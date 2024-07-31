Star Group, L.P. Reports Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results

STAMFORD, Conn., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Group, L.P. (the "Company" or "Star") (NYSE:SGU), a home energy distributor and services provider, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2024 third quarter, the three month period ended June 30, 2024.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Compared to the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

For the fiscal 2024 third quarter, Star reported a 10.5 percent increase in total revenue to $331.6 million compared with $300.1 million in the prior-year period, reflecting higher volumes sold and an increase in selling prices for petroleum products. The volume of home heating oil and propane sold during the fiscal 2024 third quarter rose by 7.6 million gallons, or 25.3 percent, to 37.7 million gallons, as the additional volume provided from acquisitions and other factors was only slightly offset by the impact of net customer attrition. Temperatures in Star's geographic areas of operation for the three months ended June 30, 2024 were 0.5 percent colder than the three months ended June 30, 2023 but 17.7 percent warmer than normal, as reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Star’s net loss decreased by $12.9 million in the quarter, to $11.0 million, as an $18.9 million decrease in Adjusted EBITDA loss and a $0.7 million decrease in interest expense, was partially offset by a $5.1 million decrease in income tax benefit and an unfavorable change in the fair value of derivative instruments of $2.0 million.

The Company reported a third quarter Adjusted EBITDA loss (a non-GAAP measure defined below) of $4.1 million, versus a $22.9 million Adjusted EBITDA loss in the prior-year period, reflecting higher home heating oil and propane per-gallon margins, a 25.3 percent increase in the volume of home heating oil and propane sold, an increase in service and installation profitability and additional EBITDA from acquisitions that more than offset an increase in operating expenses.

“As the summer progresses, we continue to post solid results, benefitting from both higher volumes and improved per gallon gross margins in the recent quarter versus fiscal 2023,” said Jeff Woosnam, Star Group’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, I am pleased to announce that we have entered into a definitive agreement to purchase a very high quality fuel oil dealer for approximately $35 million before working capital adjustments. The business, which is expected to deliver nineteen million gallons of heating oil annually, is located within our existing operating footprint, and we anticipate closing on the transaction in the fourth quarter. Our net attrition for the quarter remained stable – and was down slightly year-over-year – reflecting our ongoing focus on excellent customer service and strategies to elevate retention rates going forward. Given our investments in our operations and our people, we look forward to the return of winter over the coming months.”

Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 Compared to the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023

For the nine months ended June 30, 2024, Star reported a 9.5 percent decrease in total revenue to $1.5 billion compared with $1.7 billion in the prior-year period, reflecting a decrease in total volume sold and a decline in selling prices in response to lower wholesale product costs. The volume of home heating oil and propane sold during the first nine months of fiscal 2024 decreased by 5.5 million gallons, or 2.3 percent, to 234.9 million gallons as the additional volume provided from acquisitions and other factors was more than offset by net customer attrition. Temperatures in Star’s geographic areas of operation fiscal year-to-date were less than 0.1 percent warmer than during the prior-year period but 15.1 percent warmer than normal, as reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Star’s net income increased by $18.6 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2024, to $70.3 million, primarily due to $13.0 million higher Adjusted EBITDA, a favorable change in the fair value of derivative instruments of $11.4 million and a $2.9 million decrease in interest expense that was partially offset by an $8.5 million increase in the income tax expense and a $0.3 million rise in depreciation and amortization expenses.

Year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA increased by $13.0 million, to $141.3 million, compared to the prior-year period as an increase in home heating oil and propane per-gallon margins, an increase in service and installation profitability and the additional EBITDA from acquisitions more than offset the 5.5 million gallon decrease in home heating oil and propane volumes and a $5.0 million reduction in the Company’s weather hedge benefit.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP Financial Measures)

EBITDA (Earnings from continuing operations before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization) and Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings from continuing operations before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, (increase) decrease in the fair value of derivatives, other income (loss), net, multiemployer pension plan withdrawal charge, gain or loss on debt redemption, goodwill impairment, and other non-cash and non-operating charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that are used as supplemental financial measures by management and external users of the Company’s financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and research analysts, to assess Star’s position with regard to the following:

compliance with certain financial covenants included in our debt agreements;

financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or historical cost basis;

operating performance and return on invested capital compared to those of other companies in the retail distribution of refined petroleum products, without regard to financing methods and capital structure;

ability to generate cash sufficient to pay interest on our indebtedness and to make distributions to our partners; and

the viability of acquisitions, capital expenditure projects and the overall rates of return of alternative investment opportunities.



The method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may not be consistent with that of other companies, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA both have limitations, as analytical tools and so should not be viewed in isolation but in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP. Some of the limitations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are as follows:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect cash used for capital expenditures;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated or amortized often will have to be replaced and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash requirements for such replacements;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash necessary to make payments of interest or principal on indebtedness; and

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash required to pay taxes.



About Star Group, L.P.

Star Group, L.P. is a full service provider specializing in the sale of home heating products and services to residential and commercial customers to heat their homes and buildings. The Company also sells and services heating and air conditioning equipment to its home heating oil and propane customers and, to a lesser extent, provides these offerings to customers outside of its home heating oil and propane customer base. Star also sells diesel, gasoline and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. We believe Star is the nation's largest retail distributor of home heating oil based upon sales volume. Including its propane locations, Star serves customers in the more northern and eastern states within the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic U.S. regions. Additional information is available by obtaining the Company's SEC filings at www.sec.gov and by visiting Star's website at www.stargrouplp.com, where unit holders may request a hard copy of Star’s complete audited financial statements free of charge.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" which represent the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including the impact of geopolitical events on wholesale product cost volatility, the price and supply of the products that we sell, our ability to purchase sufficient quantities of product to meet our customer’s needs, rapid increases in levels of inflation, the consumption patterns of our customers, our ability to obtain satisfactory gross profit margins, the effect of weather conditions on our financial performance, our ability to obtain new customers and retain existing customers, our ability to make strategic acquisitions, the impact of litigation, natural gas conversions and electrification of heating systems, global health pandemics, recessionary economic conditions, future union relations and the outcome of current and future union negotiations, the impact of current and future governmental regulations, including climate change, environmental, health, and safety regulations, the ability to attract and retain employees, customer credit worthiness, counterparty credit worthiness, marketing plans, cyber-attacks, global supply chain issues, labor shortages and new technology, including alternative methods for heating and cooling residences. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this Report including, without limitation, the statements under “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere herein, are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “seek,” “estimate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" and "Business Strategy" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "Form 10-K") for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations ("Cautionary Statements") are disclosed in this news release and in the Company’s Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the Cautionary Statements. Unless otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this news release.

STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, September 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,701 $ 45,191 Receivables, net of allowance of $10,028 and $8,375, respectively 128,565 114,079 Inventories 40,911 56,463 Fair asset value of derivative instruments — 10,660 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,571 28,308 Total current assets 243,748 254,701 Property and equipment, net 104,457 105,404 Operating lease right-of-use assets 85,452 90,643 Goodwill 268,360 262,103 Intangibles, net 77,508 76,306 Restricted cash 250 250 Captive insurance collateral 73,698 70,717 Deferred charges and other assets, net 12,043 15,354 Total assets $ 865,516 $ 875,478 LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 29,700 $ 35,609 Revolving credit facility borrowings 4,396 240 Fair liability value of derivative instruments 2,744 118 Current maturities of long-term debt 16,500 20,500 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 17,968 18,085 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 132,274 115,606 Unearned service contract revenue 65,141 63,215 Customer credit balances 62,375 111,508 Total current liabilities 331,098 364,881 Long-term debt 115,117 127,327 Long-term operating lease liabilities 72,147 77,600 Deferred tax liabilities, net 23,582 25,771 Other long-term liabilities 16,019 16,175 Partners' capital Common unitholders 324,857 281,862 General partner (5,019 ) (4,615 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (12,285 ) (13,523 ) Total partners' capital 307,553 263,724 Total liabilities and partners' capital $ 865,516 $ 875,478





STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months

Ended June 30, Nine Months

Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per unit data - unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales: Product $ 249,001 $ 223,565 $ 1,292,849 $ 1,462,706 Installations and services 82,639 76,556 232,919 223,219 Total sales 331,640 300,121 1,525,768 1,685,925 Cost and expenses: Cost of product 174,285 169,097 867,017 1,054,457 Cost of installations and services 69,108 66,596 214,807 211,450 (Increase) decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments 984 (1,036 ) 8,262 19,622 Delivery and branch expenses 86,540 83,075 284,989 276,953 Depreciation and amortization expenses 7,243 7,684 23,377 23,147 General and administrative expenses 7,423 6,065 21,331 19,619 Finance charge income (1,652 ) (1,774 ) (3,676 ) (4,857 ) Operating income (loss) (12,291 ) (29,586 ) 109,661 85,534 Interest expense, net (2,663 ) (3,365 ) (9,719 ) (12,602 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs (247 ) (245 ) (746 ) (832 ) Income (loss) before income taxes $ (15,201 ) $ (33,196 ) $ 99,196 $ 72,100 Income tax expense (benefit) (4,157 ) (9,290 ) 28,887 20,426 Net income (loss) $ (11,044 ) $ (23,906 ) $ 70,309 $ 51,674 General Partner's interest in net income (loss) (101 ) (216 ) 637 468 Limited Partners' interest in net income (loss) $ (10,943 ) $ (23,690 ) $ 69,672 $ 51,206 Per unit data (Basic and Diluted): Net income (loss) available to limited partners $ (0.31 ) $ (0.67 ) $ 1.96 $ 1.43 Dilutive impact of theoretical distribution of earnings — — 0.30 0.20 Basic and diluted income (loss) per Limited Partner Unit: $ (0.31 ) $ (0.67 ) $ 1.66 $ 1.23 Weighted average number of Limited Partner units outstanding (Basic and Diluted) 35,274 35,603 35,470 35,725









SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited) Three Months

Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Net loss $ (11,044 ) $ (23,906 ) Plus: Income tax benefit (4,157 ) (9,290 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 247 245 Interest expense, net 2,663 3,365 Depreciation and amortization 7,243 7,684 EBITDA (5,048 ) (21,902 ) (Increase) / decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments 984 (1,036 ) Adjusted EBITDA (4,064 ) (22,938 ) Add / (subtract) Income tax benefit 4,157 9,290 Interest expense, net (2,663 ) (3,365 ) Provision for losses on accounts receivable 3,273 3,742 Decrease in accounts receivables 66,478 116,224 Decrease in inventories 22,382 18,142 Increase in customer credit balances 11,099 26,283 Change in deferred taxes 261 2,095 Change in other operating assets and liabilities (23,377 ) (32,925 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 77,546 $ 116,548 Net cash used in investing activities $ (1,984 ) $ (1,481 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (41,924 ) $ (80,006 ) Home heating oil and propane gallons sold 37,700 30,100 Other petroleum products 32,900 35,900 Total all products 70,600 66,000











SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited) Nine Months

Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Net income $ 70,309 $ 51,674 Plus: Income tax expense 28,887 20,426 Amortization of debt issuance costs 746 832 Interest expense, net 9,719 12,602 Depreciation and amortization 23,377 23,147 EBITDA 133,038 108,681 (Increase) / decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments 8,262 19,622 Adjusted EBITDA 141,300 128,303 Add / (subtract) Income tax expense (28,887 ) (20,426 ) Interest expense, net (9,719 ) (12,602 ) Provision for losses on accounts receivable 6,945 8,510 Increase in accounts receivables (21,231 ) (8,540 ) Decrease in inventories 16,909 29,751 Decrease in customer credit balances (50,516 ) (15,485 ) Change in deferred taxes (2,495 ) (10,284 ) Change in other operating assets and liabilities 20,061 3,488 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 72,367 $ 102,715 Net cash used in investing activities $ (31,201 ) $ (5,580 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (40,656 ) $ (54,609 ) Home heating oil and propane gallons sold 234,900 240,400 Other petroleum products 95,400 104,700 Total all products 330,300 345,100



