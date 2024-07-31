Hog Lick Aggregates to Begin Work as Part of the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2)

ARCH2 awarded up to $925 million over project lifetime to jumpstart a regional clean hydrogen economy.

FAIRMONT, W.V., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2) has executed a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED) to receive up to $925 million in federally-funded dollars to spearhead the development of a clean hydrogen hub in Appalachia. This federal funding will unlock billions of dollars in private sector investment to create thousands of well-paying jobs in Appalachia’s emerging hydrogen economy. In partnership with OCED, ARCH2 plans to create a clean, economically viable, and socially equitable hydrogen ecosystem within Appalachia, revitalizing local communities impacted by the energy transition.

As part of ARCH2, Clean Fuel Services LLC (CFS), an affiliate of Hog Lick Aggregates LLC (HLA) plans to construct hydrogen storage and fueling infrastructure (the “CFS Depot”) and purchase hydrogen-fueled heavy- / medium-duty (HD/MD) vehicles to provide transportation services for the HLA quarry and 3rd parties. The CFS Depot, located in Fairmont, WV, would purchase hydrogen from producers within ARCH2 and would include a vehicle maintenance facility that would provide diesel and hydrogen maintenance services to CFS owned vehicles and vehicles owned by 3rd parties.

In October 2023, the DOE selected ARCH2 as one of seven hubs from across the nation to enter award negotiations for the DOE’s Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs Program (H2Hubs). The H2Hubs are a long-term initiative that aim to create regional clusters of clean hydrogen producers, consumers, and connective infrastructure that will form the foundation of a national clean hydrogen network. With a project portfolio that would span West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, ARCH2 plans to leverage the region's vast resources for diverse clean hydrogen production, storage, delivery, and end-use applications. ARCH2 Project Development Partners include Air Liquide, CNX Resources Corp, Enbridge Gas Ohio, Empire Diversified Energy, EQT Corporation, Fidelis New Energy, Hog Lick Aggregates, Hope Gas Inc., Independence Hydrogen Inc., KeyState, and Plug Power. Management of ARCH2 is led by Battelle, Allegheny Science and Technology (AST), GTI Energy, and TRC Companies, with support from the National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL).

