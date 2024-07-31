INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Centuri Holdings

If you suffered significant losses in Centuri stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/CTRI.







NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Centuri Holdings, Inc. (“Centuri” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTRI).

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

On July 29, 2024, Centuri reported its financial results for the second quarter, revealing a Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share of $0.20, which falls short by $0.02 in comparison to market expectations. Additionally, the company's revenue for the quarter was disclosed at $643.39 million, representing a year-over-year decline of 17.0% and missing analyst projections by $117.03 million.

Centuri conducted its initial public offering just months earlier on April 18, 2024, and the company sold 12.4 million shares for $21. Since then, the stock has plummeted, and on July 29, 2024, Centuri stock closed at $15.72.

To learn more about the Centuri investigation, go to www.faruqilaw.com/CTRI or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, on X, or on Facebook.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e848124-9c14-4bab-ba13-256ecec0c433