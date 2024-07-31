Whitestone REIT Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

HOUSTON, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) today announced its operating and financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Whitestone creates neighborhood center communities in its high-quality open-air shopping centers that it acquires, owns, manages, develops, and redevelops primarily in some of the largest, fastest-growing, high-household-income markets in the Sunbelt.



“Whitestone delivered a very strong quarter driven by restaurants and fitness offerings that saw 6.6% Same Store Net Operating Income, GAAP leasing spreads of 33% on new leases and 14% on renewal leases, portfolio annualized base rent per square foot increasing 5% from a year ago and occupancy of 93.5%. With the majority of our debt maturities locked until 2027, we have clear visibility to achieve our leverage objectives. The leasing environment in our markets remains robust, extending our streak of nine consecutive quarters with leasing spreads of 17% or greater. Our curated portfolio in some of the fastest growing markets in the U.S. provides clear visibility on continued earnings growth to enhance shareholder value. We are reiterating our 2024 Core FFO per share guidance, which provides for 11% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.”

– Dave Holeman, Chief Executive Officer

Second Quarter 2024 Operating and Financial Results

All per share amounts are on a diluted per common share and operating partnership (“OP”) unit basis unless stated otherwise.

Reconciliations of Net Income Attributable to Whitestone REIT to FFO, Core FFO, NOI and EBITDAre are included herein.

Revenues of $37.6 million versus $36.5 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Net Income attributable to common shareholders of $2.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, versus $11.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2023.

Core Funds from Operations (“FFO”) of $12.6 million versus $10.6 million for the second quarter of 2023.

FFO per diluted share of $0.22 versus $0.21 for the second quarter of 2023.

Core FFO per diluted share was $0.24 versus $0.21 for the second quarter of 2023.

EBITDAre of $20.2 million versus $19.2 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Same-Store Net Operating Income (“NOI”) grew 6.6% to $24.1 million versus $22.6 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Net Effective Annual Base Rental Revenue per leased square foot was up 5.4% to $24.00, compared to the prior year quarter.

Operating Results

For the three-month periods ending June 30, 2024 and 2023, the Company’s operating highlights were as follows:

Second Quarter 2024 Second Quarter 2023 Occupancy: Wholly Owned Properties – All 93.5% 93.3% >10,000 Sq Ft Occupancy 97.0% 96.9% ≤ 10,000 Sq Ft Occupancy 91.4% 91.2% Same Store Property Net Operating Income Change (1) 6.6% 0.4% Rental Rate Growth - Total (GAAP Basis): 17.5% 18.7% New Leases 33.3% 32.2% Renewal Leases 13.9% 16.2% Leasing Transactions: Number of New Leases 30 27 New Leases - Lease Term Revenue (millions) $16.1 $12.0 Number of Renewal Leases 47 58 Renewal Leases - Lease Term Revenue (millions) $20.7 $14.5





Balance Sheet and Debt Metrics

As of June 30, 2024, Whitestone had total debt of $666.7 million, along with capacity and availability of $115.0 million each under its $250 million revolving credit facility.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company has undepreciated real estate assets of $1.3 billion.

Dividend

On June 10, 2024, the Company declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.12375 per common share and OP unit for the third quarter of 2024, to be paid in three equal installments of $0.04125 in July, August, and September of 2024.

2024 Full Year Guidance

The Company has updated its 2024 full-year guidance for net income attributable to Whitestone REIT, same store net operating income growth, general and administrative expense, the gain on sale of property to include the impact of the gain recognized on the sale of Mercado at Scottsdale Ranch, interest expense expectations partially related to timing differences of property sales and acquisitions, and the impact of proxy contest costs. The guidance update is as follows:

