Aluminium Curtain Wall Market Size Projections Exhibit a CAGR of 8%, Likely to Attain a Value of USD 92.83 Billion by 2033

Newark, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 43 billion in 2023 global aluminium curtain wall market will reach USD 92.83 billion in 2033. In architecture and construction, an aluminium curtain wall is utilised. In the industry, it is a non-structural part used for cladding. Adding a coating to anything is essentially what cladding is. They are not the load-bearing wall or structure since they are not non-structural. All they do is hold themselves up. Nonetheless, they possess sufficient strength to endure environmental factors such as intense heat, powerful winds, precipitation, or seismic activity. They are utilised in a wide range of structures, including corporate offices, retail stores, theatres, museums, hospitals, schools, and institutions. These aluminium curtain walls' primary purpose is to improve the building's appearance or aesthetic appeal. They are now an essential component of any contemporary modern building designs. Because of their translucent or transparent character, these walls allow in as much natural light as possible. Additionally, this lessens reliance on artificial lighting, which is better for the environment. In addition, their versatility lies in their ability to be arranged in an extensive range of styles, designs, colours, and shapes based on the individual preferences and likes of the customers. They are incredibly strong, long-lasting, and low maintenance.



Key Insight of the Global Aluminium curtain wall Market



Asia Pacific will dominate the market during the forecast period.



Given the region's robust growing economies, rapid urbanisation and increased disposable income will fuel infrastructure development, which will increase demand for aluminium curtain walls. Industrialization and commercialization will also promote the growth of infrastructure. The building and construction industry will benefit from the government's increased spending on infrastructure, which is encouraging for the market's expansion. The need for curtain walls is being driven by the region's youthful population or demographic, as they are more modern or contemporary and environmentally friendly due to their lower energy use. The area works hard to improve technology and makes improvements to aluminium curtain walls.



The type segment is divided into stick-built, semi-unitized and unitized. In 2023, the unitized segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 41% and revenue of 17.63 billion.



The application segment is divided into commercial and residential. In 2023, the commercial segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 56% and revenue of 24.08 billion.



Advancement in market



Alumil Group, a world leader in the development and manufacture of high-end architectural aluminium systems, has unveiled their most advanced wall cladding solution, the SMARTIA M7000 Barcode Cladding. The Alumil Group's wholly owned subsidiary in India is called Alumil India. This product can be used indoors or outdoors and is designed to suit the requirements of modern wall cladding. The most recent model is especially powerful; it offers enormous structures comprehensive coverage, enhancing both their visual attractiveness and energy efficiency. With the resources this series provides, architects can create original and compelling designs. Customisable profiles, an extensive colour selection, and integration choices with LED lights, perforated panels, and synthetic wood are some of these tools.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The increasing development of infrastructure.



The population's increased disposable income, industrialization, fast urbanisation, and rising government infrastructure spending will all fuel the expansion of the worldwide aluminium curtain wall market. The population's growing disposable income and fast urbanisation have increased demand for a variety of amenities, including homes, shopping centres, schools, hospitals, community centres, and entertainment facilities. Modern aesthetics have seen a rise in the use of aluminium curtain walls. Because aluminium curtain designs offer better aesthetics, more natural light, and less reliance on artificial light, manufacturers and consumers alike are pushing for their use. This supports both modern, aesthetically-focused millennial and Gen Z demands as well as ecological objectives. The room feels lighter, airier, more natural, and more open with aluminium curtain walls. It is very adaptable, flexible, and scalable. Therefore, the market's expansion will be aided by the increasing infrastructural development.



Restraints: The expensive price of an aluminium curtain wall.



Aluminium curtain walls are pricy because they are made of premium, high-tech materials with cutting-edge characteristics that make them perfect for use in any type of construction. In order for these materials to be robust enough to endure the extremes of temperature, wind, rain, and tectonic movements on high-rise buildings, they must be mixed with additional materials. Moreover, the construction and installation of these barriers on such large buildings are the result of a precise science. The expenses are increased by the design, cutting, installation, transportation, and logistics in addition to the production and assembly of these components. The need for skilled staff is another factor driving up expenses. Thus, the high price of aluminium curtain walls prevents consumers with small financial outlays from purchasing them, which hinders the market's expansion.



Opportunities: developments in technology.



As aluminium curtain walls become more and more popular in contemporary construction, there is a rising desire to enhance them in order to increase their functionality and performance. Innovations in raw materials, production procedures, installation techniques, and maintenance needs are all part of technological progress. For example, stronger, more resilient, efficient, and longer-lasting aluminium is now possible because to new materials. The market is expanding as smart glasses enter the market which improve or regulate the amount of light that enters a space by analysing indoor and exterior dynamics. with robots and automated installation, installation has become more straightforward and accident-free. Similar breakthroughs made possible by technology developments will support the expansion and expansion of the worldwide aluminium curtain wall industry.



Challenges: Limitations of aluminium curtain walls.



Although strong and reliable, they are vulnerable to breakage or damage with strong enough winds or seismic activities. They are also more prone to breakage if there are untoward accidents or vandalism. They need to be regularly inspected to ensure that they have not received any breakage or damage that might reduce the lifespan of the structure or cause damage to other property or lives. Such vulnerabilities raise doubts about the safety of aluminium curtain walls and therefore will challenge the market’s growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global aluminium curtain wall market are:



• Alumil Aluminium Industry S.A.

• Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

• GUTMANN AG

• Hansen Group Ltd.

• Arconic

• Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope

• Permasteelisa Group

• Reynaers Aluminium

• Schüco International

• EFCO Corporation



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Type



• Stick-Built

• Semi-Unitized

• Unitized



By Application



• Commercial

• Residential



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



