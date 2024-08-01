Global Prenatal Vitamin Supplement Market is expected to reach USD 1,542.4 million by 2034, rising at a 10.1% CAGR - FMI Report

NEWARK, Del, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The prenatal vitamin supplement market size is estimated to be worth USD 589.6 million in 2024 and is projected to be valued at USD 1,542.4 million in 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, the industry is expected to register a CAGR of 10.1%.



Heightened awareness among expectant mothers regarding the significance of prenatal nutrition for maternal and fetal health is fostering increased demand for prenatal vitamin supplements. This surge in awareness reflects women's proactive efforts to fulfill their nutritional requirements throughout pregnancy, further driving the market for prenatal vitamin supplements.

Rising disposable incomes enable more consumers to afford prenatal supplements, contributing to market growth. As economic conditions improve, consumers are more willing to invest in their health and the health of their babies through supplementation.

Despite fluctuations, birth rates in many regions remain steady or are experiencing an upward trend. With more pregnancies occurring, there is a corresponding increase in demand for prenatal vitamin supplements to support maternal and fetal health.

Healthcare professionals, including obstetricians and gynecologists, routinely recommend prenatal vitamin supplements to pregnant women. These endorsements from trusted medical professionals significantly influence consumer purchasing decisions and contribute to market growth.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

From 2019 to 2023, the prenatal vitamin supplement market expanded at a CAGR of 9.6%.

Based on product type, the pharmaceutical products segment is expected to account for a market share of 88.5% in 2024.

The prenatal vitamin supplement demand in Germany is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% through 2034.

In the United States prenatal vitamin supplement industry is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2034.

The United Kingdom is projected to expand by a value CAGR of 8.9% between 2024 and 2034.

The prenatal vitamin supplement market in France is anticipated to record a CAGR of 12.6% during 2034.

“The prenatal vitamin supplement market is being propelled by increasing maternal age, rising healthcare awareness, and the growing trend towards preventive healthcare,” - Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights



Competitive Landscape

Prenatal vitamin supplement manufacturers are actively embracing advanced technologies to cater to the rising consumer demand for healthy nutrition. Leading companies are developing innovative supplement formulations free from synthetic additives, in response to the growing preference for natural and chemical-free options.

Rainbow Light has unveiled its Prenatal One Multi, a cutting-edge offering featuring a food-based multivitamin formulation designed to deliver comprehensive nourishment for both mother and baby. This innovative product is enhanced with probiotics and enzymes, ensuring easy digestion and absorption.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. - manufactures the widely recognized brand, "Vitafusion," which includes prenatal gummies formulated with essential vitamins and minerals for expectant mothers.

Country Life, LLC. - specializes in producing natural and organic supplements, including prenatal vitamins, designed to meet the unique nutritional needs of pregnant women.



Key Companies Profiled

Biotics Research Corporation

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Country Life LLC

Garden of Life

Rainbow Light

MegaFood

Metagenics Inc.

Pharmavite

Thorne

Procter & Gamble

Nordic Naturals



More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global prenatal vitamin supplement market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034

To understand opportunities in the prenatal vitamin supplement industry, the industry is segmented based on product (Confectionery Products, Pharmaceutical Products) by sales channel (Hospital and Clinics, Over the Counter Supplements (OTC), Online) and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa).

Prenatal Vitamin Supplement Market - Key Segments

By Product Type:

Confectionery Products Gummies Chews Others

Pharmaceutical Products Capsule Tablets/Pills Soft Gels Liquid





By Sales Channel:

Hospital and Clinics

Over the Counter Supplements (OTC) Drug Stores and Pharmacies Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Health and wellness Stores Specialty Stores Departmental Stores

Online Company Website 3rd party /Mass Merchandiser





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa



아시아의 임산부 비타민 보충제 시장은 인식의 증가, 의료 인프라의 개선, 소비자 선호도의 변화에 힘입어 상당한 성장이 예상됩니다. 중국, 인도, 일본, 한국, 인도네시아와 같은 국가들이 독특한 시장 특성과 트렌드로 선도하고 있습니다.

산업 수요

임산부 비타민 보충제의 수요는 다음과 같은 여러 요인으로 인해 꾸준히 증가하고 있습니다:

인식의 증가: 태아 발달과 산모 건강을 위한 임신 전 영양의 중요성에 대한 인식이 높아지면서 수요가 증가하고 있습니다. 출생률 증가: 일부 지역에서는 높은 출생률이 임산부 비타민의 필요성을 더욱 증가시키고 있습니다. 의료 권장 사항: 의료 전문가들이 임산부에게 임산부 비타민을 권장함으로써 복용률이 높아지고 있습니다. 영양 결핍: 임산부들 사이에서 엽산, 철분, 칼슘과 같은 비타민 결핍이 일반적이어서 보충제 사용이 증가하고 있습니다. 건강 의식 증가: 건강과 웰빙 트렌드의 전반적인 증가로 임산부들이 임산부 비타민을 찾게 되고 있습니다.



