1st August 2024
PayPoint plc
("PayPoint" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).
Ordinary Shares
|Date of purchase:
|31st July 2024
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|25,109
|Lowest price per share (pence):
|687.00
|Highest price per share (pence):
|700.00
|Weighted average price per day (pence):
|693.7118
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.
Aggregate information:
|Venue
|Volume-weighted average price (p)
|Aggregated volume
|Lowest price per share (p)
|Highest price per share (p)
|XLON
|693.7118
|25,109
|687.00
|700.00
Individual Transactions
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:
|Date and time of each trade
|Number of shares purchased
|Price (pence per share)
|Trading Venue
|Transaction Reference Number
|31 July 2024 08:35:33
|1,127
|700.00
|XLON
|00289974885TRLO1
|31 July 2024 08:36:28
|59
|700.00
|XLON
|00289975852TRLO1
|31 July 2024 08:36:28
|56
|700.00
|XLON
|00289975853TRLO1
|31 July 2024 08:51:48
|613
|700.00
|XLON
|00289991662TRLO1
|31 July 2024 08:54:19
|120
|700.00
|XLON
|00289994131TRLO1
|31 July 2024 08:57:34
|48
|700.00
|XLON
|00289997274TRLO1
|31 July 2024 09:01:56
|244
|698.00
|XLON
|00290001843TRLO1
|31 July 2024 09:10:23
|10,000
|698.00
|XLON
|00290010098TRLO1
|31 July 2024 09:14:27
|121
|698.00
|XLON
|00290014055TRLO1
|31 July 2024 09:14:27
|130
|698.00
|XLON
|00290014056TRLO1
|31 July 2024 09:20:41
|118
|696.00
|XLON
|00290021096TRLO1
|31 July 2024 10:21:42
|117
|692.00
|XLON
|00290082250TRLO1
|31 July 2024 10:21:42
|117
|692.00
|XLON
|00290082251TRLO1
|31 July 2024 10:21:42
|117
|692.00
|XLON
|00290082252TRLO1
|31 July 2024 10:33:02
|11
|690.00
|XLON
|00290093403TRLO1
|31 July 2024 10:33:02
|106
|690.00
|XLON
|00290093404TRLO1
|31 July 2024 11:57:03
|118
|689.00
|XLON
|00290121226TRLO1
|31 July 2024 12:07:04
|118
|688.00
|XLON
|00290122012TRLO1
|31 July 2024 12:07:04
|459
|688.00
|XLON
|00290122013TRLO1
|31 July 2024 12:07:04
|115
|688.00
|XLON
|00290122014TRLO1
|31 July 2024 12:07:04
|130
|688.00
|XLON
|00290122015TRLO1
|31 July 2024 12:07:04
|122
|688.00
|XLON
|00290122016TRLO1
|31 July 2024 12:35:06
|11
|691.00
|XLON
|00290122654TRLO1
|31 July 2024 12:35:06
|113
|691.00
|XLON
|00290122655TRLO1
|31 July 2024 13:08:55
|400
|695.00
|XLON
|00290123383TRLO1
|31 July 2024 14:15:02
|127
|695.00
|XLON
|00290125593TRLO1
|31 July 2024 14:21:25
|245
|694.00
|XLON
|00290125993TRLO1
|31 July 2024 14:21:25
|148
|694.00
|XLON
|00290125994TRLO1
|31 July 2024 14:30:34
|247
|691.00
|XLON
|00290126491TRLO1
|31 July 2024 14:30:34
|123
|691.00
|XLON
|00290126492TRLO1
|31 July 2024 14:30:51
|349
|688.00
|XLON
|00290126504TRLO1
|31 July 2024 14:31:00
|278
|687.00
|XLON
|00290126508TRLO1
|31 July 2024 14:31:00
|85
|687.00
|XLON
|00290126509TRLO1
|31 July 2024 14:32:55
|104
|690.00
|XLON
|00290126597TRLO1
|31 July 2024 14:32:55
|393
|690.00
|XLON
|00290126598TRLO1
|31 July 2024 14:32:55
|130
|690.00
|XLON
|00290126599TRLO1
|31 July 2024 14:35:14
|3
|690.00
|XLON
|00290126706TRLO1
|31 July 2024 14:35:14
|319
|690.00
|XLON
|00290126707TRLO1
|31 July 2024 14:35:14
|122
|690.00
|XLON
|00290126708TRLO1
|31 July 2024 14:44:39
|115
|688.00
|XLON
|00290127433TRLO1
|31 July 2024 15:07:18
|5,000
|688.00
|XLON
|00290128400TRLO1
|31 July 2024 15:20:18
|203
|689.00
|XLON
|00290129538TRLO1
|31 July 2024 15:20:18
|165
|690.00
|XLON
|00290129539TRLO1
|31 July 2024 15:20:18
|177
|690.00
|XLON
|00290129540TRLO1
|31 July 2024 15:20:18
|89
|690.00
|XLON
|00290129541TRLO1
|31 July 2024 15:20:18
|113
|690.00
|XLON
|00290129547TRLO1
|31 July 2024 15:29:41
|114
|690.00
|XLON
|00290129931TRLO1
|31 July 2024 15:54:12
|118
|688.00
|XLON
|00290130889TRLO1
|31 July 2024 15:54:12
|600
|688.00
|XLON
|00290130890TRLO1
|31 July 2024 15:54:12
|110
|688.00
|XLON
|00290130891TRLO1
|31 July 2024 15:54:13
|278
|688.00
|XLON
|00290130894TRLO1
|31 July 2024 16:10:11
|11
|689.00
|XLON
|00290131449TRLO1
|31 July 2024 16:14:06
|12
|689.00
|XLON
|00290131687TRLO1
|31 July 2024 16:14:06
|11
|689.00
|XLON
|00290131688TRLO1
|31 July 2024 16:19:33
|84
|689.00
|XLON
|00290131979TRLO1
|31 July 2024 16:19:33
|23
|689.00
|XLON
|00290131980TRLO1
|31 July 2024 16:21:34
|501
|689.00
|XLON
|00290132129TRLO1
|31 July 2024 16:21:34
|22
|689.00
|XLON
|00290132130TRLO1
For further information please contact:
PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970
FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801
Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970