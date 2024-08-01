Recycled Plastics in the Construction Market 2024, with Profiles of Centriforce Products, Eden Renewable Innovations, JD Composites, MBA Polymers, Plasta, Renco, The Good Plastic Co. & Veolia

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Recycled Plastics in Construction Market 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Recycled Plastics in Construction Market was valued at USD 5 Billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach USD 6.6 Billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.3%.

In recent years, the demand for recycled materials has soared due to their economic and environmental benefits. Recycled plastics has emerged as a prominent choice for non-residential buildings, providing a sustainable substitute for conventional building materials.

The global buildings and construction industry is the largest emitter of greenhouse gases (GHGs), accounting for 37% of GHGs globally. The manufacturing process and the use of cement, aluminum and steel have a major carbon footprint (2023, Building Materials and The Climate: Constructing A New Future, UNEP). As the climate and plastic pollution crisis worsens, there is a growing need for viable solutions to combat their effects on the environment, mainly in industries that have a significant environmental footprint, such as construction. However, there are multiple ways in which the construction industry can curb its contribution to emissions, and using recycled plastics is one of them.

Recycled plastics are finding increasing use in construction applications worldwide. Their major benefits include lightweight, ease of assembly, low maintenance and sustainability. The performance of recycled plastics as a construction material not only ensures long-term durability and optimizes the life value of the product, but also safeguards the safety of the building structure. The downside to plastics recycling is that it is expensive, due to the cost-intensive process of collection and sorting.

Innovations in plastics recycling to reduce costs and improve performance present an opportunity for the construction sector to reduce energy consumption and curb waste generation. Moreover, opportunities for recycled plastics to be used in concrete structures and road construction are likely to pose lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years.

Report Scope

This report offers a qualitative as well as quantitative analysis of recycled plastics in the construction market. The quantitative analysis includes market estimates and forecasts and is applicable only to buildings. However, it includes trends pertaining to the global construction sector.

The study uses 2023 as the base year; revenue forecasts in U.S. dollars are provided from 2024 through 2029. The report provides an analysis of the market based on building type, application and region.

Building type: Residential, non-residential.

Application: Insulation, tiles, lumber, others.

Region: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of the World (RoW).

The Report Includes

An analysis of the current and future global markets for recycled plastics used in construction

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2028, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue forecasts for recycled plastics in construction, with market share analysis by building type, application, and region

Discussion of the types of recycled plastics used in construction, their advantages and concerns regarding their use

Coverage of the market dynamics, opportunities and challenges, as well as emerging technologies

Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices of leading companies, their ESG scores, and consumer attitudes

Competitive intelligence, including companies' market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding

Profiles of the leading companies

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $6.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Advantages of Recycled Plastics in Construction

Types of Recycled Plastics Used in Construction

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Plastic Waste Collectors and Sorters

Plastic Recyclers and Recycled Plastics Producers

Recycled Construction Product Manufacturers

Distribution

End Users

PESTLE Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Proliferation in Sustainable Construction Practices Innovative Products Concerns with Conventional Materials in Construction Rising Preference for Sustainable Residential Buildings

Market Challenges Lack of Continuous Availability of Raw Materials Rise in Demand for Alternative Sustainable Materials

Market Opportunities Recycled Plastics in Concrete Use of Recycled Plastics in Road Construction



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Plastics Recycling with Sunlight and Seawater

Recycled Plastics Alternative for Polystyrene Waffle Pods

Plastic Waste to Tiles

Sopraloop

Combining 3D Printing with Recycled Plastics

Patent Review

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis by Type of Building Residential Non-Residential

Market Breakdown by Application Insulation Tiles Lumber Other Applications

Market Analysis by Region

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 7 Sustainability in Global Recycled Plastics in Construction: An ESG Perspective

Role of Recycled Plastics as an ESG Tool

Recycled Plastic Bricks

Recycled Plastic Lumber

Tiles

ESG Issues in the Industry

ESG Metrics

ESG Practices of Recycled Plastics Companies

Company Profiles

Centriforce Products Ltd.

Eden Renewable Innovations Ltd.

Huntsman International

JD Composites

MBA Polymers UK

Plasta Group

Renco

The Shakti Plastic Industries

The Good Plastic Co.

Veolia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ln1ptb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment