MYR Group Inc. Announces Second-Quarter and First-Half 2024 Results

THORNTON, Colo., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYR Group Inc. (“MYR”) (NASDAQ: MYRG), a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the United States and Canada, announced today its second-quarter and first-half 2024 financial results.



Highlights for Second Quarter 2024

Quarterly revenues of $828.9 million

Quarterly net loss of $15.3 million, or ($0.91) per diluted share

Quarterly EBITDA of ($4.7) million

Backlog of $2.54 billion

Management Comments

Rick Swartz, MYR’s President and CEO, said, “Our second quarter 2024 financials reflected decreased revenues and consolidated gross profit, compared to the same period of 2023, which were primarily related to unfavorable clean energy projects within our T&D segment and one project within our C&I segment. We expect all of these projects will reach mechanical completion this year.” Mr. Swartz also said, “Aside from these challenged projects, our core businesses in transmission, distribution and C&I performed well, and we see steady bidding activity in both of our segments. Our team continues to execute well and with increased electrification, growing demand for data centers, and continued investments being made in electrical infrastructure, we are confident in our ability to generate positive returns for our shareholders going forward.”

Second Quarter Results

MYR reported second-quarter 2024 revenues of $828.9 million, a decrease of $59.7 million, or 6.7 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2023. Specifically, our Transmission and Distribution (“T&D”) segment reported quarterly revenues of $458.2 million, a decrease of $45.5 million, or 9.0 percent, from the second quarter of 2023, due to a decrease of $39.8 million in revenue on transmission projects and a decrease of $5.8 million in revenue on distribution projects. Our Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) segment reported quarterly revenues of $370.7 million, a decrease of $14.2 million, or 3.7 percent, from the second quarter of 2023, which was primarily due to the delayed start of certain projects.

Consolidated gross profit decreased to $40.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $90.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in gross profit was due to lower margin and lower revenues. Gross margin decreased to 4.9 percent for the second quarter of 2024 from 10.1 percent for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in gross margin was primarily related to clean energy projects in T&D, the unfavorable impact of a C&I project, as well as an increase in costs associated with labor, project inefficiencies and schedule compression on certain projects. These margin decreases were partially offset by favorable change orders, better-than-anticipated productivity, a favorable job closeout, favorable joint venture results and favorable materials pricing on a project. Changes in estimates of gross profit on certain projects resulted in gross margin decreases of 7.2 percent and 1.3 percent for the second quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) increased to $61.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $57.8 million for the second quarter of 2023. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to an increase in contingent compensation expense related to a prior acquisition and an increase in employee-related expenses to support future growth, partially offset by a decrease in employee incentive compensation costs.

Income tax benefit was $6.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, with an effective tax rate of 31.0 percent, compared to income tax expense of $9.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, with an effective tax rate of 29.5 percent. The increase in the effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to higher other permanent difference items.

For the second quarter of 2024, net loss was $15.3 million, or ($0.91) per diluted share, compared to net income of $22.3 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, for the same period of 2023. Second-quarter 2024 EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was ($4.7) million, compared to $47.1 million in the second quarter of 2023.

First-Half Results

MYR reported first-half 2024 revenues of $1.64 billion, a decrease of $55.7 million, or 3.3 percent, compared to the first half of 2023. Specifically, our T&D segment reported revenues of $948.6 million, a decrease of $0.5 million, from the first half of 2023, due to a decrease of $24.0 million in revenue on transmission projects, mostly offset by an increase of $23.5 million in revenue on distribution projects. Our C&I segment reported revenues of $695.8 million, a decrease of $55.4 million, or 7.4 percent from the first half of 2023, which was primarily due to the delayed start of certain projects.

Consolidated gross profit decreased to $127.1 million in the first half of 2024, compared to $174.5 million in the first half of 2023. The decrease in gross profit was due to lower margin and lower revenues. Gross margin decreased to 7.7 percent for the first half of 2024 from 10.3 percent for the first half of 2023. The decrease in gross margin was primarily related to clean energy projects in T&D, labor and project inefficiencies, the unfavorable impact of a C&I project, an increase in costs associated with schedule compression on certain projects and an unfavorable change order. These margin decreases were partially offset by better-than-anticipated productivity, favorable change orders, favorable joint venture results and a favorable job closeout. Changes in estimates of gross profit on certain projects resulted in a gross margin decreases of 4.2 percent and 1.0 percent for the first half of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

SG&A increased to $124.1 million in the first half of 2024, compared to $114.7 million for the first half of 2023. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to an increase in contingent compensation expense related to a prior acquisition and an increase in employee-related expenses to support future growth.

Interest expense increased to $2.3 million in the first half of 2024, compared to $1.7 million for the first half of 2023. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to higher interest rates, partially offset by lower average debt balances during the first half of 2024 as compared to the first half of 2023.

Income tax benefit was $2.7 million for the first half of 2024, with an effective tax rate of negative 281.9 percent, compared to income tax expense of $13.2 million for the first half of 2023, with an effective tax rate of 22.6 percent. The period-over-period change in tax rate was primarily due to lower pretax income and higher other permanent difference items, offset by lower stock compensation excess tax benefits.

For the first half of 2024, net income was $3.7 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to $45.4 million, or $2.70 per diluted share, for the same period of 2023.

Backlog

As of June 30, 2024, MYR's backlog was $2.54 billion, compared to $2.43 billion as of March 31, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, T&D backlog was $830.7 million, and C&I backlog was $1.71 billion. Total backlog at June 30, 2024 decreased $190.5 million, or 7.0 percent, from the $2.73 billion reported at June 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2024, MYR had $426.6 million of borrowing availability under its $490 million revolving credit facility.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement MYR’s financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), MYR uses certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found at the end of this release. MYR’s definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

MYR believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they (i) provide both management and investors meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results, (ii) permit investors to view MYR’s performance using the same tools that management uses to evaluate MYR’s past performance, reportable business segments and prospects for future performance, (iii) publicly disclose results that are relevant to financial covenants included in MYR’s credit facility and (iv) otherwise provide supplemental information that may be useful to investors in evaluating MYR.

About MYR Group Inc.

MYR Group is a holding company of leading, specialty electrical contractors providing services throughout the United States and Canada through two business segments: Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Commercial & Industrial (C&I). MYR Group subsidiaries have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Through their T&D segment they provide services on electric transmission, distribution networks, substation facilities, clean energy projects and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Their comprehensive T&D services include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. T&D customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Through their C&I segment, they provide a broad range of services which include the design, installation, maintenance and repair of commercial and industrial wiring generally for airports, hospitals, data centers, hotels, stadiums, commercial and industrial facilities, clean energy projects, manufacturing plants, processing facilities, water/waste-water treatment facilities, mining facilities, intelligent transportation systems, roadway lighting, signalization and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. C&I customers include general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, government agencies and developers. For more information, visit myrgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements in this announcement, including those that express a belief, expectation, or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, revenue, income, capital spending, segment improvements and investments. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “possible,” “potential,” “should,” “unlikely,” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this announcement speak only as of the date of this announcement. We disclaim any obligation to update these statements (unless required by securities laws), and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements in this announcement should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect MYR's business, particularly those mentioned in the risk factors and cautionary statements in Item 1A. of MYR's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in any risk factors or cautionary statements contained in MYR's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.

MYR GROUP INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets As of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,869 $ 24,899 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $898 and $1,987, respectively 554,822 521,893 Contract assets, net of allowances of $619 and $610, respectively 402,301 420,616 Current portion of receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles 8,349 8,267 Refundable income taxes 14,093 4,034 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35,871 46,535 Total current assets 1,017,305 1,026,244 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $387,375 and $380,465, respectively 278,099 268,978 Operating lease right-of-use assets 40,396 35,012 Goodwill 115,372 116,953 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $32,688 and $30,534, respectively 79,855 83,516 Receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles 33,687 33,739 Investment in joint ventures 12,861 8,707 Other assets 5,667 5,597 Total assets $ 1,583,242 $ 1,578,746 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 6,617 $ 7,053 Current portion of operating lease obligations 10,472 9,237 Current portion of finance lease obligations 2,168 2,039 Accounts payable 344,130 359,363 Contract liabilities 256,622 240,411 Current portion of accrued self-insurance 24,190 28,269 Accrued income taxes — 237 Other current liabilities 103,244 100,593 Total current liabilities 747,443 747,202 Deferred income tax liabilities 47,647 48,230 Long-term debt 38,448 29,188 Accrued self-insurance 51,700 51,796 Operating lease obligations, net of current maturities 29,897 25,775 Finance lease obligations, net of current maturities 1,645 314 Other liabilities 33,120 25,039 Total liabilities 949,900 927,544 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock—$0.01 par value per share; 4,000,000 authorized shares; none issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 — — Common stock—$0.01 par value per share; 100,000,000 authorized shares; 16,648,028 and 16,684,492 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 166 167 Additional paid-in capital 160,001 162,386 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,525 ) (3,880 ) Retained earnings 480,700 492,529 Total shareholders’ equity 633,342 651,202 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,583,242 $ 1,578,746





