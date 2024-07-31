Breathalyzer Market Size Projected to Surge $9.66 Billion Growth by 2033, Exhibit a CAGR of 16.94%

Newark, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global Breathalyzer market is expected to grow from USD 2.02 Billion in 2023 to USD 9.66 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 16.94% during the forecast period 2024-2033.

The demand is growing due to its broad use in alcohol detection. There are tremendous advancements in technology, and hence, there are improvements in sensor accuracy, connectivity, and portability. Modern breathalyzers generally consist of fuel cell technology that offers highly accurate readings and decreases the chances of false positiveness compared to older semiconductor models. Also, adding digital capabilities helps these devices connect with smartphones and other digital platforms, leading to real-time data tracking and sharing.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global Breathalyzer market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• In April 2013: BACtrack invented the first wireless, affordable smartphone breathalyzer. This device is the first alcohol monitoring device with fuel cell technology, Bluetooth connectivity, and app-enabled features. It helps the user quickly and easily determine their Blood Alcohol Content (BAC), track the results, and share them. This helped the organization expand its market share in the Breathalyzer market.



Market Growth & Trends



Based on one of the studies of 2022, around 25% of all the deaths on the road in the EU are related to alcohol. Globally, there is an estimation of around 1.25 million annual road deaths, and in that, around 273,000 cases were thought to have at least one drunk driver. Based on the recent stats on drunk driving globally, one of the worst offending countries in the world is South Africa. In 2019, it was found that around 27% of the total fatal road accidents were due to drunk driving in South Africa. Other countries are also worse offending, which are spread globally. For instance, in the UK -and Ireland, around 38% of all road fatalities involve alcohol. There is an increase of 11% between 2016 and 2017 in arrests as there is suspicion of drunk driving. These factors are eventually driving the Breathalyzer market. Breathalyzers offer fast and accurate measurement of blood alcohol content (BAC) using the breath sample. It is crucial in several public safety campaigns, such as drink-drive laws and workplace agreements. It is also pretty useful in drug abuse detection. Hence, it's broadly being adopted by law enforcement agencies, individual consumers, and many businesses. Technological advancement is also propelling the growth of the market. The innovation has led to more portable and user-friendly models that can be easily connected to smartphones and offer real-time data and analytics. The advancement in fuel cell technology has improved the accuracy and reliability of these devices, and hence, it has become a trusted tool for combatting an alcohol-related incident. Thus, technological advancements have refined the user experience and expanded the use of breathalyzers in both professional and medical settings. The surge in alcohol-related incidents is supporting the market. The consumption of alcohol weakens cognitive and motor functionality and hence can lead to severe accidents, which can be fatal for everyone involved. Based on one of the studies, in 2022, around 32% of all traffic crash fatalities in the US were related to drunk drivers. Around 13,524 people died in such preventable crashes. On average, in the period of 10 years from 2013 to 2022, around 11,000 people died yearly in drunk driving crashes. Drunk driving is illegal in every state of the US, but still, one person dies in a drunk driving collision every 39 minutes. Hence, the breathalyzer acts as a preventive tool in both professional and personal areas, and it also leads to responsible drinking behaviour, which helps improve public safety.



Key Findings



• In 2023, the fuel cell technology segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 34.81% and market revenue of USD .70 Billion.



The technology segment is divided into semiconductor sensor, fuel cell technology, infrared (IR) spectroscopy and others. In 2023, the fuel cell technology segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 34.81% and market revenue of USD .70 Billion. This technology is broadly used in breathalyzers. Due to fuel cell technology's sensitivity to alcohol, the cases of error in reading ketone and acetone amounts in the breath have been reduced substantially.



• In 2023, the alcohol detection segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 50.21% and market revenue of USD 1.01 Billion.



The application segment is divided into drug abuse detection, alcohol detection and others. In 2023, the alcohol detection segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 50.21% and market revenue of USD 1.01 Billion. It is attributed to surge in the number of accidents due to drunk driving.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Breathalyzer Market:



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North America region occurred as the largest market for the global Breathalyzer industry, with a market share of 44.21% and a market value of around USD .89 Billion in 2023. This share is attributed to the high adoption of breathalyzers in the region and the surge in driving safety awareness. Also, the US is a highly developed economy, so more advanced breathalyzers are broadly used in the region.



Key players operating in the global Breathalyzer market are:



• BACtrack

• Alcolizer Pty Ltd.

• AlcoHawk

• Alere (Abbott)

• Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

• Lifeloc Technologies Inc.

• Breathalyzer.net

• Quest Products, Inc

• Intoximeters

• Lion Laboratories Limited



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global Breathalyzer market based on below mentioned segments:

Global Breathalyzer Market by Technology:



• Semiconductor Sensor

• Fuel Cell Technology

• Infrared (IR) Spectroscopy

• Others



Global Breathalyzer Market by Application:



• Drug Abuse Detection

• Alcohol Detection

• Others



The global Breathalyzer market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



