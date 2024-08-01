MACROGENICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MacroGenics, Inc. - MGNX

NEW ORLEANS, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until September 24, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against MacroGenics, Inc. (or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: MGNX), if they purchased the Company’s shares or sold the Company’s puts between March 7, 2024 to May 9, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland.

Get Help

MacroGenics investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-mgnx-1/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

MacroGenics and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 9, 2024, the Company disclosed that five patients had died in a study of the company’s cancer drug, vobra duo, two of which it had deemed unrelated to the drug, and that “[t]he latter three deaths are being investigated, as follow-up is incomplete on this ongoing trial.” On this news, the price of MacroGenics’ shares fell from $14.67 per share on May 9, 2024, to $3.31 per share on May 10, 2024.

The case is Crain v. MacroGenics, Inc., et al., No. 24-cv-02184.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.