MYR GROUP INC. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024

2023

2024

2023

Contract revenues $ 828,890 $ 888,616 $ 1,644,452 $ 1,700,232 Contract costs 788,047 798,489 1,517,366 1,525,713 Gross profit 40,843 90,127 127,086 174,519 Selling, general and administrative expenses 61,839 57,775 124,072 114,739 Amortization of intangible assets 1,217 1,229 2,445 2,455 Gain on sale of property and equipment (1,506 ) (1,315 ) (2,995 ) (2,539 ) Income (loss) from operations (20,707 ) 32,438 3,564 59,864 Other income (expense): Interest income 81 193 223 514 Interest expense (1,241 ) (1,154 ) (2,295 ) (1,740 ) Other income (expense), net (270 ) 120 (533 ) 30 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (22,137 ) 31,597 959 58,668 Income tax expense (benefit) (6,860 ) 9,324 (2,703 ) 13,232 Net income (loss) $ (15,277 ) $ 22,273 $ 3,662 $ 45,436 Income (loss) per common share: —Basic $ (0.91 ) $ 1.33 $ 0.22 $ 2.73 —Diluted $ (0.91 ) $ 1.33 $ 0.22 $ 2.70 Weighted average number of common shares and potential common shares outstanding: —Basic 16,756 16,707 16,734 16,662 —Diluted 16,809 16,809 16,820 16,817





MYR GROUP INC. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 Six months ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 3,662 $ 45,436 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 29,659 26,040 Amortization of intangible assets 2,445 2,455 Stock-based compensation expense 4,248 4,304 Gain on sale of property and equipment (2,995 ) (2,539 ) Other non-cash items 1,266 (221 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (34,139 ) (1,714 ) Contract assets, net 17,057 (81,243 ) Receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles (30 ) 459 Other assets (3,507 ) 3,147 Accounts payable (10,336 ) 23,004 Contract liabilities 16,514 1,468 Accrued self-insurance (4,161 ) (1,962 ) Other liabilities 10,688 (2,790 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 30,371 15,844 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 3,380 3,331 Purchases of property and equipment (45,961 ) (41,730 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (42,581 ) (38,399 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under revolving lines of credit 290,907 185,330 Repayments under revolving lines of credit (279,488 ) (178,247 ) Payment of principal obligations under equipment notes (2,595 ) (2,512 ) Payment of principal obligations under finance leases (549 ) (584 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 20 Repurchase of common stock (14,251 ) — Debt refinancing costs (33 ) (2,120 ) Payments related to tax withholding for stock-based compensation (5,866 ) (7,936 ) Other financing activities 1,600 — Net cash flows used in financing activities (10,275 ) (6,049 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (545 ) 414 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (23,030 ) (28,190 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 24,899 51,040 End of period $ 1,869 $ 22,850 Supplemental cash flow information: Noncash financing activities: Share repurchases not settled $ 2,008 $ —





MYR GROUP INC. Unaudited Consolidated Selected Data, Unaudited Performance Measure and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure For the Three, Six and Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 and As of June 30, 2024, December 31, 2023, June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 Three months ended

June 30, Last twelve months ended

June 30, (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Summary Statement of Operations Data: Contract revenues $ 828,890 $ 888,616 $ 3,588,125 $ 3,364,036 Gross profit $ 40,843 $ 90,127 $ 316,964 $ 357,134 Income (loss) from operations $ (20,707 ) $ 32,438 $ 72,793 $ 123,624 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes $ (22,137 ) $ 31,597 $ 67,295 $ 120,550 Income tax expense (benefit) $ (6,860 ) $ 9,324 $ 18,079 $ 32,105 Net income (loss) $ (15,277 ) $ 22,273 $ 49,216 $ 88,445 Tax rate 31.0 % 29.5 % 26.9 % 26.6 % Per Share Data: Income (loss) per common share: – Basic $ (0.91 ) $ 1.33 $ 2.95 (1) $ 5.31 (1) – Diluted $ (0.91 ) $ 1.33 $ 2.92 (1) $ 5.26 (1) Weighted average number of common shares and potential common shares outstanding: – Basic 16,756 16,707 16,718 (2) 16,640 (2) – Diluted 16,809 16,809 16,828 (2) 16,818 (2)





(in thousands) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Summary Balance Sheet Data: Total assets $ 1,583,242 $ 1,578,746 $ 1,464,803 $ 1,264,369 Total shareholders’ equity $ 633,342 $ 651,202 $ 604,300 $ 531,082 Goodwill and intangible assets $ 195,227 $ 200,469 $ 202,989 $ 207,151 Total funded debt (3) $ 45,065 $ 36,241 $ 45,125 $ 55,446





Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023

Segment Results: Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Contract revenues: Transmission & Distribution $ 458,209 55.3 % $ 503,737 56.7 % $ 948,604 57.7 % $ 949,060 55.8 % Commercial & Industrial 370,681 44.7 384,879 43.3 695,848 42.3 751,172 44.2 Total $ 828,890 100.0 % $ 888,616 100.0 % $ 1,644,452 100.0 % $ 1,700,232 100.0 % Operating income (loss): Transmission & Distribution $ (8,300 ) (1.8 )% $ 37,734 7.5 % $ 21,536 2.3 % $ 70,554 7.4 % Commercial & Industrial 1,608 0.4 12,623 3.3 13,031 1.9 23,250 3.1 Total (6,692 ) (0.8 ) 50,357 5.7 34,567 2.1 93,804 5.5 Corporate (14,015 ) (1.7 ) (17,919 ) (2.0 ) (31,003 ) (1.9 ) (33,940 ) (2.0 ) Consolidated $ (20,707 ) (2.5 )% $ 32,438 3.7 % $ 3,564 0.2 % $ 59,864 3.5 % See notes at the end of this earnings release





MYR GROUP INC. Unaudited Performance Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Three and Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 Three months ended

June 30, Last twelve months ended

June 30, (in thousands, except share, per share data, ratios and percentages) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Financial Performance Measures (4): EBITDA (5) $ (4,703 ) $ 47,064 $ 134,939 $ 180,667 EBITDA per Diluted Share (6) $ (0.28 ) $ 2.80 $ 8.02 $ 10.74 EBIA, net of taxes (7) $ (13,637 ) $ 23,817 $ 56,375 $ 95,021 Free Cash Flow (8) $ 2,503 $ (43,429 ) $ (3,424 ) $ 34,844 Book Value per Period End Share (9) $ 37.92 $ 35.94 Tangible Book Value (10) $ 438,115 $ 401,311 Tangible Book Value per Period End Share (11) $ 26.23 $ 23.87 Funded Debt to Equity Ratio (12) 0.07 0.07 Asset Turnover (13) 2.45 2.66 Return on Assets (14) 3.4 % 7.0 % Return on Equity (15) 8.1 % 16.7 % Return on Invested Capital (16) 8.7 % 16.0 % Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures: Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA: Net income (loss) $ (15,277 ) $ 22,273 $ 49,216 $ 88,445 Interest expense, net 1,160 961 4,897 3,515 Income tax expense (benefit) (6,860 ) 9,324 18,079 32,105 Depreciation and amortization 16,274 14,506 62,747 56,602 EBITDA (5) $ (4,703 ) $ 47,064 $ 134,939 $ 180,667 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share to EBITDA per Diluted Share: Net income (loss) per share $ (0.91 ) $ 1.33 $ 2.92 $ 5.26 Interest expense, net, per share 0.07 0.06 0.29 0.21 Income tax expense (benefit) per share (0.41 ) 0.55 1.08 1.90 Depreciation and amortization per share 0.97 0.86 3.73 3.37 EBITDA per Diluted Share (6) $ (0.28 ) $ 2.80 $ 8.02 $ 10.74 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure: Net income (loss) $ (15,277 ) $ 22,273 $ 49,216 $ 88,445 Interest expense, net 1,160 961 4,897 3,515 Amortization of intangible assets 1,217 1,229 4,897 5,444 Tax impact of interest and amortization of intangible assets (737 ) (646 ) (2,635 ) (2,383 ) EBIA, net of taxes (7) $ (13,637 ) $ 23,817 $ 56,375 $ 95,021 Calculation of Free Cash Flow: Net cash flow from operating activities $ 22,681 $ (21,314 ) $ 85,543 $ 123,209 Less: cash used in purchasing property and equipment (20,178 ) (22,115 ) (88,967 ) (88,365 ) Free Cash Flow (8) $ 2,503 $ (43,429 ) $ (3,424 ) $ 34,844 See notes at the end of this earnings release.





MYR GROUP INC. Unaudited Performance Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures As of June 30, 2024, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Reconciliation of Book Value to Tangible Book Value: Book value (total shareholders' equity) $ 633,342 $ 604,300 Goodwill and intangible assets (195,227 ) (202,989 ) Tangible Book Value (10) $ 438,115 $ 401,311 Reconciliation of Book Value per Period End Share to Tangible Book Value per Period End Share: Book value per period end share $ 37.92 $ 35.94 Goodwill and intangible assets per period end share (11.69 ) (12.07 ) Tangible Book Value per Period End Share (11) $ 26.23 $ 23.87 Calculation of Period End Shares: Shares outstanding 16,648 16,710 Plus: common equivalents 53 102 Period End Shares (17) 16,701 16,812





(in thousands) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Reconciliation of Invested Capital to Shareholders Equity: Book value (total shareholders' equity) $ 633,342 $ 604,300 $ 531,082 Plus: total funded debt 45,065 45,125 55,446 Less: cash and cash equivalents (1,869 ) (22,850 ) (22,057 ) Invested Capital $ 676,538 $ 626,575 $ 564,471 Average Invested Capital (18) $ 651,557 $ 595,523 See notes at the end of this earnings release.



