Constant currency results reported herein are calculated by translating consolidated balance sheet and consolidated statement of operations items denominated in local currency to U.S. dollars using the exchange rate from the prior-year comparable period, as opposed to the current period, in order to exclude the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. In addition, we have an equity method investment that is denominated in Australian dollars and is translated into U.S. dollars. We used the end-of-period rate for balance sheet items and the average closing daily exchange rate on a monthly basis during the appropriate period for statement of operations items. The end-of-period and approximate average exchange rates for each applicable currency as compared to U.S. dollars as of and for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 were as follows:

June 30, Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Mexican peso 18.3 17.1 17.2 17.7 17.3 18.7 Guatemalan quetzal 7.6 7.7 7.6 7.6 7.6 7.6 Honduran lempira 24.3 24.4 24.3 24.3 24.3 24.3 Australian dollar 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5

Our statement of operations constant currency results reflect the monthly exchange rate fluctuations and so are not directly calculable from the above rates. Constant currency results, where presented, also exclude the foreign currency gain or loss.

Miscellaneous Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended

June 30, (in millions) 2024 2023 Net income $ 18.0 $ 18.2 Interest expense 3.5 3.4 Interest income (2.9 ) (2.6 ) Income tax expense 5.0 3.1 Depreciation and amortization 8.2 8.0 EBITDA $ 31.8 $ 30.2





Total Revenues Gross Profit Income Before Tax Tax Effect Net Income Diluted EPS EBITDA 2024 Q3 Reported $ 281.4 $ 166.7 $ 23.0 $ 5.0 $ 18.0 $ 0.25 $ 31.8 Impact of dilutive instruments* — — — — — (0.01 ) — FX Impact — — 0.1 — — — 0.1 Constant Currency and other impact (1.6 ) (0.9 ) (0.3 ) 0.8 (1.0 ) (0.01 ) (0.3 ) 2024 Q3 Adjusted $ 279.8 $ 165.8 $ 22.8 $ 5.8 $ 17.0 $ 0.23 $ 31.6





Total Revenues Gross Profit Income Before Tax Tax Effect Net Income Diluted EPS EBITDA 2023 Q3 Reported $ 255.8 $ 148.8 $ 21.3 $ 3.1 $ 18.2 $ 0.24 $ 30.2 Contingent consideration acquisition transaction — — (2.6 ) (0.5 ) (2.1 ) (0.02 ) (2.6 ) Tax Impact — — — 1.2 (1.2 ) (0.02 ) — 2023 Q3 Adjusted $ 255.8 $ 148.8 $ 18.7 $ 3.8 $ 14.9 $ 0.20 $ 27.6



