DLH Reports Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results

ATLANTA, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of science research and development, systems engineering and integration, and digital transformation and cyber security solutions to federal health IT and readiness agencies, today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2024.



Third Quarter Highlights

Third quarter revenue was $100.7 million in fiscal 2024 versus $102.2 million in fiscal 2023, reflecting growth in our Department of Health and Human Services portfolio offset by small business set-aside contract conversions.

Earnings were $1.1 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 versus $1.7 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") were $10.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 as compared to $11.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Total debt was $166.5 million as of June 30, 2024 versus $170.8 million as of March 31, 2024.

Contract backlog was $670.5 million as of June 30, 2024 versus $736.2 million as of March 31, 2024.

Management Discussion

"The third quarter results depict the dynamic nature of our Company, with growth in key markets being offset by some of our contracts transitioning to small businesses, impacting our top line," said Zach Parker, DLH President and Chief Executive Officer. "New business revenue for fiscal 2024 has been delayed due to the government evaluation process. However, strong cash flow has allowed us to reduce debt and lower interest expenses. Our broad capabilities have allowed us to increase the pursuit of new business. Despite the complexity and delays of federal procurement, our robust pipeline of qualified new business continues to offer substantial growth opportunities in our core markets for the future."

Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $100.7 million versus $102.2 million in fiscal 2023, reflecting growth across the Company's key strategic programs — primarily in public health and IT services — offset by certain contracts converting to small business set-aside contracts.

Income from operations was $5.8 million versus $7.1 million in the fiscal 2023 third quarter and, as a percentage of revenue, the Company reported operating margin of 5.7% in fiscal 2024 versus 7.0% in the prior-year period. We experienced an increase in contract costs as a percent of revenue, primarily driven by the timing of non-labor costs that, by their nature, generate lower margins. The increase does not represent a change in our long term cost of performance expectations, but rather reflects the periodic needs of some of our logistics business. The increase in contracts cost was offset by a decrease in general and administrative expense of $0.9 million from $9.9 million in fiscal 2023 Q3 to $9.0 million in fiscal 2024 Q3.

Interest expense was $4.1 million in the fiscal quarter of 2024 versus $4.9 million in the prior-year period, reflecting lower debt outstanding due to the Company's use of cash flow generation to de-lever the balance sheet. Income before income taxes was $1.6 million for the third quarter this year versus $2.2 million in fiscal 2023, representing 1.6% and 2.1% of revenue, respectively, for each period.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, DLH recorded a $0.5 million and $0.5 million provision for income tax expense, respectively. The Company reported net income of approximately $1.1 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 versus $1.7 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. As a percentage of revenue for fiscal 2024 and 2023, net income was 1.1% and 1.7%, respectively.

On a non-GAAP basis, EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was approximately $10.0 million versus $11.4 million in the prior-year period, or 10.0% and 11.1% of revenue, respectively and was in range of our expectations.

Key Financial Indicators

During the third quarter of fiscal 2024, DLH generated $4.6 million in operating cash. As of June 30, 2024 the Company had cash of $0.4 million and debt outstanding under its credit facilities of $166.5 million versus cash of $0.2 million and debt outstanding of $179.4 million as of September 30, 2023. The debt reduction of $4.3 million during the third quarter was all voluntary prepayments applied to floating rate debt. We have satisfied all mandatory term amortization payments through March 31, 2025. The Company expects to reduce its total debt balance to between $160.0 million and $157.0 million by the end of fiscal 2024, attibutable to an increase in days sales outstanding ("DSO") of 50 to 53 days.

As of June 30, 2024 total backlog was approximately $670.5 million, including funded backlog of approximately $141.5 million and unfunded backlog of $529.0 million.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

DLH management will discuss third quarter results and provide a general business update, including current competitive conditions and strategies, during a conference call beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern Time tomorrow, August 1, 2024. Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-5290 or 412-317-5256. Presentation materials will also be posted on the Investor Relations section of the DLH website prior to the commencement of the conference call.

A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the completion of the call and can be accessed on the DLH Investor Relations website or by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering the conference ID 2566648.

About DLH

DLH (NASDAQ: DLHC), a Russell 2000 company, enhances technology, public health, and cyber security readiness missions through science, technology, cyber, and engineering solutions and services. Our experts solve some of the most complex and critical missions faced by federal customers, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and more. With over 3,000 employees dedicated to the idea that “Your Mission is Our Passion,” DLH brings a unique combination of government sector experience, proven methodology, and unwavering commitment to innovative solutions to improve the lives of millions. For more information, visit www.DLHcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or DLH`s future financial performance. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances or that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that the Company or its management “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions) should be considered forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or DLH’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings and cash flow. These statements reflect our belief and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements made in this release due to a variety of factors, including: the risk that we will not realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions (including anticipated future financial performance and results); the diversion of management’s attention from normal daily operations of the business and the challenges of managing larger and more widespread operations; the inability to retain employees and customers; contract awards in connection with re-competes for present business and/or competition for new business; our ability to manage our debt obligations; compliance with bank financial and other covenants; changes in client budgetary priorities; government contract procurement (such as bid and award protests, small business set asides, loss of work due to organizational conflicts of interest, etc.) and termination risks; the impact of inflation and higher interest rates; and other risks described in our SEC filings. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, as well as subsequent reports filed thereafter. The forward-looking statements contained herein are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections about our industry and business.

Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. The Company does not assume any responsibility for updating forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

DLH HOLDINGS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue $ 100,694 $ 102,241 $ 299,551 $ 274,385 Cost of operations: Contract costs 81,646 80,919 239,839 216,779 General and administrative costs 9,013 9,935 28,420 27,670 Corporate development costs — — — 1,735 Depreciation and amortization 4,272 4,280 12,769 11,281 Total operating costs 94,931 95,134 281,028 257,465 Income from operations 5,763 7,107 18,523 16,920 Interest expense 4,143 4,917 12,991 11,512 Income before provision for income taxes 1,620 2,190 5,532 5,408 Provision for income tax expense 481 452 430 1,318 Net income $ 1,139 $ 1,738 $ 5,102 $ 4,090 Net income per share - basic $ 0.08 $ 0.13 $ 0.36 $ 0.30 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.12 $ 0.35 $ 0.28 Weighted average common stock outstanding Basic 14,232 13,854 14,156 13,638 Diluted 14,704 14,539 14,716 14,421





DLH HOLDINGS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands except par value of shares) June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 423 $ 215 Accounts receivable 58,341 59,119 Other current assets 2,742 3,067 Total current assets 61,506 62,401 Goodwill 138,161 138,161 Intangible assets, net 112,435 124,777 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,498 9,656 Deferred taxes, net 3,381 3,070 Equipment and improvements, net 1,790 1,590 Other long-term assets 186 186 Total assets $ 324,957 $ 339,841 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 23,189 $ 29,704 Debt obligations - current, net of deferred financing costs 17,646 17,188 Accrued payroll 14,232 13,794 Operating lease liabilities - current 2,889 3,463 Other current liabilities 482 638 Total current liabilities 58,438 64,787 Long-term liabilities: Debt obligations - long-term, net of deferred financing costs 143,258 155,147 Operating lease liabilities - long-term 13,521 15,908 Other long-term liabilities 1,135 1,560 Total long-term liabilities 157,914 172,615 Total liabilities 216,352 237,402 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 40,000 shares authorized; 14,183 and 13,950 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively 14 14 Additional paid-in capital 101,038 99,974 Retained earnings 7,553 2,451 Total shareholders’ equity 108,605 102,439 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 324,957 $ 339,841





DLH HOLDINGS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands) Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Operating activities Net income $ 5,102 $ 4,090 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,769 11,281 Amortization of deferred financing costs charged to interest expense 1,437 1,540 Stock-based compensation expense 2,290 2,020 Deferred taxes, net (311 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 778 (1,918 ) Other assets 2,484 130 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (6,515 ) (4,221 ) Accrued payroll 437 274 Other liabilities (3,540 ) 1,801 Net cash provided by operating activities 14,931 14,997 Investing activities Business acquisition, net of cash acquired — (180,711 ) Purchase of equipment and improvements (627 ) (580 ) Net cash used in investing activities (627 ) (181,291 ) Financing activities Proceeds from revolving line of credit 257,067 144,697 Repayment of revolving line of credit (252,123 ) (128,204 ) Proceeds from debt obligations — 168,000 Repayments of debt obligations (17,813 ) (10,688 ) Payments of deferred financing costs — (7,666 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of options and warrants 261 1,107 Payment of tax obligations resulting from net exercise of stock options (1,488 ) (650 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (14,096 ) 166,596 Net change in cash 208 302 Cash - beginning of year 215 228 Cash - end of year $ 423 $ 530 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the year for interest $ 11,656 $ 10,006 Cash paid during the year for income taxes $ 2,280 $ 4,055 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activity Common stock surrendered for the exercise of stock options $ 2,432 $ 238

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses EBITDA and EBITDA as a percent of revenue as supplemental non-GAAP measures of performance. We define EBITDA as net income excluding (i) interest expense, (ii) Provision for income tax expense and (iii) depreciation and amortization. EBITDA as a percent of revenue is EBITDA for the measurement period divided by revenue for the same period.

These non-GAAP measures of performance are used by management to conduct and evaluate its business during its review of operating results for the periods presented. Management and the Company's Board utilize these non-GAAP measures to make decisions about the use of the Company's resources, analyze performance between periods, develop internal projections and measure management performance. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's ongoing operating and financial results and understanding how such results compare with the Company's historical performance. EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, and when analyzing our performance investors should (i) evaluate adjustments in our reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measures and (ii) use non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as an alternative to, measures of our operating results as defined under GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure (in thousands):