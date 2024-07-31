Unitus Community Credit Union Announces Partnership with Dillon Gabriel

TIGARD, Ore., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitus Community Credit Union is partnering with Dillon Gabriel to launch a series of financial education videos. The athlete will support Unitus’ financial education efforts, offering viewers tips, tools, and advice to empower them along their financial journey.



Financial literacy is as important to Dillon Gabriel as it is to Unitus. He is passionate about raising awareness about finances so people can make informed decisions. He believes in using his platform to find creative ways to give back and says financial literacy is an area where we can all use improvement.

“Partnering with Unitus is a great opportunity to share my experiences as an athlete and an entrepreneur. I’ve learned so much about the importance of financial literacy and how the decisions we make now will impact us in the future,” explained Mr. Gabriel. “If I can play a small role in getting young people to start thinking about their finances and setting themselves up for success, I’ll know I’ve done my part to use my influence for good.”

“Dillon Gabriel’s emphasis on financial education will help increase awareness and knowledge among his 150,000 social media followers,” said Steven Stapp, President and CEO of Unitus Community Credit Union. “Above all else, Dillon’s values align with ours at Unitus, prioritizing education and inclusion in support of brighter financial futures.”

Originally from Hawaii, Dillon Gabriel recently moved to Eugene, Oregon. Previously, Mr. Gabriel played football in Norman, Oklahoma and Orlando, Florida. His strong ties to his Hawaiian community, culture, and “ohana” or family, align with Unitus’ support of the Ke Kukui Foundation, whose mission is to preserve and share the Hawaiian culture through education in music, dance, language, and arts. Mr. Gabriel, in partnership with Unitus, is making a donation to the organization.

The financial education series will be shared across Unitus’ social media channels, including Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , X (formerly Twitter) , YouTube , and LinkedIn . Mr. Gabriel is active on Instagram and X .

“We are thrilled to bring this unique partnership to our social media followers,” explained Lori Fink, AVP of Marketing and Brand Development at Unitus. “Creating engaging, relevant content that informs and inspires is our goal for social media and there is no one better to help us deliver our messages than Dillon.”

Dillon Gabriel’s financial education series will be available beginning in August.

About Unitus Community Credit Union

At Unitus, we’re dedicated to improving lives in the communities we serve. As a member-owned local credit union, we invest in people by doing the right thing. Through partnerships with nonprofit organizations, we provide support for community groups through volunteerism and financial donations. Our 105,000 members count on us to serve them and their communities; our 300+ employees share that passion for service. Learn about the local impact Unitus makes by visiting unitusccu.com .