Q2 2024 Revised Guidance 2024 Original Guidance (unaudited, amounts in thousands except per share and percentages) Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT (1)(2) $21,368 - $24,368 $16,600 - $19,600 Core FFO (3) $50,985 - $53,985 $50,985 - $53,985 Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT per share $0.41 - $0.47 $0.32 - $0.38 Core FFO per diluted share and OP Unit (3) $0.98 - $1.04 $0.98 - $1.04 Key Drivers: Same store net operating income growth (4) 3.0% - 4.5% 2.5% - 4.0% Bad debt as a percentage of revenue 0.60% - 1.10% 0.60% - 1.10% General and administrative expense (1) $22,057 - $23,557 $19,700 - $21,200 Interest expense $33,400 - $34,900 $32,600 - $34,100 Ending occupancy 93.8% - 94.8% 93.8% - 94.8% Gain on sale of property (2) $6,525 $0 Net Debt to EBITDAre Ratio (5) 7.0X - 6.6X 7.0X - 6.6X





(1) 2024 revised guidance includes estimated proxy contest costs of $1,757. (2) 2024 revised guidance includes a gain on sale of property that occurred during the first quarter. (3) For the reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to the comparable GAAP financial measure, see the “Core FFO per diluted share and OP unit” reconciliation table. Core Funds from Operations (“Core FFO”) is a non-GAAP measure. (4) Excludes straight-line rent, amortization of above/below market rates and lease termination fees. (5) Fourth quarter annualized EBITDAre. For EBITDAre and Debt/EBITDAre, non-GAAP financial measures, please see the respective reconciliation tables.

Portfolio Statistics

As of June 30, 2024, Whitestone wholly owned 57 Community-Centered Properties™ with 5.1 million square feet of gross leasable area (“GLA”). Six of the 57 Community-Centered Properties™ are land parcels held for future development. The portfolio is comprised of 31 properties in Texas and 26 in Arizona. Whitestone’s Community-Centered Properties™ are located in the MSA's of Austin (6), Dallas-Fort Worth (9), Houston (13), Phoenix (26), and San Antonio (3). The Company’s properties in these markets are generally in high-traffic locations, surrounded by high-household-income communities. The Company also owned an 81.4% equity interest in eight properties containing 0.9 million square feet of GLA through its investment in Pillarstone OP. On January 25, 2024, the Company exercised its notice of redemption for substantially all of its investment in Pillarstone OP. As of June 30, 2024, our ownership in Pillarstone OP no longer represents a majority interest.

At the end of the second quarter, the Company’s diversified tenant base was comprised of 1,465 tenants, with the largest tenant accounting for only 2.1% of annualized base rental revenues. No single tenant exceeded 2.1% of total revenue. Lease terms range from less than one year for smaller tenants to more than 15 years for larger tenants. Whitestone’s leases generally include minimum monthly lease payments and tenant reimbursements for payment of taxes, insurance and maintenance, and typically exclude restrictive lease clauses.

Supplemental Financial Information

The second quarter earnings release and supplemental data package will be located in the “News and Events” and “Financial Reporting” tabs of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.whitestonereit.com. The earnings release and supplemental data package will also be available by mail upon request. To receive a copy, please call Investor Relations at (713) 435-2219.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The Company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy. For additional information, please visit www.whitestonereit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations, statements related to our expectations regarding the performance of our business, and other matters. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are the intent, belief or current expectations of our management based on its knowledge and understanding of our business and industry. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “potential,” “predicts,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” or the negative of such terms and variations of these words and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made in this Report include: the imposition of federal income taxes if we fail to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) in any taxable year or forego an opportunity to ensure REIT status; uncertainties related to the national economy and the real estate industry, both in general and in our specific markets; legislative or regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing REITs; adverse economic or real estate developments or conditions in Texas or Arizona, Houston and Phoenix in particular, including the potential impact of public health emergencies, such as COVID-19, on our tenants’ ability to pay their rent, which could result in bad debt allowances or straight-line rent reserve adjustments; increases in interest rates, including as a result of inflation, which may increase our operating costs or general and administrative expenses; our current geographic concentration in the Houston and Phoenix metropolitan area makes us susceptible to local economic downturns; natural disasters, such as floods and hurricanes, which may increase as a result of climate change may adversely affect our returns and adversely impact our existing and prospective tenants; increasing focus by stakeholders on environmental, social, and governance matters; financial institution disruptions; availability and terms of capital and financing, both to fund our operations and to refinance our indebtedness as it matures; decreases in rental rates or increases in vacancy rates; harm to our reputation, ability to do business and results of operations as a result of improper conduct by our employees, agents or business partners; litigation risks; lease-up risks, including leasing risks arising from exclusivity and consent provisions in leases with significant tenants; our inability to renew tenant leases or obtain new tenant leases upon the expiration of existing leases; risks related to generative artificial intelligence tools and language models, along with the potential interpretations and conclusions they might make regarding our business and prospects, particularly concerning the spread of misinformation; our inability to generate sufficient cash flows due to market conditions, competition, uninsured losses, changes in tax or other applicable laws; geopolitical conflicts, such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the conflict in the Gaza Strip and unrest in the Middle East; the need to fund tenant improvements or other capital expenditures out of operating cash flow; and the risk that we are unable to raise capital for working capital, acquisitions or other uses on attractive terms or at all the ultimate amount we will collect in connection with the redemption of our equity investment in Pillarstone Capital REIT Operating Partnership LP (“Pillarstone” or “Pillarstone OP.”); and other factors detailed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains supplemental financial measures that are not calculated pursuant to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) including EBITDAre, FFO, Core FFO, NOI and net debt. Following are explanations and reconciliations of these metrics to their most comparable GAAP metric.

