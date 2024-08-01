SINGAPORE, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 1.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Instadapp for Enhanced DeFi Interactions

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Instadapp, a comprehensive DeFi platform that aggregates multiple DeFi protocols into one upgradable smart contract layer. Thanks to this integration, OKX Wallet users can access Instadapp and its features via web extension.

Key features of Instadapp include:

Unified DeFi Management : Manage multiple DeFi protocols from a single platform, streamlining your DeFi activities

: Manage multiple DeFi protocols from a single platform, streamlining your DeFi activities Smart Contract Upgradability : Enjoy the benefits of Instadapp's upgradable smart contract layer, ensuring access to the latest DeFi innovations

: Enjoy the benefits of Instadapp's upgradable smart contract layer, ensuring access to the latest DeFi innovations Account Extensions : Utilize unique account extensions to access new functionalities and optimize your DeFi strategies

: Utilize unique account extensions to access new functionalities and optimize your DeFi strategies Enhanced Security: Benefit from Instadapp's robust security measures, ensuring safe and secure interactions with DeFi protocols

Connecting to Instadapp is simple: users need to select ‘Connect Wallet’ and choose ‘OKX Wallet,’ then log in through the web extension available on Chrome or Firefox.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet. OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 300,000 tokens and 490+ decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. It is also dedicated to expanding its educational resources through OKX Learn, making digital assets accessible and understandable for a broader audience.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.