Recycled Plastics in the Construction Market 2024, with Profiles of Centriforce Products, Eden Renewable Innovations, JD Composites, MBA Polymers, Plasta, Renco, The Good Plastic Co. & Veolia

The Global Recycled Plastics in Construction Market was valued at USD 5 Billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach USD 6.6 Billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.3%.
In recent years, the demand for recycled materials has soared due to their economic and environmental benefits. Recycled plastics has emerged as a prominent choice for non-residential buildings, providing a sustainable substitute for conventional building materials.
The global buildings and construction industry is the largest emitter of greenhouse gases (GHGs), accounting for 37% of GHGs globally. The manufacturing process and the use of cement, aluminum and steel have a major carbon footprint (2023, Building Materials and The Climate: Constructing A New Future, UNEP). As the climate and plastic pollution crisis worsens, there is a growing need for viable solutions to combat their effects on the environment, mainly in industries that have a significant environmental footprint, such as construction. However, there are multiple ways in which the construction industry can curb its contribution to emissions, and using recycled plastics is one of them.
Recycled plastics are finding increasing use in construction applications worldwide. Their major benefits include lightweight, ease of assembly, low maintenance and sustainability. The performance of recycled plastics as a construction material not only ensures long-term durability and optimizes the life value of the product, but also safeguards the safety of the building structure. The downside to plastics recycling is that it is expensive, due to the cost-intensive process of collection and sorting.
Innovations in plastics recycling to reduce costs and improve performance present an opportunity for the construction sector to reduce energy consumption and curb waste generation. Moreover, opportunities for recycled plastics to be used in concrete structures and road construction are likely to pose lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years.
Report Scope
This report offers a qualitative as well as quantitative analysis of recycled plastics in the construction market. The quantitative analysis includes market estimates and forecasts and is applicable only to buildings. However, it includes trends pertaining to the global construction sector.
The study uses 2023 as the base year; revenue forecasts in U.S. dollars are provided from 2024 through 2029. The report provides an analysis of the market based on building type, application and region.
- Building type: Residential, non-residential.
- Application: Insulation, tiles, lumber, others.
- Region: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of the World (RoW).
The Report Includes
- An analysis of the current and future global markets for recycled plastics used in construction
- Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2028, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimates of the market size and revenue forecasts for recycled plastics in construction, with market share analysis by building type, application, and region
- Discussion of the types of recycled plastics used in construction, their advantages and concerns regarding their use
- Coverage of the market dynamics, opportunities and challenges, as well as emerging technologies
- Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices of leading companies, their ESG scores, and consumer attitudes
- Competitive intelligence, including companies' market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding
- Profiles of the leading companies
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|85
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$6.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Advantages of Recycled Plastics in Construction
- Types of Recycled Plastics Used in Construction
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Plastic Waste Collectors and Sorters
- Plastic Recyclers and Recycled Plastics Producers
- Recycled Construction Product Manufacturers
- Distribution
- End Users
- PESTLE Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Proliferation in Sustainable Construction Practices
- Innovative Products
- Concerns with Conventional Materials in Construction
- Rising Preference for Sustainable Residential Buildings
- Market Challenges
- Lack of Continuous Availability of Raw Materials
- Rise in Demand for Alternative Sustainable Materials
- Market Opportunities
- Recycled Plastics in Concrete
- Use of Recycled Plastics in Road Construction
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Plastics Recycling with Sunlight and Seawater
- Recycled Plastics Alternative for Polystyrene Waffle Pods
- Plastic Waste to Tiles
- Sopraloop
- Combining 3D Printing with Recycled Plastics
- Patent Review
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Analysis by Type of Building
- Residential
- Non-Residential
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Insulation
- Tiles
- Lumber
- Other Applications
- Market Analysis by Region
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
Chapter 7 Sustainability in Global Recycled Plastics in Construction: An ESG Perspective
- Role of Recycled Plastics as an ESG Tool
- Recycled Plastic Bricks
- Recycled Plastic Lumber
- Tiles
- ESG Issues in the Industry
- ESG Metrics
- ESG Practices of Recycled Plastics Companies
Company Profiles
- Centriforce Products Ltd.
- Eden Renewable Innovations Ltd.
- Huntsman International
- JD Composites
- MBA Polymers UK
- Plasta Group
- Renco
- The Shakti Plastic Industries
- The Good Plastic Co.
- Veolia