EBITDAre: The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) defines EBITDAre as net income computed in accordance with GAAP, plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and impairment write-downs of depreciable property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciable property in the affiliate, plus or minus losses and gains on the disposition of depreciable property, including losses/gains on change in control and adjustments to reflect the entity’s share of EBITDAre of the unconsolidated affiliates and consolidated affiliates with non-controlling interests. We calculate EBITDAre in a manner consistent with the NAREIT definition. Management believes that EBITDAre represents a supplemental non-GAAP performance measure that provides investors with a relevant basis for comparing REITs. There can be no assurance the EBITDAre as presented by the Company is comparable to similarly titled measures of other REITs. EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to net income or other measurements under GAAP as indicators of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as measures of liquidity. EBITDAre does not reflect working capital changes, cash expenditures for capital improvements or principal payments on indebtedness.

FFO: Funds From Operations: NAREIT defines FFO as net income (loss) (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains or losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. We calculate FFO in a manner consistent with the NAREIT definition and also include adjustments for our unconsolidated real estate partnership.

Core Funds from Operations (“Core FFO”) is a non-GAAP measure. From time to time, we report or provide guidance with respect to “Core FFO” which removes the impact of certain non-recurring and non-operating transactions or other items we do not consider to be representative of our core operating results including, without limitation, default interest on debt of real estate partnership, extinguishment of debt cost, gains or losses associated with litigation involving the Company that is not in the normal course of business, and proxy contest costs.

Management uses FFO and Core FFO as a supplemental measure to conduct and evaluate our business because there are certain limitations associated with using GAAP net income alone as the primary measure of our operating performance. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Because real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, management believes that the presentation of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting is insufficient by itself. In addition, securities analysts, investors and other interested parties use FFO as the primary metric for comparing the relative performance of equity REITs. FFO and Core FFO should not be considered as alternatives to net income or other measurements under GAAP, as an indicator of our operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as a measure of liquidity. FFO and Core FFO do not reflect working capital changes, cash expenditures for capital improvements or principal payments on indebtedness. Although our calculation of FFO is consistent with that of NAREIT, there can be no assurance that FFO and Core FFO presented by us is comparable to similarly titled measures of other REITs.

