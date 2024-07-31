PUBLIC SERVICE MEETS COFFEE AND COMPASSION TO PROVIDE FREE SCHOOL SUPPLIES

San Antonio, Texas, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavors, a national service organization that provides a helping hand to communities in need, and Starbucks, a multinational chain of roastery reserves and coffeehouses, have teamed up to serve South Texas students by collecting and delivering free school supplies.

The average cost of school supplies per child in Uvalde is $240, according to back-to-school lists that were reviewed by the Endeavors team. To lessen the stress of school shopping, the organizations took action.

From May 20th to July 19th, 80 San Antonio-based Starbucks locations and the Endeavors Veteran Wellness Center collected over 1,500 new school supplies for the children of the Uvalde community and of Endeavors’ Bexar County housing program clients. Endeavors volunteers filled more than 220 backpacks with supplies, and Uvalde residents are invited to collect them at a drive-thru event. Located at the Uvalde County Fairplex, the Endeavors team will start handing out backpacks at 6:00 PM on Thursday, August 1st.

Education through community feedback supports positive change, and the organizations are honored to assist wherever they can.

“We are thrilled to partner with Starbucks in support of children in our housing programs here in Bexar County and kids throughout the Uvalde community who are preparing to go back to school,” said Endeavors assistant director of philanthropy, Elizabeth Higgins. “Rising costs of living and safety at school have become major concerns for families across our community and the nation. It is our hope that delivering kindness, and much needed supplies, can alleviate some financial stress and allow families to get excited for the back-to-school season.”

“With every new school year comes unique challenges, opportunities, and successes. It is difficult to overcome challenges, take advantage of opportunities to grow, and leverage success to support one's goals without the right tools. We want to empower students to achieve their academic dreams.” said Area 61 community ambassador, Victor Sanchez Jr.

Residents seeking more information on receiving supplies for their school-age children are encouraged to reach out to info@endeavors.org.

About Endeavors

Headquartered in San Antonio, Endeavors is a national service organization that has been assisting vulnerable populations since 1969. Endeavors offers an array of services and programs supporting children, families, migrants, Veterans, and those struggling with mental illness, disabilities, disasters, or emergencies. Endeavors serves people in crisis with personalized services. For more information visit: www.endeavors.org.

About Starbucks

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Seattle Washington, Starbucks is the largest coffeehouse chain in the world. With a diverse menu and coveted seasonal offerings, Starbucks offers a signature coffeehouse experience while supporting various internal and external communities through accessibility to education, sustainable harvesting practices, disaster recovery support, global impact grants and more. For more information visit: https://www.starbucks.com/

