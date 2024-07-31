Timbercreek Financial Announces 2024 Second Quarter Results

TORONTO, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial (TSX: TF) (the “Company”) announced today its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 (“Q2 2024”).



Q2 2024 Highlights 1

The net mortgage investment portfolio increased by $25.8 million to $1,003.4 million at the end of Q2 2024 from $977.5 million at the end of Q1 2024 (Q2 2023 – $1,123.7 million).

Net investment income of $26.4 million compared to $31.5 million in Q2 2023.

Net income and comprehensive income of $15.4 million (Q2 2023 – $16.9 million) or basic earnings per share of $0.19 (Q2 2023 – $0.20).

Distributable income of $16.3 million (Q2 2023 – $17.8 million) or distributable income per share of $0.20 (Q2 2023 – $0.21 per share).

Declared a total of $14.3 million in dividends to shareholders, or $0.17 per share, reflecting a distributable income payout ratio of 87.8% (Q2 2023 - 81.1%).

The quarterly weighted average interest rate on net mortgage investments was 9.8% in Q2 2024, compared to 9.9% in Q1 2024 (Q2 2023 – 9.8%). Interest rate exposure in the net mortgage investment portfolio was well protected at the end of Q2 2024, floating rate loans with rate floors representing 78.3% (Q2 2023 – 88.3%) of net mortgage investment portfolio.

Maintained conservative portfolio risk composition focused on income-producing commercial real estate: 62.3% weighted average loan-to-value; 85.6% first mortgages in mortgage investment portfolio; and 83.4% of mortgage investment portfolio is invested in cash-flowing properties.

The Company continues to focus on the resolution of its staged loans, utilizing active asset management strategies and continues to make significant progress. The Company's management team is very experienced in navigating these situations and is well positioned to strategically work through these loans to ensure the best outcomes in light of the current economic environment.

“The overall portfolio performed solidly in the second quarter, as we reported improved sequential results and demonstrated our ability to generate consistent healthy cash flows and dividends with a conservative payout ratio, despite a transitioning commercial real estate backdrop,” said Blair Tamblyn, CEO of Timbercreek Financial. “We continue to have success redeploying capital into high-quality loans as we expand the portfolio back to historical levels. The positive macro backdrop from recent Bank of Canada rate cuts is further enhancing the deal flow pipeline, and we expect to see increased financing opportunities as transaction activity in most asset classes grows. We believe these conditions are key factors to support a recovery in commercial real estate fundamentals, and the company is well positioned to deploy capital in this environment and grow the portfolio through the balance of the year.”

Mr. Tamblyn added: “During the quarter, our team also continued to focus on resolving the remaining staged loans through highly active asset management efforts. We are making good progress on these select situations and remain confident both in the underlying value of the assets and our ability to navigate these situations to ensure the best outcomes for our shareholders.”

Refer to non-IFRS measures section below for net mortgages, enhanced return portfolio investments, adjusted net income and comprehensive income, distributable income and adjusted distributable income.

Quarterly Comparison

$ millions Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Q1 2024 Net Mortgage Investments1 $ 1,003.4 $ 1,123.7 $ 977.5 Enhanced Return Portfolio Investments1 $ 62.0 $ 58.7 $ 63.4 Real Estate land Inventory $ 30.6 $ 30.3 $ 30.6 Real Estate held for sale, net of collateral liability $ 62.2 $ — $ 62.2 Net Investment Income $ 26.4 $ 31.5 $ 24.6 Income from Operations $ 23.5 $ 26.3 $ 20.9 Net Income and comprehensive Income $ 15.4 $ 16.9 $ 14.4 --Adjusted Net Income and comprehensive Income $ 15.7 $ 17.0 $ 14.2 Distributable income1 $ 16.3 $ 17.8 $ 15.8 Dividends declared to Shareholders2 $ 14.3 $ 14.4 $ 14.3 $ per share Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Q1 2024 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Distributable income per share1 $ 0.20 $ 0.21 $ 0.19 Earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.20 $ 0.17 --Adjusted Earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.20 $ 0.17 Payout Ratio on Distributable Income1 87.8 % 81.1 % 90.6 % Payout Ratio on Earnings per share 93.2 % 85.5 % 99.7 % --Payout Ratio on Adjusted Earnings per share 91.1 % 85.1 % 100.8 % Net Mortgage Investments Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Q1 2024 Weighted Average Loan-to-Value 62.3 % 68.3 % 64.4 % Weighted Average Remaining Term to Maturity 1.0 yr