NOI: Net Operating Income: Management believes that NOI is a useful measure of our property operating performance. We define NOI as operating revenues (rental and other revenues) less property and related expenses (property operation and maintenance and real estate taxes). Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating NOI and, accordingly, our NOI may not be comparable to other REITs. Because NOI excludes general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, deficit in earnings of real estate partnership, interest expense, interest, dividend and other investment income, provision for income taxes, gain on sale of properties, loss on disposal of assets, and includes NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata) and net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year-over-year, reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating commercial real estate properties and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. We use NOI to evaluate our operating performance since NOI allows us to evaluate the impact that factors such as occupancy levels, lease structure, lease rates and tenant base have on our results, margins and returns. In addition, management believes that NOI provides useful information to the investment community about our property and operating performance when compared to other REITs since NOI is generally recognized as a standard measure of property performance in the real estate industry. However, NOI should not be viewed as a measure of our overall financial performance since it does not reflect the level of capital expenditure and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, including general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, equity or deficit in earnings of real estate partnership, interest expense, interest, dividend and other investment income, provision for income taxes, gain on sale of properties, and gain or loss on sale or disposition of assets.

Same Store NOI: Management believes that Same Store NOI is a useful measure of the Company’s property operating performance because it includes only the properties that have been owned for the entire period being compared, and that it is frequently used by the investment community. Same Store NOI assists in eliminating differences in NOI due to the acquisition or disposition of properties during the period being presented, providing a more consistent measure of the Company’s performance. The Company defines Same Store NOI as operating revenues (rental and other revenues, excluding straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of above/below market rents, and lease termination fees) less property and related expenses (property operation and maintenance and real estate taxes), Non-Same Store NOI, and NOI of our investment in Pillarstone OP (pro rata). We define “Non-Same Stores” as properties that have been acquired since the beginning of the period being compared and properties that have been sold, but not classified as discontinued operations. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating Same Store NOI, and accordingly, the Company's Same Store NOI may not be comparable to that of other REITs.

Net debt: We present net debt, which we define as total debt net of insurance financing less cash plus our proportional share of net debt of real estate partnership, and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre, which we define as net debt divided by EBITDAre because we believe they are helpful as supplemental measures in assessing our ability to service our financing obligations and in evaluating balance sheet leverage against that of other REITs. However, net debt and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre should not be viewed as a stand-alone measure of our overall liquidity and leverage. In addition, our REITs may use different methodologies for calculating net debt and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre, and accordingly our net debt and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre may not be comparable to that of other REITs.

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data)





June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Real estate assets, at cost Property $ 1,258,799 $ 1,221,466 Accumulated depreciation (240,535 ) (229,767 ) Total real estate assets 1,018,264 991,699 Investment in real estate partnership — 31,671 Cash and cash equivalents 3,231 4,572 Restricted cash — 68 Escrows and deposits 17,679 24,148 Accrued rents and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts (1) 30,919 30,592 Receivable from partnership redemption 31,643 — Receivable due from related party 1,532 1,513 Unamortized lease commissions, legal fees and loan costs 14,566 13,783 Prepaid expenses and other assets(2) 12,065 4,765 Finance lease right-of-use assets 10,471 10,428 Total assets $ 1,140,370 $ 1,113,239 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Notes payable $ 665,667 $ 640,172 Accounts payable and accrued expenses(3) 33,223 36,513 Payable due to related party 1,577 1,577 Tenants' security deposits 9,038 8,614 Dividends and distributions payable 6,228 6,025 Finance lease liabilities 797 721 Total liabilities 716,530 693,622 Commitments and contingencies: — — Equity: Preferred shares, $0.001 par value per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 — — Common shares, $0.001 par value per share; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 50,064,267 and 49,610,831 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 50 50 Additional paid-in capital 627,459 628,079 Accumulated deficit (217,401 ) (216,963 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 8,152 2,576 Total Whitestone REIT shareholders' equity 418,260 413,742 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 5,580 5,875 Total equity 423,840 419,617 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,140,370 $ 1,113,239





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)





June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (1) Accrued rents and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts Tenant receivables $ 17,758 $ 16,287 Accrued rents and other recoveries 26,343 26,751 Allowance for doubtful accounts (14,044 ) (13,570 ) Other receivables 862 1,124 Total accrued rents and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts $ 30,919 $ 30,592 (2) Operating lease right of use assets (net) $ 75 $ 109 (3) Operating lease liabilities $ 75 $ 112





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (in thousands)