트렌드

임산부 비타민 보충제 시장을 형성하는 몇 가지 주요 트렌드는 다음과 같습니다:

천연 및 유기농 제품: 소비자들이 건강에 더 신경을 쓰고 합성 성분을 피하려는 경향이 커지면서 천연 및 유기농 임산부 비타민에 대한 선호가 증가하고 있습니다. 맞춤형 보충제: 개인의 건강 요구와 유전자 프로필에 따라 맞춤형 영양을 제공하는 기업들이 인기를 끌고 있습니다. 혁신적인 전달 형태: 전통적인 알약보다 섭취가 용이한 젤리, 씹을 수 있는 보충제, 액체 보충제가 인기를 끌고 있습니다. 전자상거래 성장: 임산부 비타민의 온라인 판매가 증가하면서 소비자들이 편리하게 접근하고 다양한 제품을 선택할 수 있습니다. 지속 가능성에 중점: 지속 가능하고 친환경적인 포장과 원료 공급이 소비자들에게 중요해지고 있습니다.



성장

임산부 비타민 보충제 시장은 다음과 같은 요인들로 인해 크게 성장할 것으로 예상됩니다:

기술 발전: 개선된 보충제 포뮬레이션과 전달 방법이 제품 효능과 소비자 매력을 높입니다. 중산층의 확대: 신흥 시장에서의 경제 성장이 가처분 소득을 증가시켜 더 많은 사람들이 임산부 비타민을 구입할 수 있게 합니다. 정부의 이니셔티브: 산모 건강 개선을 위한 공공 보건 캠페인과 정부 이니셔티브가 시장 성장을 촉진하고 있습니다. 의료 인프라: 개발도상 지역의 개선된 의료 인프라가 임산부 보충제의 유통과 인식을 지원합니다. 연구 및 개발: 더 효과적이고 안전한 임산부 비타민을 개발하기 위한 지속적인 연구 및 개발 노력이 시장 확대를 도모하고 있습니다.



주요 아시아 국가

아시아에서 임산부 비타민 보충제 시장의 주요 국가들은 다음과 같습니다:

중국 시장 규모 : 중국은 방대한 인구와 임산부 관리에 대한 인식 증가로 인해 큰 시장을 보유하고 있습니다.

: 중국은 방대한 인구와 임산부 관리에 대한 인식 증가로 인해 큰 시장을 보유하고 있습니다. 트렌드: 고급 수입 임산부 비타민과 유기농 제품에 대한 강한 선호가 있습니다. 인도 시장 규모 : 인도는 가처분 소득 증가와 높은 출생률로 인해 시장이 급속히 확대되고 있습니다.

: 인도는 가처분 소득 증가와 높은 출생률로 인해 시장이 급속히 확대되고 있습니다. 트렌드: 경제적이면서도 효과적인 보충제에 대한 수요가 있으며, 일반적인 영양 결핍 문제를 해결하는 데 중점을 둡니다. 일본 시장 규모 : 일본은 높은 인식과 사용률을 보이는 성숙한 시장을 보유하고 있습니다.

: 일본은 높은 인식과 사용률을 보이는 성숙한 시장을 보유하고 있습니다. 트렌드: 안전성과 효능에 중점을 둔 고품질, 과학적으로 입증된 제품을 선호합니다. 한국 시장 규모 : 건강에 신경 쓰는 인구와 발전된 의료 시스템에 의해 시장이 성장하고 있습니다.

: 건강에 신경 쓰는 인구와 발전된 의료 시스템에 의해 시장이 성장하고 있습니다. 트렌드: 젤리와 액체 형태의 보충제와 같은 혁신적인 전달 형태가 인기를 끌고 있습니다. 인도네시아 시장 규모 : 인도네시아는 인식 증가와 의료 인프라 개선으로 인해 시장이 발전하고 있습니다.

: 인도네시아는 인식 증가와 의료 인프라 개선으로 인해 시장이 발전하고 있습니다. 트렌드: 저렴한 임산부 비타민에 대한 수요가 증가하고 있으며, 농촌 지역의 유통 채널 개선을 위한 노력이 이루어지고 있습니다.



Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

