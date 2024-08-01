Innovations In Employee Communications Conference: Powerful, New Internal Communications Strategies to Improve Workforce And Drive Results (Chicago, US - Sept 17-19, 2024 - In-Person/Online Options)

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3rd Annual Innovations In Employee Communications: Powerful, New Internal Communications Strategies To Engage And Connect Your Workforce And Drive Business Results" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Internal Communicators Are Uniquely Positioned To Build A Culture Of Fearless Innovation. Join Your Peers For This 2 - 3 Day Conference To Learn Innovative Internal Communication Ideas To Enhance Future Progress At Your Organization.

This immersive 3 day conference is tailored for professionals in Employee Communications and Human Resources. Gain valuable insights and strategic guidance to shape your innovative employee communication strategies in 2024 and beyond. Join this event to connect with industry experts, thought leaders, HR professionals, and communication specialists. Explore best practices and emerging trends in employee communications that will elevate your organization's engagement and success.

Attend this conference to discover the unconventional communication strategies that motivate employees to not only think outside the box, but to embrace the fact that in today's ever-changing business environment, there is no box. Learn how to:

Insights into the latest trends and innovations in employee communications, including emerging technologies and strategies.

Innovative communication tools and techniques to effectively engage and connect with employees, leading to improved internal communication strategies.

How innovative communication practices can positively impact employee engagement, morale, and overall productivity.

Insights into aligning communication strategies with overall organizational goals and objectives.

How innovative communication approaches can address challenges related to remote work, dispersed teams, and flexible work arrangements.

How to integrate innovative communication approaches into crisis communication plans, ensuring effective communication during challenging times.

Outline a clear and informative internal communications strategy that includes WFH policies, time-off, and travel safety protocols.

Utilize the right communication tools and channels for your employees - keep it simple and easy to adopt.

Make your communications visual when possible - digital signage, videos, internal social networks, and more.

Put strategies and resources in place to communicate with a divided and dispersed workforce.

Develop and provide consistent messaging across channels and departments to avoid any miscommunication.

Benefits Of Attending This Conference:

Building a valuable network with industry experts, thought leaders, and peers in the field of employee communications

Learning about innovative methods for gathering employee feedback and measuring the effectiveness of communication strategies

Gaining valuable insights and best practices from industry experts and peers

Learning about the latest trends and technologies in internal communication

Discovering new strategies for fostering employee engagement and connection

Acquiring new skills and knowledge to enhance your internal communication strategy

Staying up-to-date on industry developments and emerging best practices

Having the opportunity to ask questions and receive feedback from expert

Enhancing your personal and professional brand by attending a prestigious industry event

Experiencing the vibrant and diverse city of Chicago

Returning to work with fresh perspectives and ideas to apply to your organization

Opportunity to have your communication questions answered in real-time with a group of your communications and HR peers who are facing the same challenges maximize your time by signing up for our Pre-Conference Workshops on Tuesday, September 24th. The interactive, small group workshops, led by thought leaders and experts on corporate communications prepare you for the 2-day conference, provide you with practical answers to questions that keep you up at night, and inspire you to creatively tackle your most pressing employee communications challenges. We'll wrap up Tuesday with a networking reception hosted by the Dutch treat dinner out on the town!

Included In Your Registration: With Your 3 - Day (In-Person( Pass, You'll Have Access To:

Three full days of valuable content and networking opportunities, designed to help you build connections and drive success in your internal communications role.

20+ speakers who will share their expertise, insights, and best practices on a range of topics related to strategic internal communications and fostering a culture of connection

An interactive pre-conference workshop day, featuring smaller group sessions focused on specific topics to help you set the foundation for the main conference.

A bonus networking reception exclusively for workshop attendees and speakers, providing a valuable opportunity to connect with others in the industry.

A comprehensive contact list of all attendees, which you can use for future networking and professional development.

A certificate of completion for CEUs, recognizing your participation in this valuable professional development opportunity.

Breakout groups and peer-led case studies and panels, give you the chance to connect with and learn from your peers in the industry.

Additional networking breakouts throughout the conference provided valuable opportunities to connect with other communication professionals

Continental breakfast, coffee, and refreshments throughout the conference to keep you fuelled and energized as you learn and connect

Who Should Attend:

Internal Communications

Employee Engagement

Brand Communication

Strategic Communications

Employee Communication

Digital Communications

Global Communications

Corporate Communications

Marketing Communications

Agenda:

Pre-Conference Workshops: Find Out Why These Workshops Are Consistently Rated As Valuable Time Spent! (In-Person Attendees Only)

9:00 am - 9:30 am

Continental Breakfast, Coffee & Registration

9:30 am - 10:45 am

Workshop A: Crafting a Human-Centric Communications Strategy Preston Lewis, Founder & CEO - Intactic

10:45 am - 11:00 am

Morning Refreshments & Networking Break

11:00 am - 12:15 pm

Workshop B: User Testing for Communicators: Enhancing Engagement and Effectiveness Rachel Folz, Director of Product - Cerkl

12:15 pm - 1:45 pm

Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone-Reservations Are Booked!

1:45 pm - 3:00 pm

Workshop C: Enhancing Employee Communication for a Thriving Workplace

3:00 pm - 3:15 pm

Afternoon Refreshments & Stretch Break

3:15 pm - 4:30 pm

Workshop D: AI-Driven Engagement: Transforming Employee Communications in the Digital Era

4:30 pm - 4:45 pm

Close Of Workshops

5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Networking Reception For Workshop Attendees, Speakers & Sponsors @ Venue Bar

6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Dinner With A Group-Reservations Have Been Made To Take In The Sights Of Chicago

Day 1: General Session

8:30 am - 9:00 am

Registration: Badges, Breakfast, & Beverages

9:00 am - 9:30 am

Chairperson's Welcome & Speed Networking Preston Lewis, Founder & CEO - Intactic

9:30 am - 10:05 am

Beyond Assimilation: Navigating Diversity in Workplace Communication Yesenia Estrada, Talent Acquisition Partner - Lions Club International

10:05 am - 10:40 am

"You Don't Have a Traditional Communications Background." That's Right, I Don't. Jill Mack, Senior Principal, Communication - Discover

10:40 am - 11:10 am

Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors

11:10 am - 11:45 am

Building Digital Leadership to Drive Communication Nathaniel Beck, IT Manager O365 Platform & Collaboration - Johnson Controls

11:45 am - 12:20 pm

Fireside Chat: Internal Communications Best Practices Ali Mallett, Senior Communications Strategist - Paycor Valarie McCarthy, Senior Manager, Internal Communications - Paycor Nico Black, Head of Growth - Cerkl

12:20 pm - 2:15 pm

Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone - Reservations Are Booked!

2:15 pm - 2:50 pm

Interactive Session: Hands-On Sessions for Mastering Virtual Communication Tools

2:50 pm - 3:25 pm

Leveraging AI for Real-Time Employee Interaction

3:25 pm - 4:05 pm

Afternoon Refreshments, Networking Break + Demo From Your Sponsors

4:05 pm - 4:45 pm

Panel Discussion: Building a Culture of Transparency: Communication as a Trust-Building Tool Matthew Tiefenbrun, Senior Manager, Marketing Readiness - U.S. Cellular Madeline Temple, Director, Brand & Communications - Sphera Agatha Newman, Director, Strategic Planning + Communications, Medical & Development - Astellas Pharma Astrid Greve-Spencer, Global Director, Corporate Affairs & Communications - Wolters Kluwer Enablon Business

Preston Lewis, Founder & CEO - Intactic

5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Close Of Day 1-Join Us For A Networking Reception @ Venue Bar

6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Dinner With A Group-Reservations Have Been Made

Day 2: General Session

8:30 am - 9:00 am

Breakfast & Visit Your Sponsors

9:00 am - 9:30 am

The Business of EX (Employee Experience)

Preston Lewis, Founder & CEO - Intactic

9:30 am - 10:05 am

Inclusive Communication: Ensuring Equity and Diversity in HR Messaging

10:05 am - 10:40 am

Innovative Methods for Real-Time Employee Insights

10:40 am - 11:10 am

Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors

11:10 am - 11:45 am

Interactive Strategies for Boosting Employee Morale

11:45 am - 12:30 pm

Panel Discussion: Crisis Communication: Strategies for Keeping Employees Informed and Calm Lesley LaBerge Miller, Communications Manager - Ulta Beauty

Moderator: Preston Lewis, CEO - Intactic

12:30 pm - 12:45 pm

Key Takeaways, Conference Wrap-Up

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zeyrkl

