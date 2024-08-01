Pixelated Crumpet Launches Business Consulting and Marketing Solutions for Gen Z and Gen Alpha

LONDON, UK, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business consulting and marketing company Pixelated Crumpet ( https://www.pixelatedcrumpet.com ) unveils its business consulting and marketing solutions for Gen Z and Gen Alpha. The company is positioned to revitalise the industry by focusing on younger demographics. Sparkeey Socials, a custom networking event for professionals and founders, makes its inaugural debut in a format designed to capture the attention of upwardly mobile Gen Z.





Business branding and marketing are highly volatile. Despite the industry's stressors, a new formidable player is on the frontlines. Pixelated Crumpet , a firm specialising in Gen Z and Gen Alpha business consultancy and marketing, recently received attention from young consumers and senior executives alike.

Asha Nico Venkataramani founded the company and carved out a niche by focusing on the unique preferences and behaviours of Generation Z. Its creation is necessitated by a gap in professional consulting services – of which is greatly needed for marketing and launching new age consumer products in global markets.

Pixelated Crumpet's offerings include a range of services combining traditional business strategies and the digital-first mindset of consumers. The company is also launching Sparkeey Socials, a series of premium, golden-ticketed business summits in London that cater quality content in a format specifically to both success oriented individuals and Gen Z itself.

A Novel Perspective on Marketing: Pixelated Crumpet's Vision

Pixelated Crumpet is not just another business and marketing consultancy. The company prides itself on its outlook on branding and marketing, which is anchored on the behaviours of Gen Z. "We are a creative business marketing consulting team that talks Gen Z through A," says Venkataramani. We bridge business with generations, focusing on Gen Z and Alpha. We are building the brands, franchises, business leaders, products, and workplaces of the future."

The company's services include brand strategy development, business plan design, go-to global market positioning, product strategy, and impact design in product and business. Pixelated Crumpet's specialisation in Gen Z marketing is a significant differentiator in the crowded branding and marketing consultancies field.

Gen Z, born between 1997 and 2012, values authenticity, inclusivity, and digital engagement. They are digital natives who have grown up with technology and social media, making traditional marketing procedures less effective.

Current market trends support Pixelated Crumpet's strategy. According to an eMarketer report, by 2027, 97% of Gen Zers will be mobile banking users, the highest proportion of all generations.

Both paid and organic social media prove more impactful than traditional advertising in raising product awareness among Gen Z. Approximately 22% of Gen Zers regard influencer content as their most trusted source of information on social platforms, matching the proportion who trust traditional ads the most.

Sparkeey Socials: A New Platform for Gen Z Engagement

Among Pixelated Crumpet's standout initiatives is Sparkeey Socials, a series of premium, golden-ticketed business summits explicitly designed for Gen Z. These events extend beyond typical business conferences. Instead, they are structured as inclusive fireside sessions featuring speakers who are experts in their fields and who understand the future relevance of their content.

"Sparkeey Innovation & Tech Summits are not start-up pitches or tech demos," explains Asha Nico Venkataramani. "They are in-person masterclasses with a Gen Z focus from speakers who really know what they are talking about. The content is tailored to be future-relevant."

These events blend content relevant to the future with networking opportunities for C-suite leaders, start-up founders, and influencers. The format allows for approximately 150 attendees per event, creating an intimate setting where meaningful connections can be made. The organisers carefully select keynote speakers for their competence and relevance to the future, aiming to adopt a more social air to the experience.

The Sparkeey Socials events recognise and ride on the contribution of the creator economy, the reality of hybrid workplaces, nomadic lifestyles, and the intertwining of business with positive societal impact.

Plans for Expansion

Analysts project that Pixelated Crumpet will experience significant growth as it capitalises on the increasing demand for specialised Gen Z marketing. The company's comprehensive strategies specifically gear itself toward the digital market space. The expanding SocialFi market itself, which combines social media and finance, presents new opportunities for Pixelated Crumpet as it seeks to expand further.

"We want to be the foremost authority on business imprinting what Gen Z and Gen Alpha want. Sparkeey Socials are just the start," concludes Asha Venkataramani.

Pixelated Crumpet is a business branding and marketing consultancy focusing on strategy, branding, and business services. The company strives to bridge businesses with Gen Z and Alpha generations, offering marketing solutions that integrate design thinking into real-world strategy.