0.8 yr 0.8 yr First Mortgages 85.6 % 91.4 % 85.7 % Cash-Flowing Properties 83.4 % 87.7 % 85.7 % Multi-family residential 51.2 % 50.1 % 54.6 % Floating Rate Loans with rate floors (at quarter end) 78.3 % 88.3 % 88.6 % Weighted Average Interest Rate For the quarter ended 9.8 % 9.8 % 9.9 % Weighted Average Lender Fee New and Renewed 0.9 % 1.1 % 0.8 % New Net Mortgage Investment Only 1.0 % 1.2 % 0.9 %

Refer to non-IFRS measures section below for net mortgages, enhanced return portfolio investments, adjusted net income and comprehensive income, distributable income and adjusted distributable income. Dividends declared exclude 2023 year-end special dividends paid in March 2024.

Quarterly Conference Call



Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. (ET) which will be followed by a question and answer period with analysts.

To join the Zoom Webinar:

If you are a Guest, please click the link below to join:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82594185755?pwd=M2NmRHYrMnJoK3A3blpSeTNreE9SUT09

Webinar ID: 825 9418 5755

Passcode: 1234

Or Telephone:

Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

Canada: +1 647 374 4685, +1 647 558 0588, +1 778 907 2071, +1 780 666 0144, +1 204 272 7920, +1 438 809 7799, +1 587 328 1099

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kBj4jLpCU

Speakers will receive a separate link to the Webinar.

The playback of the conference call will also be available on www.timbercreekfinancial.com following the call.

About the Company



Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate professionals. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while generating strong risk-adjusted yields for investors. Further information is available on our website, www.timbercreekfinancial.com.

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company prepares and releases financial statements in accordance with IFRS. As a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the Company discloses certain financial measures not recognized under IFRS and that do not have standard meanings prescribed by IFRS (collectively the "non-IFRS measures"). These non-IFRS measures are further described in Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") available on SEDAR+. Certain non-IFRS measures relating to net mortgages, adjusted net income and comprehensive income and adjusted distributable income have been shown below. The Company has presented such non-IFRS measures because the Manager believes they are relevant measures of the Company’s ability to earn and distribute cash dividends to shareholders and to evaluate its performance. The following non-IFRS financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to total net income and comprehensive income or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Company’s performance.

Certain statements contained in this news release may contain projections and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "may", "would", "should", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "objective" and similar expressions may be used to identify forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements reflect the Company's current views, beliefs, assumptions and intentions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including, without limitation, those risks disclosed in the Company's public filings. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by these forward looking statements. The Company does not intend to nor assumes any obligation to update these forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, plans, events or otherwise, unless required by law.

OPERATING RESULTS1

Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,

Year ended

December 31,

NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 2024 2023 2024 2023 2023 Net investment income on financial assets measured at amortized cost $ 26,441 $ 31,471 $ 51,031 $ 64,180 $ 124,205 Fair value gain and other income on financial assets measured at FVTPL 235 306 572 588 1,282 Net rental gain (loss) 389 (293 ) 863 (652 ) (595 ) Fair value gain on real estate properties — — — 63 63 Expenses (3,599 ) (5,139 ) (8,097 ) (9,582 ) (19,140 ) Income from operations $ 23,466 $ 26,345 $ 44,369 $ 54,597 $ 105,815 Financing costs: Financing cost on credit facility (5,571 ) (7,208 ) (9,856 ) (15,106 ) (30,396 ) Financing cost on convertible debentures (2,535 ) (2,249 ) (4,785 ) (4,499 ) (8,998 ) Net income and comprehensive income $ 15,360 $ 16,888 $ 29,728 $ 34,992 $ 66,421 Payout ratio on earnings per share 93.2 % 85.5 % 96.3 % 82.5 % 86.7 % ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Net income and comprehensive income 15,360 16,888 29,728 34,992 66,421 Add: Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial assets measured at FVTPL 357 68 191 11 (342 ) Adjusted net income and comprehensive income1 $ 15,717 $ 16,956 $ 29,919 $ 35,003 $ 66,078 Payout ratio on adjusted earnings per share1 91.1 % 85.1 % 95.7 % 82.5 % 87.2 % DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME Adjusted net income and comprehensive income1 $ 15,717 $ 16,956 $ 29,919 $ 35,003 $ 66,078 Less: Amortization of lender fees (1,678 ) (2,181 ) (3,083 ) (4,646 ) (8,279 ) Add: Lender fees received and receivable 1,828 1,672 3,007 3,381 6,597 Add: Amortization of financing costs, credit facility 200 172 616 425 953 Add: Amortization of financing costs, convertible debentures 285 242 528 486 972 Add: Accretion expense, convertible debentures 136 114 249 227 454 Add: Unrealized fair value (gain) loss on DSU (88 ) (48 ) 65 27 (67 ) Add: Expected credit (recovery) loss (97 ) 875 815 1,175 3,649 Distributable income1 $ 16,303 $ 17,802 $ 32,116 $ 36,078 $ 70,357 Payout ratio on distributable income1 87.8 % 81.1 % 89.2 % 80.1 % 81.9 % PER SHARE INFORMATION Dividends declared to shareholders $ 14,319 $ 14,434 $ 28,638 $ 28,885 $ 57,603 Weighted average common shares (in thousands) 83,010 83,737 83,010 83,760 83,509 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.69 Earnings per share (basic) $ 0.19 $ 0.20 $ 0.36 $ 0.42 $ 0.80 Earnings per share (diluted) $ 0.18 $ 0.20 $ 0.36 $ 0.41 $ 0.78 Adjusted earnings per share (basic)1 $ 0.19 $ 0.20 $ 0.36 $ 0.42 $ 0.79 Adjusted earnings per share (diluted)1 $ 0.19 $ 0.20 $ 0.36 $ 0.41 $ 0.78 Distributable income per share1 $ 0.20 $ 0.21 $ 0.39 $ 0.43 $ 0.84

Refer to non-IFRS measures section.

Net mortgage investments

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except units, per unit amounts and where otherwise noted)

The Company’s exposure to the financial returns is related to the net mortgage investments as mortgage syndication liabilities are non-recourse mortgages with periodic variance having no impact on Company's financial performance. Reconciliation of gross and net mortgage investments balance is as follows:

Net Mortgage Investments June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Mortgage investments, excluding mortgage syndications $ 996,025 $ 943,488 Mortgage syndications 480,277 601,624 Mortgage investments, including mortgage syndications 1,476,302 1,545,112 Mortgage syndication liabilities (480,277 ) (601,624 ) 996,025 943,488 Interest receivable (11,106 ) (14,585 ) Unamortized lender fees 5,408 5,226 Expected credit loss 13,093 12,093 Net mortgage investments $ 1,003,420 $ 946,222

Enhanced return portfolio

As at June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Other loan investments, net of expected credit loss $ 48,422 $ 47,033 Finance lease receivable, measured at amortized cost 6,020 6,020 Investment in participating debentures, measured at FVTPL 2,335 4,380 Joint venture investment in indirect real estate development 2,225 2,225 Investment in equity instrument 3,000 3,000 Total Enhanced Return Portfolio $ 62,002 $ 62,658

Real estate held for sale, net of collateral liability

As at June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Real estate held for sale 130,987 130,987 Real estate held for sale collateral liability (68,787 ) (69,008 ) Total Real Estate held for sale, net of collateral liability $ 62,200 $ 61,979

SOURCE: Timbercreek Financial



For further information, please contact:

Timbercreek Financial

Blair Tamblyn, CEO

Tracy Johnston, CFO

416-923-9967

www.timbercreekfinancial.com