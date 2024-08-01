ARBOR REALTY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (“Arbor Realty” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ABR) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Arbor Realty securities between May 7, 2021 and July 11, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 30, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Click here to participate in the action.

Arbor Realty invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States.

The Arbor Realty class action lawsuit alleges that defendants provided investors with material information concerning Arbor Realty’s continual claims of strong health of their loan book which materially misled and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

The Arbor Realty class action lawsuit further alleges that on July 12, 2024, Bloomberg reported that Arbor Realty was being probed by federal prosecutors and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in New York and that “[t]he investigators are inquiring about lending practices and the company’s claims about the performance of their loan book.” On this news, the price of Arbor Realty stock fell 17%, according to the complaint.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Arbor Realty shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: