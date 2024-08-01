Spain Electric Vehicle and Charging Infrastructure Market Databook 2024: Compound Annual Growth Rate of 20% Forecast During 2024-2028, with Market to Reach $9 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Electric Vehicle and Charging Infrastructure Market Databook - 75+ KPIs Covering EV Market Size by Value and Volume, Vehicle Type, Price Point, Propulsion Type, Component, Location - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The electric vehicle market in Spain is expected to grow by 27% on an annual basis to reach US$4.3 billion in 2024. Electric vehicle adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 20% during 2024-2028. The electric vehicle market in Spain will increase from US$3.4 billion in 2023 to reach US$9 billion in 2028.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the electric vehicle and charging infrastructure market, value and volume metrics covering market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. with over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of electric vehicle market dynamics, market size and forecast, and charging infrastructure market statistics.
This report provides the overall vehicle market of the country by value and volume. Further, it breaks down electric and charging infrastructure market. Market opportunity for the electric vehicle segment has been further broken down by type of vehicle driven, car segments, class of vehicles, propulsion type, distance range and by components in Spain.
The electric vehicle charging infrastructure module provides market size data by number of charging stations, and number of charging points. Market opportunity is broken down by type of chargers, by location of charging points, by charging speed, by connection phase, by type of connectivity and by charger connectivity infrastructure.
Report Scope
This report provides in-depth data-centric analysis of Electric Vehicle and Charging Infrastructure Market in Spain through 97 tables and 119 charts. Below is a summary of key market segments:
Spain Overall Vehicle Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics
- Market size by value
- Market size by volume
Spain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast
- Market size by value
- Market size by volume
Spain Electric Vehicle Market Volume By Drive Segment
- Front Wheel Drive
- Rear Wheel Drive
- All-Wheel Drive
Spain Electric Vehicle Market Value and Volume By Car Segment
- Passenger Car
- Commercial Vehicle
Spain Electric Vehicle Market Value and Volume By Passenger Car Segment
- Small Car
- Medium Car
- Crossover Car
- Large Car
- SUV
Spain Electric Vehicle Market Value and Volume By Commercial Vehicle Segment
- Light Duty Vehicle (Class 1-Class 3)
- Medium Duty Vehicle (Class 4-Class 6)
- Heavy Duty Vehicle (Class 7-Class 8)
Spain Electric Vehicle Market Value By Vehicle Class
- Low-Priced
- Mid-Priced
- Luxury Class
Spain Electric Vehicle Market Value By Powertrain
- Parallel Hybrid
- Series Hybrid
- Combined Hybrid
Spain Electric Vehicle Market Value By Distance Range
- Up to 150 Miles
- 151-300 Miles
- Above 300 Miles
Spain Electric Vehicle Market Value By Charging Type
- Normal Charging
- Super Charging
Spain Electric Vehicle Market Value By Propulsion Type
- Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)
- Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)
- Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)
- Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)
Spain Electric Vehicle Market Value and Volume By Vehicle Type
- Two Wheelers (e2W)
- Three-Wheeler (e3W)
- Four Wheelers (e4W)
- Electric Buses
Spain Electric Vehicle Market Value By Cities
- Tier 1 Cities
- Tier 2 Cities
- Tier 3 Cities
Spain Electric Vehicle Market Value By Components
- Battery Cells & Packs
- On-Board Charge
- Motor
- Reducer
- Power Control Unit
- Battery Management System
- Fuel Processor
- Power Conditioner
- Air Compressor
- Humidifier
Spain Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Value
Spain Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Volume
- Number of Charging Points
- Number of Charging Stations
Spain Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Points By Charging Type
- Level 1 - 240 (V)
- Level 2 - 120 (V)
- Direct Current (DC)
Spain Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Stations By Charging Type
- Level 1 - 240 (V)
- Level 2 - 120 (V)
- Direct Current (DC)
Spain Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Points By Location
- Residential and Destination
- Streets
- Workplaces
- Flew depots
Spain Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Points By Charging Speed
- Slow
- Fast
- Rapid
- Ultrarapid
Spain Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Stations By Charging Speed
- Slow
- Fast
- Rapid
- Ultrarapid
Spain Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Points By Vehicle
- Passenger Cars
- Buses
- Trucks
- Light Commercial Vehicles
Spain Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Points By Connection Phase
- Single Phase
- Three Phase
Spain Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Points By Infrastructure Type
- CSS
- CHAdeMO
- GB/T
- Other
Spain Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Points By Connectivity
- Smart Charging Station
- Non-Connected Charging Station