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Rental(1) $ 37,480 $ 36,241 $ 74,221 $ 71,738 Management, transaction, and other fees 167 219 590 573 Total revenues 37,647 36,460 74,811 72,311 Operating expenses Depreciation and amortization 8,521 8,360 17,321 16,206 Operating and maintenance 7,015 6,899 13,364 12,985 Real estate taxes 3,912 4,767 8,150 9,475 General and administrative 6,552 5,175 12,732 10,259 Total operating expenses 26,000 25,201 51,567 48,925 Other expenses (income) Interest expense 8,788 8,260 17,307 16,163 (Gain) loss on sale of properties 75 (9,621 ) (6,450 ) (9,621 ) Loss on disposal of assets, net 72 14 72 20 Interest, dividend and other investment income (4 ) (18 ) (12 ) (38 ) Total other expenses (income) 8,931 (1,365 ) 10,917 6,524 Income before equity investment in real estate partnership and income tax 2,716 12,624 12,327 16,862 Deficit in earnings of real estate partnership — (1,034 ) (28 ) (1,252 ) Provision for income tax (90 ) (125 ) (209 ) (244 ) Net Income 2,626 11,465 12,090 15,366 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 34 159 158 213 Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 2,592 $ 11,306 $ 11,932 $ 15,153





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Basic Earnings Per Share: Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares $ 0.05 $ 0.23 $ 0.24 $ 0.31 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares $ 0.05 $ 0.22 $ 0.23 $ 0.30 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 49,960 49,426 49,951 49,425 Diluted 51,120 50,259 51,116 50,262 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Net income $ 2,626 $ 11,465 $ 12,090 $ 15,366 Other comprehensive income Unrealized gain on cash flow hedging activities 643 7,095 5,650 2,508 Comprehensive income 3,269 18,560 17,740 17,874 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 34 159 158 213 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests 8 99 74 35 Comprehensive income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 3,227 $ 18,302 $ 17,508 $ 17,626





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (in thousands)





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (1) Rental Rental revenues $ 27,372 $ 26,519 $ 54,236 $ 52,259 Recoveries 10,194 9,955 20,671 20,036 Bad debt (86 ) (233 ) (686 ) (557 ) Total rental $ 37,480 $ 36,241 $ 74,221 $ 71,738





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)





Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 12,090 $ 15,366 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17,321 16,206 Amortization of deferred loan costs 534 550 Gain on sale of properties (6,450 ) (9,621 ) Loss on disposal of assets 72 20 Bad debt 686 557 Share-based compensation 1,624 1,480 Deficit in earnings of real estate partnership 28 1,252 Amortization of right-of-use assets - finance leases 43 51 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Escrows and deposits 6,469 3,982 Accrued rents and accounts receivable (1,013 ) (2,014 ) Receivable due from related party (19 ) (59 ) Unamortized lease commissions, legal fees and loan costs (1,768 ) (1,894 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 999 1,430 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (7,258 ) (5,586 ) Payable due to related party — 16 Tenants' security deposits 424 (25 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 23,782 21,711 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of real estate (50,136 ) (25,455 ) Additions to real estate (8,548 ) (8,771 ) Proceeds from sales of properties 25,661 13,447 Reverse 1031 exchange — (13,447 ) Net cash used in investing activities (33,023 ) (34,226 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Distributions paid to common shareholders (12,131 ) (11,826 ) Distributions paid to OP unit holders (160 ) (166 ) Net (payments) proceeds from credit facility (11,000 ) 48,000 Repayments of notes payable (21,777 ) (26,504 ) Proceeds from notes payable 56,340 — Payment of loan origination costs (789 ) — Repurchase of common shares (2,641 ) (289 ) Payment of finance lease liability (10 ) (6 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 7,832 9,209 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,409 ) (3,306 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 4,640 6,355 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (1) $ 3,231 $ 3,049





(1) For a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, see supplemental disclosures below.





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Supplemental Disclosures (in thousands)





Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 17,013 $ 15,219 Cash paid for taxes $ 432 $ 435 Non cash investing and financing activities: Disposal of fully depreciated real estate $ 45 $ 864 Financed insurance premiums $ 2,638 $ 3,002 Value of shares issued under dividend reinvestment plan $ 42 $ 36 Value of common shares exchanged for OP units $ 354 $ 11 Change in fair value of cash flow hedge $ 5,650 $ 2,508 Accrued capital expenditures $ 1,629 $ — Receivable from partnership redemption $ 31,643 $ — Recognition of finance lease liability $ 86 $ —





June 30, 2024 2023 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,231 $ 2,927 Restricted cash — 122 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 3,231 $ 3,049





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (in thousands, except per share and per unit data)





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 FFO (NAREIT) AND CORE FFO Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 2,592 $ 11,306 $ 11,932 $ 15,153 Adjustments to reconcile to FFO:(1) Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 8,497 8,318 17,265 16,123 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets of real estate partnership (pro rata) (2) — 403 111 806 Loss on disposal of assets 72 14 72 20 (Gain) loss on sale of properties 75 (9,621 ) (6,450 ) (9,621 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 34 159 158 213 FFO (NAREIT) $ 11,270 $ 10,579 $ 23,088 $ 22,694 Adjustments to reconcile to Core FFO: Proxy contest costs 1,319 — 1,757 — Core FFO $ 12,589 $ 10,579 $ 24,845 $ 22,694 FFO PER SHARE AND OP UNIT CALCULATION Numerator: FFO $ 11,270 $ 10,579 $ 23,088 $ 22,694 Core FFO $ 12,589 $ 10,579 $ 24,845 $ 22,694 Denominator: Weighted average number of total common shares - basic 49,960 49,426 49,951 49,425 Weighted average number of total noncontrolling OP units - basic 649 694 656 694 Weighted average number of total common shares and noncontrolling OP units - basic 50,609 50,120 50,607 50,119 Effect of dilutive securities: Unvested restricted shares 1,160 833 1,165 837 Weighted average number of total common shares and noncontrolling OP units - diluted 51,769 50,953 51,772 50,956 FFO per common share and OP unit - basic $ 0.22 $ 0.21 $ 0.46 $ 0.45 FFO per common share and OP unit - diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.21 $ 0.45 $ 0.45 Core FFO per common share and OP unit - basic $ 0.25 $ 0.21 $ 0.49 $ 0.45 Core FFO per common share and OP unit - diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.21 $ 0.48 $ 0.45





(1) Includes pro-rata share attributable to real estate partnership for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and through January 25, 2024, the redemption date. (2) We rely on reporting provided to us by our third party partners for financial information regarding the Company's investment in Pillarstone OP. Because Pillarstone OP financial statements as of June 30, 2024 and 2023 have not been made available to us, we have estimated depreciation and amortization of real estate assets based on the information available to us at the time of this Report.





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (continued) (in thousands)





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 PROPERTY NET OPERATING INCOME Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 2,592 $ 11,306 $ 11,932 $ 15,153 General and administrative expenses 6,552 5,175 12,732 10,259 Depreciation and amortization 8,521 8,360 17,321 16,206 Deficit in earnings of real estate partnership (1) — 1,034 28 1,252 Interest expense 8,788 8,260 17,307 16,163 Interest, dividend and other investment income (4 ) (18 ) (12 ) (38 ) Provision for income taxes 90 125 209 244 (Gain) loss on sale of properties 75 (9,621 ) (6,450 ) (9,621 ) Management fee, net of related expenses — — — 16 Loss on disposal of assets, net 72 14 72 20 NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata)(1) — 668 183 1,216 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 34 159 158 213 NOI $ 26,720 $ 25,462 $ 53,480 $ 51,083 Non-Same Store NOI (2) (1,581 ) (830 ) (2,744 ) (1,819 ) NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata) (1) — (668 ) (183 ) (1,216 ) NOI less Non-Same Store NOI and NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata) 25,139 23,964 50,553 48,048 Same Store straight-line rent adjustments (821 ) (1,038 ) (1,903 ) (1,558 ) Same Store amortization of above/below market rents (190 ) (203 ) (399 ) (413 ) Same Store lease termination fees (1 ) (87 ) (269 ) (301 ) Same Store NOI (3) $ 24,127 $ 22,636 $ 47,982 $ 45,776





(1) We rely on reporting provided to us by our third party partners for financial information regarding the Company's investment in Pillarstone OP. Because Pillarstone OP financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 have not been made available to us, we have estimated deficit in earnings and pro rata share of NOI of real estate partnership based on the information available to us at the time of this Report. As of June 30, 2024, our ownership in Pillarstone OP no longer represents a majority interest. On January 25, 2024, we exercised our notice of redemption for substantially all of our investment in Pillarstone OP. (2) We define “Non-Same Store” as properties that have been acquired since the beginning of the period being compared and properties that have been sold, but not classified as discontinued operations. For purpose of comparing the three months ended June 30, 2024 to the three months ended June 30, 2023, Non-Same Store includes properties owned before April 1, 2023, and not sold before June 30, 2024, but not included in discontinued operations. For purposes of comparing the six months ended June 30, 2024 to the six months ended June 30, 2023, Non-Same Store includes properties acquired between January 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024 and properties sold between January 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024, but not included in discontinued operations. (3) We define “Same Store” as properties that have been owned during the entire period being compared. For purpose of comparing the three months ended June 30, 2024 to the three months ended June 30, 2023, Same Store includes properties owned before April 1, 2023 and not sold before June 30, 2024. For purposes of comparing the six months ended June 30, 2024 to the six months ended June 30, 2023, Same Store includes properties owned before January 1, 2023 and not sold before June 30, 2024. Straight line rent adjustments, above/below market rents, and lease termination fees are excluded.





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (continued) (in thousands)





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 2,592 $ 11,306 $ 11,932 $ 15,153 Depreciation and amortization 8,521 8,360 17,321 16,206 Interest expense 8,788 8,260 17,307 16,163 Provision for income taxes 90 125 209 244 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 34 159 158 213 Deficit in earnings of real estate partnership (1) — 1,034 28 1,252 EBITDAre adjustments for real estate partnership (1) — (435 ) 136 (54 ) (Gain) loss on sale of properties 75 (9,621 ) (6,450 ) (9,621 ) Loss on disposal of assets 72 14 72 20 EBITDAre $ 20,172 $ 19,202 $ 40,713 $ 39,576





(1) We rely on reporting provided to us by our third party partners for financial information regarding the Company's investment in Pillarstone OP. Because Pillarstone OP financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 have not been made available to us, we have estimated deficit in earnings and EBITDAre adjustments for real estate partnership based on the information available to us at the time of this Report. As of June 30, 2024, our ownership in Pillarstone OP no longer represents a majority interest. On January 25, 2024, we exercised our notice of redemption for substantially all of our investment in Pillarstone OP.







Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES Initial & Revised Full Year Guidance for 2024 (in thousands, except per share and per unit data)





Revised Range Full Year 2024 (1) Projected Range Full Year 2024 Low High Low High FFO and Core FFO per diluted share and OP unit Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 21,368 $ 24,368 $ 16,600 $ 19,600 Adjustments to reconcile to FFO Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 34,252 34,252 34,252 34,252 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets of real estate partnership (pro rata) 133 133 133 133 Gain on sale of properties (6,525 ) (6,525 ) — — FFO $ 49,228 $ 52,228 $ 50,985 $ 53,985 Adjustments to reconcile to Core FFO Proxy contest costs 1,757 1,757 — — Core FFO $ 50,985 $ 53,985 $ 50,985 $ 53,985 Denominator: Diluted shares 51,262 51,262 51,262 51,262 OP Units 695 695 695 695 Diluted share and OP Units 51,957 51,957 51,957 51,957 Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT per diluted share $ 0.41 $ 0.47 $ 0.32 $ 0.38 FFO per diluted share and OP Unit $ 0.95 $ 1.01 $ 0.98 $ 1.04 Core FFO per diluted share and OP Unit $ 0.98 $ 1.04 $ 0.98 $ 1.04





(1) Includes a $6,525 gain on the sale of property and $1,757 in proxy contest costs.





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES Initial Full Year Guidance for 2024 (in thousands)



